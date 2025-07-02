Struggling for ideas these school holidays? Perhaps one of these 35 events across South Yorkshire might help.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools almost out - which means for parents and guardians, the old summer holiday planning is taking place.

While some might have already made plans, including overseas vacations, others might be looking for some activities a little closer to home.

Here’s our picks of family friendly events taking place across South Yorkshire - so far - worth checking out over the summer holidays

The 2025 summer holiday is imminent in South Yorkshire, with term times scheduled to finish on July 24. This means there's still some time to plan ahead for the occasion.

Some might have already made plans, with vacations either abroad or in sunnier climates across the United Kingdom. But what about those days when you don’t have anything planned, or for that matter, what if you haven’t started thinking about it at all?

We’re here to help!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve taken a look over a number of events taking place across South Yorkshire throughout the duration of the 2025 summer holidays (which last until September 1, 2025) to bring you 35 ideas that are suitable for all the family.

From younger family members enjoying nature trails to the more daring becoming super-sleuths as they go on bug hunts, many of the activities we’ve chosen are either free, donation-based, or have a nominal fee – with the exception of Sam Ryder, but treat that more as a concert for all the family.

Stay tuned for more activities to come as and when they are announced, as this list can and will start to grow more in the run-up to this year’s summer holidays.

So, what’s taken our fancy? Take a look at our list below, including links to the relevant information regarding each event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are some family friendly events taking place in South Yorkshire over the 2025 summer holidays?

Struggling for ideas as the summer holidays loom later this month? Check out some of our picks from a range of family friendly activities happening around South Yorkshire in 2025. | Canva

All information correct as of writing - however, please check the relevant events and venues for any last-minute changes to their programming.

Barnsley

Doncaster

Rotherham

July 16 - July 20 2025 - RHS Flower Show at Wentworth Woodhouse - Wentworth Woodhouse, Wentworth, Rotherham, S62 7TQ

July 21 - August 29 2025 - Spectacular Summer at Magna - Magna Science Adventure Centre, Sheffield Road, Templeborough, Rotherham, S60 1DX

August 5 - August 29 2025 - Summer Holidays at Wentworth Woodhouse - Wentworth Woodhouse, Wentworth, Rotherham, S62 7TQ

Sheffield

Have you got a family friendly event taking place in South Yorkshire throughout the duration of the 2025 summer holidays? Contact the writer of this article for potential inclusion on this list before the start of this year’s school break.