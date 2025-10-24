John Lewis Christmas advert is just around the corner 👀📺

Christmas adverts have started to appear.

The John Lewis one is a huge moment each year.

But when could it come out in 2025?

A clue has been spotted for when the John Lewis Christmas advert could come out in 2025. It doesn’t ever feel like the festive season has truly begun until it has been delivered.

Eagle-eyed viewers might have already spotted a few Christmassy campaigns appearing out in the wild - even before Halloween has passed. The start of the holidays seems to creep forward more and more each year.

However, the most highly anticipated festive advert each year is undoubtedly the John Lewis one. They always have something magic hidden up their sleeves to serve up each year.

But when could you see this year’s edition? Here’s what you need to know:

Clue that points to John Lewis’ Xmas ad release date

The John Lewis Christmas advert is nearing its 20th anniversary and the records for the early years unfortunately remain a bit more vague than the present. The exact release dates for the first seven, from 2007 to 2013, have been lost to the sands of time, but they did drop in the same month.

However for the adverts post 2014, we have exact release dates that can be used as reference points when looking ahead to the 2025 advert. The release dates have been as follows:

2007 - Shadows, released in December

2008 - Clues, released in December

2009 - The Feeling, released in December

2010 - A Tribute to Givers, released in December

2011 - The Long Wait, released in December

2012 - The Journey, released in December

2013 - The Bear and the Hare, released in December

2014 - Monty The Penguin, November 7

2015 - The Man on the Moon, November 6

2016 - Buster the Boxer, November 10

2017 - Moz the Monster, November 10

2018 - The Boy and the Piano, November 15

2019 - Excitable Edgar, November 14

2020 - Give a Little Love, November 13

2021 - An Unexpected Guest, November 4

2022 - The Beginner, November 10

2023 - Snapper, November 9

2024 - The Gifting Hour, November 14

Looking back on the list above, it does give us plenty of previous release dates to go on - even this far in advance. John Lewis will start to tease the advert close to the time, so keep your eyes peeled.

Based on the previous trends, it is likely that the 2025 edition of the John Lewis Christmas advert will arrive in November. In terms of when exactly in that month the previous adverts have been released, it has bounced around a fair bit.

The earliest release date has been November 4 - with 2021’s An Unexpected Guest - and the latest was November 15 for 2018’s The Boy and the Piano. The most recent one arrived on November 14, 2024.

Recent adverts have also been released on a Thursday - November 10 in 2022, November 9 in 2023 and November 14 last year. It means you can likely expect this year’s one to arrive on a Thursday.

Potential candidates include November 6 and November 13, looking ahead on the calendar.

The John Lewis Christmas advert is going to make a ‘big change’ for 2025. Plus a ‘huge’ star has been tipped to provide the soundtrack - what a catch that would be.