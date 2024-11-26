Yet another GBBO helping - don’t mind if I do 🍰

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GBBO’s latest season has come to an end after the 2024 final.

Channel 4 are looking for bakers to compete in 2025.

But when will Bake Off be back on our screens?

The final of The Great British Bake Off left fans’ jaws on the floor. A shock winner was crowned after pre-episode favourite Dylan struggled throughout.

People took to social media to share their commiserations for the beloved figure - who had won hearts throughout the 2024 season. It closes the book on GBBO’s fifteenth season, but many might be wondering when to expect the next batch of episodes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recap what happened in the Great British Bake Off final here. Also find out who stole the bauble dessert in the Waitrose Christmas advert - which was also revealed during the episode.

When is The Great British Bake Off next on?

The Great British Bake Off will be back with episodes over Christmas. Photo: Mark Bourdillon/ Channel 4 | Mark Bourdillon/ Channel 4

Fans will be treated to two helpings of GBBO action over the festive season, as Channel 4 continues to spoil us. It includes a Christmas episode with soap stars and the Great New Year’s Bake Off on January 1 2025.

Who is taking part in the festive specials?

The celebrities who are taking part in the Great British Bake Off Christmas episode include stars from EastEnders, Coronation Street, and Emmerdale. The lineup is as follows:

Chris Bisson

Natalie Cassidy

Dean Gaffney

Shobna Gulati

Sheree Murphy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Hollywood is joined as always by Prue Leith and their festive helpers Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond. Meanwhile the judges and hosts will return for The Great New Year’s Bake Off and will be joined by former contestants:

Kevin

Norman

Nicky

James

Lea

Peter

Will there be a season in 2025?

The Great British Bake Off will be back for a sixteenth season next year. But it likely will not air until the autumn, which has become the standard on Channel 4.

Applications are open for the 2025 season, if you think you have what it takes. On its website, Channel 4 explains: “We’re looking for the next batch of bakers for the sixteenth series of The Great British Bake Off.

“If you or someone you know is a Star Baker in the making, then apply now. To apply, head to applyforbakeoff.co.uk.”

What did you think of The Great British Bake Off final? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].