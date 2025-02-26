You’ve just managed to scrape through the most recent half-term, but you know down the line there’s summer holidays yet to come.

Be it something to do with the rugrats or just looking for something of interest for the more ‘mature’ members of the household in Rotherham, we though it be our civic duty to at least ‘suggest’ some ideas of events taking place in town from February all the way through to September 2025.

Hopefully, ample enough time to garner tickets for these shows, either through Tickmaster , ATG Tickets or your local box office ( Civic Theatre in this instance.)

South Yorkshire Classic Car & Motorcycle Show Taking place on May 18 2025 and then August 3 2025 at Wentworth Woodhouse, expect up to 1,000 vintage, classic, and modern classic vehicles on display each day, organized by era (pre-60s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s+) and category (American, Sports, Convertibles, Commercial, Military, Kit, Custom, and Replica).

The Northern Soul Classics Orchestra Get ready for an unforgettable night as The Northern Soul Classics Orchestra takes the stage at the Civic Theatre on February 27 2025. Experience the timeless hits of Northern Soul like never before, brought to life by a full orchestra. With a mix of powerful vocals, soulful rhythms, and orchestral arrangements, this is an event that will transport you back to the golden era of soul music.

The Full Monty Based on the beloved cult classic film, The Full Monty is a 10-time Tony Award-nominated musical packed with heart, humour, and unforgettable tunes. Featuring the most anticipated closing number in musical theatre, The Full Monty will have you laughing, cheering, and maybe even shedding a tear or two. Don't miss out on this feel-good production at the Civic Theatre from March 4 to March 8 2025.

West Side Story The timeless musical West Side Story transforms the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet into a passionate and powerful story of love and rivalry in 1950s New York City. This iconic production, filled with unforgettable music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, will leave you captivated. Don't miss it at the Civic Theatre from March 11 until March 15 2025.