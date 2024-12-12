2024’s winner will be crowned in a matter of hours 👨‍🍳

MasterChef: The Professionals final will take place tonight.

Just three chefs are left after weeks of competition.

One of Chiara, George or Dan will take the crown.

The Beeb confirmed that the final episodes of the season would air, despite the cancellation of the Christmas specials - only days after they were announced. The axing came after allegations of misbehaviour were made against judge Gregg Wallace and it was revealed he would be stepping back from hosting duties while the claims are investigated.

Fans might have been caught out with MasterChef: The Professionals not airing last night (December 11) and might be wondering when to expect the final. Here’s all you need to know:

When will the MasterChef: The Professionals final air?

Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti present MasterChef: The Professionals | Shine TV/BBC

It is scheduled to air on BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday December 12. The show has been airing on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday throughout its run this year.

The episode on December 12 is the final of the series. A winner will be announced and crowned - bringing the curtain down on the cooking show for 2024.

What time will the final air?

MasterChef: The Professionals is scheduled to start at 9pm on BBC One. The episode will run for around an hour, it is due to finish at 10pm.

How to watch the Masterchef: The Professionals final?

The final will be available to watch live on BBC One at 9pm and iPlayer at the same time. If you can’t watch it live, it will also be available on catch-up on iPlayer following the conclusion of the episode.

Who do you think will win Masterchef: The Professionals in 2024? Share your predictions by emailing me: [email protected].