Primal Scream have announced a widespread tour of the United Kingdom set for 2025.

Support for the UK tour comes from both Dexter Drury and Fat White Family (London only.)

Here’s where the band are set to play from March 2025 and when you can pick up tickets to see Bobby Gillespie and company.

The ever euphoric sounds that have made Primal Scream such an institution in the music scene are set to return to venues across the United Kingdom from March 2025.

Ahead of the release of their new album Come Ahead, released November 8 2024, the band have announced fourteen tour dates, with Baxter Drury set to support the band during the tour while Fat White Family are set for a one-off support performance at the Eventim Apollo show on April 10 2025.

But, as the release suggested, there are set to be more support acts announced in due course, so stay tuned.

Primal Scream have announced a 14 date tour of the United Kingdom, commencing from March 2025. | Getty Images

The band will be performing in Bristol, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds and Newcastle, while also undertaking a two-night performance at the O2 Academy in Glasgow.

The Come Ahead Tour marks Primal Scream’s anticipated live return after 2022’s Screamadelica Live and 2023 headline summer shows were rapturously received.

So when and where are Primal Scream performing in 2025 and how can you avoid missing out on tickets when they go on sale?

Where are Primal Scream playing on their 2025 UK tour?

Primal Scream will be performing at the following locations on the following dates:

When can I buy tickets to see Primal Scream on their 2025 UK tour?

Presale access

Fans who pre-order the new album direct from Primal Scream’s official store will have access to presale tickets, set to run from October 30 2024 from 10am.

General ticket sales

All remaining tickets will then be available for sale from 10am on November 1 2024 through Gigs and Tours.

What could Primal Scream perform during their tour?

Funnily enough, we only need to go back to October 17 2024 to get an idea what Primal Scream could play on their forthcoming tour; admittedly though, we would expect a few more tracks from Come Ahead to appear.

But according to Setlist.FM, Primal Scream played the following songs at their show at the AO Arena, Manchester.

Love Insurrection

Jailbird

Ready to Go Home

Deep Dark Waters

I'm Losing More Than I'll Ever Have

Loaded

Movin' on Up

Country Girl

Rocks

Did you catch Primal Scream during their most recent tour or are you looking forward to picking up tickets to see the band on their 2025 UK tour? Let us know your thoughts about this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below