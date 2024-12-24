Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Remind yourself what happened in the last Gavin and Stacey 🎅

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin and Stacey left fans on a cliffhanger in the last outing.

The most recent episode aired in 2019 - and it is back this Christmas.

Catch up on what happened before the final episode airs.

Gavin and Stacey fans are on tenterhooks waiting to find out what the final ever instalment has waiting for them on Christmas Day. But before Santa delivers that, you may want to remind yourself what happened last time.

The show’s most recent episode aired on December 25 back in 2019. And it ended on quite the cliffhanger - that had fans begging for more episodes for years afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After much speculation, Ruth Jones and James Corden announced the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey earlier this year. Filming took place in the autumn and it will air on Christmas Day.

When was the last Gavin and Stacey episode?

Gavin and Stacey will return for its "last ever episode" this Christmas Day, its creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have confirmed. | Tom Jackson/BBC

The most recent episode of the beloved sitcom was in 2019, with the Christmas special. It was the show's first return in almost a decade, having originally come to an end on January 1 2010.

It saw the Billericay crew, including Pam and Mick and Smithy, travelling to Barry for Christmas. Bryn was in charge of making the dinner for everyone and it caused him plenty of stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin and Stacey were revealed to have had three kids and they all appeared, while a now 11-year-old Neil The Baby also appeared in the episode. During the episode, Smithy was nervously awaiting the arrival of his girlfriend - Sonia - who he was planning to propose to.

It was the first time Gav or anyone else had met her and she quickly found an excuse to depart Wales, leaving Smithy behind.

What was the cliffhanger?

The episode ended on quite the cliffhanger, one which left fans begging for at least one more instalment of Gavin and Stacey for years. It ended with Nessa getting down on one knee, declaring her love for Smithy and proposing.

All of the promo for the finale of Gavin and Stacey has cleverly skirted around giving anything away about what Smithy’s response to this was. It is also set five years after that last episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will have to wait until Christmas day to find out the conclusion of the cliffhanger.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].