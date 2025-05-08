Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will fans be fortunate enough to get tickets to Ed Sheeran’s celebrated hometown shows?

Pre-sale tickets for Ed Sheeran’s upcoming three-night concert series in Ipswich are currently underway.

However, for those who don’t have pre-sale access, their luck rides on when general ticket sales take place later this week.

So what are the odds that fans that don’t have pre-sale access will be able to see Sheeran during his UK dates in 2025?

Ed Sheeran has delighted hometown fans by announcing a three-night concert series at Portman Road, the home of his beloved Ipswich Town.

The shows, taking place on July 11th, 12th, and 13th, 2025, precede the release of his latest album, Play , due out on September 12th, 2025, with his most recent single, Old Phone , having been released earlier this month.

Are the odds in the favour of those looking to get Ed Sheeran tickets when they go on general sale this week? | Getty Images

With tickets currently on pre-sale and general sales beginning later this week, the question now arises: what are the chances of securing a ticket to one of his three shows?

Furthermore, is it worth queuing on ticketing websites given the potential for dynamic pricing or server errors, both of which have been issues with previous ticket sales?

CasinoTopsOnline sought to answer these questions by analysing Spotify listener data through SongStats and nationwide monthly listens on the platform (collected on May 6th, 2025).

So, ahead of general ticket sales - are the odds in the favour of many Ed Sheeran fans?

What are the odds of getting an Ed Sheeran ticket when they go on sale?

Those odds are, sadly, looking quite slim for a number of Ed Sheeran fans this year.

With 1.94 million UK listeners vying for just 90,000 available tickets across three concerts at the 30,000-capacity Portman Road stadium (taking place on July 11th, 12th, and 13th), only a small fraction of fans will be successful.

In fact, the analysis indicates that a staggering 1.85 million Ed Sheeran fans in the UK are likely to miss out, leaving supporters with a mere 4.64% chance of getting their hands on a ticket.

Where can I buy Ed Sheeran tickets when they go on sale?

Tickets to see Ed Sheeran during his three-night stint at Portman Road, Ipswich will go on sale through Ticketmaster on May 9 2025 - however, upon visiting Ticketmaster this morning, you will be required to sign in and there looks to be a queuing system in place.

Good luck!

