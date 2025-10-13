Invincible fans have been told when season 4 will be released on Prime Video 🦸‍♂️📺

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Invincible has confirmed when it will return.

Prime Video will bring back the hit show in 2026.

But when exactly can you expect more episodes?

Invincible is set to soar onto our screens for its highly anticipated fourth season early next year. The release window for the hit show’s return was revealed during Comic Con.

Fans were also offered a first look at the next set of episodes via a fun announcement video. The show is set to return around a year after its third season came to a dramatic end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers were left stunned by the brutal ‘Invincible War’ during the most recent season as it brought real carnage to the hit superhero show. The series three finale set up the conflicts yet to come.

When will Invincible season 4 be released?

Steven Yeun voices Invincible in the Prime Video series | Prime Video

It was New York Comic Con over the weekend and Invincible used the opportunity to confirm when fans can expect its fourth season. The hit animated superhero show, based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, is set to return in March 2026.

The date was confirmed in a fun preview video, which features Mark Grayson (Invincible) and Atom Eve sitting in the ruins of a Burger Mart. The clip calls back to the very start of the show before Invincible got his powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can likely expect the show to be released weekly, based on the schedules for the previous seasons. The third series came to an end in March 2025, so it is not too long for fans to wait.

Kirkman has previously said their focus was “making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible”.

How much of Invincible is left to adapt?

The comic, which was also created by Robert Kirkman, originally ran from January 2003 to February 2018 - more than 15 years. Over that time 144 issues were published - meaning there is plenty of material to adapt.

The penultimate episode of season three adapted the events of Invincible #60. So there is still more than 80 issues worth of material to provide for future episodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be more Invincible specials?

Back in the summer of 2023, prior to the release of Invincible season two, Prime Video dropped a one-off special focused on the character of Atom Eve. But while the show has plenty of characters that could befit a similar deep dive, don’t hold your breath.

As previously mentioned, Robert Kirkman has explained that their focus is on making sure that new seasons of Invincible come out as “regularly as possible”.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.