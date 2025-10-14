Slow Horses will be back for another episode very soon - but when is it out on Apple TV? 📺

The Slow Horses will be trying to ‘prevent another attack’ this week.

Sir Gary Oldman has returned to lead the cast of the Apple TV hit.

But when can you expect the latest episode to come out?

London is on the brink of chaos but don’t worry, the Slow Horses are on the case. Apple TV’s band of misfit spies are back for another set of misadventures.

Sir Gary Oldman returns as head of Slough House Jackson Lamb and the stakes are getting higher. After escaping lockdown, MI5’s unwanted group of agents are trying to prevent a plot to destabilise the capital.

But when exactly can you watch the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 out?

Tom Brooke and Jack Lowden in Slow Horses season 5 | Apple TV

Since its debut back in 2022, Apple TV’s hit spy thriller has released at least one season each year. The fifth series has returned like clockwork and once again it is being released weekly on the streaming service.

The fourth episode of the season, which marks the midpoint of this year’s adventure, is set to arrive tomorrow (October 15). Slow Horses’ fifth episode will come out the following Wednesday (October 22).

Viewers can expect the latest episodes of the spy thriller to land on Apple TV at 8am British time on Wednesdays. So it will be waiting for you when you get home from work.

For viewers in America they will be out at 12am PT/ 3am ET and across the channel in Europe, it will be available from 9am CEST on Wednesdays.

What to expect from Slow Horses next episode?

Slow Horses returns for season five. | Apple TV+

Slow Horses will be back on October 15 with the fourth episode of the season. It is due to be called ‘Missiles’, which doesn’t sound ominous at all…

Apple TV’s teaser synopsis reads: “Flyte sets out to find Roddy’s girlfriend. The gang is dispatched to two different campaign events to prevent another attack.”

Who is in the cast of Slow Horses season 5?

Apple TV has confirmed the cast for the upcoming series of Slow Horses. It includes plenty of familiar faces:

Sir Gary Oldman - Jackson Lamb

Jack Lowden - River Cartwright

Kristin Scott Thomas - Diana Taverner

Saskia Reeves - Catherine Standish

Rosalind Eleazar - Louisa Guy

Christopher Chung - Roddy Ho

Aimee-Ffion Edwards - Shirley Dander

Kadiff Kirwan - Marcus Longridge

Jonathan Pryce - David Cartwright

Hugo Weaving - Frank Harkness

Joanna Scanlan - Moira Tregorian

James Callis - Claude Whelan

Tom Brooke - J.K. Coe

Naomi Wirthner - Molly Duran

Tom Wozniczka - Patrice

Kiran Sonia Sawar - Giti Rahman

Which book is Slow Horses season 5 based on?

Each season of the Apple TV spy thriller has been based on one book in Mick Herron’s novel series. It has been confirmed that the latest incarnation of the show will adapt the fifth book - London Rules.

The synopsis for the book, via Amazon, reads: “At Regent's Park, the Intelligence Service HQ, new First Desk Claude Whelan is learning the job the hard way.

“Tasked with protecting a beleaguered Prime Minister, he's facing attack from all directions: from the showboating MP who orchestrated the Brexit vote, and now has his sights set on Number Ten; from the showboat's wife, a tabloid columnist, who's crucifying Whelan in print; and especially from his own deputy, Lady Di Taverner, who's alert for Claude's every stumble. Meanwhile, the country's being rocked by an apparently random string of terror attacks.

“Over at Slough House, the last stop for washed up spies, the crew are struggling with personal problems: repressed grief, various addictions, retail paralysis, and the nagging suspicion that their newest colleague is a psychopath. But collectively, they're about to rediscover their greatest strength - making a bad situation much, much worse.”

Will Slow Horses be back for season 6?

Apple TV has already announced not just a sixth series of the hit spy thriller, but a seventh one as well. So there will be at least two more seasons to look forward to.

Mick Herron has just released the ninth book in the Slough House series - entitled Clown Town. It means there is plenty of material left to be adapted.

