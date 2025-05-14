Who is the Genius Game presenter? Full ITV cast and where you know host David Tennant from
- Genius Game has a familiar face as the presenter.
- It will be back for another episode on ITV tonight.
- But who is the host and where do you know him from?
Genius Game will be back with a brand new episode - as the contestants are put through their paces once again. Players will be trying to avoid the ‘black block’ in ITV’s newest series.
The cast includes some of the country's most brilliant minds and they have been invited to take part in the ultimate TV challenge. A familiar face is on hosting duties for the competition.
But who are the contestants taking part in Genius Game? Here’s all you need to know:
Who is the host of Genius Game on ITV?
David Tennant is the presenter of the new reality show - and he needs no introduction. He was twice The Doctor on the BBC’s beloved sci-fi series Doctor Who and also in shows like Good Omens - as well as one of the Harry Potter films.
Viewers will see David Tennant take on the role of The Creator in the eight-part series which originates from South Korea, and guide players as they attempt to navigate each uniquely crafted challenge. But who has what it takes to deceive, collude and outsmart their opponents to become the first UK winner of Genius Game?
Who is in the cast of Genius Game?
The full cast for the show was revealed before its premiere at the end of April. Each episode has seen players trimmed from the game, but the full list of participants includes:
- Alison ‘The Author’ - 57, Crime Writer, East of England
- Amanfi ‘The Coach’ - 23, Business Graduate, South London
- Bhasha ‘The Doctor’ - 28, Doctor (GP), North London
- Benjamin ‘The Professor’ - 36, Associate Professor, Brighton
- Charlotte ‘The Chemist’ - 23, PHD student, London
- India ‘The Student’ - 21, student, Salisbury
- Ken ‘The Comedian’ - 35, comedian and poker player, London
- Bodalia ‘The DJ’ - 29, DJ and Doctor, Birmingham
- Paul ‘The Businessman’ - 58, retired global sales director, Newcastle
- Rebecca 'Bex' ‘The Entrepreneur’ - 37, MD, Huddersfield
- Scott ‘The Scientist’ - 30, forensic scientist, Tamworth
What time is Genius Game on TV?
The show will return with a brand new episode on ITV tonight (May 14). It is the fourth of the series and is scheduled to start at 9pm.
Genius Game will run for around an hour, finishing at approximately 10.15pm. The preview for this week’s episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The competition continues with Lights Off as players desperately try to avoid the Black Block in order to stay out of the Death Match, but tensions rise and tempers flare as players deceive to survive.
“When the Death Match then takes a surprising turn, which player's time will be up?”
