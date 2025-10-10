Join Ocean Colour Scene as they celebrate 30 years of their breakthrough album next year.

Britpop legends Ocean Colour Scene have announced a celebration of their breakthrough album, Moseley Shoals, in 2026.

The band are set to tour the country throughout November and December, with support from The Enemy across all dates.

Tickets are set to go on sale later this month, including artist and venue pre-sale options.

The tour will see the group perform in locations such as London, Bradford, Brighton, Manchester and many more, with a homecoming show rounding off the tour at Birmingham’s bp pulse LIVE on December 12.

The band will be joined on tour by special guests The Enemy across all of their dates.

Released in April 1996 during the peak of Britpop, Moseley Shoals was Ocean Colour Scene's breakthrough second album. It shot to number two on the UK Albums Chart and stayed there for an astonishing 92 weeks, eventually going triple-platinum.

The album featured hit singles like ‘The Riverboat Song,’ ‘The Day We Caught The Train,’ ‘The Circle,’ and ‘You've Got It Bad.’ That same year, the band's status was cemented when they were invited by Oasis to be special guests at their historic Knebworth concerts, performing a blistering set to 125,000 people.

Not only will the band play the entire album, but they will also include a career-spanning set of other hits and fan favourites, including ‘Hundred Mile High City,’ ‘Travellers Tune,’ ‘Better Day,’ and ‘Profit In Peace.’

Remarking on the many years that have passed since the album’s first release, lead singer Simon Fowler said, “It’s hard to believe that Moseley Shoals turns 30 in 2026. We owe so much to that album, so it’s exciting to be able to look forward to this very special anniversary and celebrate with our amazing fans at some of the UK’s most prestigious venues.”

Where are Ocean Colour Scene performing in 2026?

Ocean Colour Scene will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakout album, Moseley Shoals, with a series of concerts across the UK in late 2026. | Brian Sweeney

You can celebrate the anniversary of their hallowed album by seeing them perform live at one of the following venues next year.

When can I get tickets to see Ocean Colour Scene on tour in 2026?

Pre-sale tickets

Artist pre-sales will commence on October 15 at 9am BST, followed by venue pre-sales from 9am BST on October 16.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on sale through ticket agents such as Ticketmaster, directly from the venues or from Ocean Colour Scene’s official website from 9am BST on October 17.

