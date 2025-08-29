The music scene in Leeds is set to receive a huge boost as plans to turn Roundhay Park into the biggest UK outdoor venue have been approved.

Licensing chiefs have given the go-ahead to increase the capacity of the park from 19,000 to 69,999 for no more than two weekends of events, which a spokesperson for Leeds City Council hailed as an “important boost to the local economy” while putting the city on the map nationally and internationally.

But Roundhay Park has been on the map nationally and internationally before: a number of historic gigs have taken place at the location, many of which compiled into ‘Live in Leeds’ titled live albums, with the likes of Michael Jackson (twice), Madonna, and more having performed at Roundhay Park over the years.

The increase will hopefully lead to more renowned international acts coming to West Yorkshire - but what acts would we like to see perform at Roundhay Park when the first series of shows is announced? We’ve delved into the archives to look at who has performed there before that are still on the touring circuit, along with some popular names who have either performed at Leeds Festival, or have a history with the city.

Here are our 15 picks who we’d like to see play at the new Roundhay Park

The Rolling Stones Roundhay Park has played host to some huge concerts previously, including The Rolling Stones back in 1982. The concert was the final show of their European Tour, which was in support of their album Tattoo You. It drew a massive crowd of over 80,000 people and was a huge success. | George Rose/Getty Images

Madonna Madonna's 1987 show at Roundhay Park was her first-ever major UK tour date, bringing her global spectacle to Leeds. She filled the park with over 73,000 fans, showcasing her theatrical stage presence and a string of chart-topping hits. | Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Drake While hip-hop has had a presence at Leeds Festival, a standalone, stadium-sized show from an artist like Drake would be a major milestone for Roundhay Park. His global appeal, coupled with his high-energy and elaborate live shows, would attract a massive and diverse crowd. | Carmen Mandato/Getty Images