35 family friendly events coming to South Yorkshire during the 2025 Summer Holidays
- Schools almost out - which means for parents and guardians, the old summer holiday planning is taking place.
- While some might have already made plans, including overseas vacations, others might be looking for some activities a little closer to home.
- Here’s our picks of family friendly events taking place across South Yorkshire - so far - worth checking out over the summer holidays
The 2025 summer holiday is imminent in South Yorkshire, with term times scheduled to finish on July 24. This means there's still some time to plan ahead for the occasion.
Some might have already made plans, with vacations either abroad or in sunnier climates across the United Kingdom. But what about those days when you don’t have anything planned, or for that matter, what if you haven’t started thinking about it at all?
We’re here to help!
We’ve taken a look over a number of events taking place across South Yorkshire throughout the duration of the 2025 summer holidays (which last until September 1, 2025) to bring you 35 ideas that are suitable for all the family.
From younger family members enjoying nature trails to the more daring becoming super-sleuths as they go on bug hunts, many of the activities we’ve chosen are either free, donation-based, or have a nominal fee – with the exception of Sam Ryder, but treat that more as a concert for all the family.
Stay tuned for more activities to come as and when they are announced, as this list can and will start to grow more in the run-up to this year’s summer holidays.
So, what’s taken our fancy? Take a look at our list below, including links to the relevant information regarding each event.
What are some family friendly events taking place in South Yorkshire over the 2025 summer holidays?
All information correct as of writing - however, please check the relevant events and venues for any last-minute changes to their programming.
Barnsley
- July 23 - August 31 2025 - Summer of Play at Wentworth Castle Gardens - Wentworth Castle Gardens, Park Drive, Barnsley, S75 3EN
- July 25 2025 - Toys! Toys! Toys! - Experience Barnsley, Museum & Discovery Centre Town Hall, Church Street Barnsley S70 2TA
- July 29 - August 19 2025 - Nature Detectives at RSPB Old Moor - RSPB Dearne Valley Old Moor, Old Moor Lane, Wombwell, Barnsley, S73 0YF
- July 30 2025 - Amazelab - Worsbrough Mill, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley, S70 5LJ
- August 5 2025 - SENsational - Experience Barnsley, Museum & Discovery Centre Town Hall Church Street, Barnsley S70 2TA
- August 6 2025 - Wonderful Watercolours - Experience Barnsley, Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2TA
- August 7 2025 - Wild at Worsbrough - Worsbrough Mill, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley, S70 5LJ
- August 12 2025 - Music Makers - Experience Barnsley, Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2TA
- August 13 2025 - Crafty at Cooper - Cooper Gallery, Church St, Barnsley, S70 2AH
- August 20 2025 - Young Inventors - Experience Barnsley, Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2TA
- August 26 2025 - Brilliant Board Games - Experience Barnsley, Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2TA
Doncaster
- July 19 - August 31 2025 - Summer of Fun and Games at Brodsworth Hall - Brodsworth Hall, Brodsworth, Doncaster, DN5 7XJ
- July 25 2025 - Dinosaur Fun Day - Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, Old Cantley, Doncaster DN7 6DS
- July 25 and 28 2025 / August 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18 and 22 2025 - Free Family Craft at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum - Danum Gallery, Library and Museum, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BZ
- July 28 - August 31 2025 - Kidz Hub Summer Play Pass - Kidz Hub, Unit 1 Harworth Business Park, Harworth, Doncaster, DN11 8DB
- Until August 29 2025 - Family Fun at Austerfield Study Centre - Austerfield Study Centre, The Old Primary School, High Street, Austerfield, Doncaster, DN10 6RG
- Until August 31 2025 - Under the Sea Trail at Lakeside Village - White Rose Way, Doncaster DN4 5PH
- August 16 2025 - Auckley Show - Common Lane, Doncaster, DN9 3PA
- August 22 2025 - Mansion House Open Day - 45 High Street, Doncaster, DN1 1BN
- August 30 2025 - Sam Ryder at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park - Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Hurst Lane, Auckley, Doncaster, DN9 3QY
- August 31 2025 - Open Cockpit Day - South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum, Dakota Way, Airborne Road, Lakeside, Doncaster, DN4 7FB
- Until September 1 2025 - Carnival Summer at William’s Den - William’s Den, Castle Farm, Wold Hill, North Cave, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU15 2LS
Rotherham
- July 16 - July 20 2025 - RHS Flower Show at Wentworth Woodhouse - Wentworth Woodhouse, Wentworth, Rotherham, S62 7TQ
- July 21 - August 29 2025 - Spectacular Summer at Magna - Magna Science Adventure Centre, Sheffield Road, Templeborough, Rotherham, S60 1DX
- August 5 - August 29 2025 - Summer Holidays at Wentworth Woodhouse - Wentworth Woodhouse, Wentworth, Rotherham, S62 7TQ
Sheffield
- July 6 2025 - Marvellous Meadows - The Green Estate CIC, 389 Manor Lane, Sheffield, S2 1UL
- July 12 2025 - 267th Dore Scouts Gala - Dore Recreation Ground, Townhead Road, Dore, Sheffield, S17 3GE
- July 18 - August 31 2025 - Summer Beach Club at Meadowhall - Orange Car Park, Meadowhall Centre, Sheffield, S9 1EP
- July 29 - August 27 2025 - Summer of Play at Longshaw - Longshaw Estate, near Sheffield, Derbyshire, S11 7TZ
- August 1 and 2 2025 - Together Festival 2025 - Crucible Theatre, 55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 1DA
- August 9 and 10 2025 - Eats, Treats and Moor - The Moor, Sheffield, S1 4PF
- August 17 2025 - Classic Car Show - The Moor, Sheffield, S1 4PT
- August 25 2025 - CareFest 2025 - Thorncliffe Hall, Newton Chambers Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S35 2PH
- August 25 2025 - Sheffield Fayre 2025 - Norfolk Heritage Park, Guildford Avenue, Sheffield, S2 2PL
- August 28 - August 30 2025 - LongShaw Sheep Dog Trials 2025 - Longshaw Estate, National Trust - Longshaw, Burbage and the Eastern Moors, Longshaw, Sheffield, S11 7TZ
Have you got a family friendly event taking place in South Yorkshire throughout the duration of the 2025 summer holidays? Contact the writer of this article for potential inclusion on this list before the start of this year’s school break.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.