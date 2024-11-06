The master of thrillers is back 😍

Netflix’s latest Harlan Coben adaptation will hit the streamer in 2025.

Missing You will star Rosalind Eleazar alongside Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage, Lenny Henry and Ashley Walters.

It follows the hit success of shows like The Stranger and Fool Me Once.

Netflix will be welcoming in the New Year with a bang - as the latest Harlan Coben show is set to drop. Missing You will once again adapt a book from the mega-popular author.

The streamer has already scored multiple hits from adapting the writer’s works, including the early 2024 blockbuster Fool Me Once. Shows like The Stranger, Safe and Stay Close have also done gangbusters after dropping on the service.

Rosalind Eleazar will star as Detective Kat Donovan who discovers her 'missing' fiance on a dating app, a decade after his disappearance. The star-studded cast also features’ Harlan Coben stalwart Richard Armitage alongside Top Boy’s Ashley Walters.

In keeping with previous Harlan Coben adaptations, Missing You relocates the story from the US to the UK. Filming took place in and around Manchester and the North West of England.

When does Missing You release on Netflix?

Rosalind Elezar as Kat Donovan in Missing You. Photo: Vishal Sharma/Netflix | Vishal Sharma/Netflix

The five-part series will drop on the streaming service on New Year’s Day 2025 (January 1). It arrives exactly a year after Fool Me Once released - and like the previous show, will make the perfect first binge watch of the year.

Nothing says Happy New Year quite like a riveting mystery with more twists and turns than a country road.

What time will the episodes be available?

Netflix releases new shows at 8am UK time - so if you are still awake in the early hours after welcoming the New Year, I’m afraid you will have to wait just a little longer to start Missing You. However if you have a nice sleep-in after staying up late, the show will be waiting for you when you wake up.

Will all the episodes be available at once?

Netflix will release the whole of Missing You (all five episodes) on January 1 2025. While it does occasionally break shows up into different parts and stagger the release - like Bridgerton did in 2024 - this is not the case for the latest Harlan Coben show.

You will be able to watch Missing You all in one go on New Year’s Day, if you so wish.

