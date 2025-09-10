Dan Da Dan’s second season is almost over - but when can you watch the latest episode? 🚨

Dan Da Dan is nearing the end of its second season.

The anime is being released weekly on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Fans might be wondering what time they can watch the latest episode?

A brand new episode of Dan Da Dan is waiting for fans just around the corner. The second season of the hit anime is drawing to a close after a summer of supernatural action.

Netflix and Crunchyroll have been treating fans to a fresh chapter in the story of Momo, Okuran, and the gang, each week since July. However, all good things must unfortunately come to an end.

There are just a couple of episodes left before the season reaches its conclusion. But when will the latest one be out?

How many episodes of Dan Da Dan season 2 are left?

Dandadan's second season is releasing weekly | Crunchyroll

The hit anime returned back in July, after the first season concluded back in December 2024. It has been a real hot ghost and alien summer since then with brand new episodes each Thursday.

Dan Da Dan is set to have 12 episodes in total in the second series, the same number as the first set in 2024. It will bring the anime to 24 episodes so far, but there is plenty of the manga left to adapt.

Which arc is Dandadan currently in?

The show has entered its final arc of season two as the finish line approaches. The season started by picking up with the Cursed House storyline, which started at the tail end of the first series.

It lasted from episode 11 and 12 of season one through to the fifth episode of series two. It was followed by the Evil Eye arc as Jiji struggles with not wanting to exorcise the titular yokai.

Dan Da Dan’s Kaiju arc will run through the remaining episodes of series two. The arc includes the introduction of Kinta and sees the characters facing the monstrous threat of a towering kaiju.

In the manga, it ran for 11 chapters - a similar length to Evil Eye - so it is likely to potentially last into a third season of the show.

How to watch Dan Da Dan season 2?

Once again, the second series of the hit anime is being shared by both Netflix and Crunchyroll. Episodes are being released weekly and will come out at the same time on both platforms.

All of the previously released episodes are available to watch on demand, if you need to catch up. See which is the highest rated one so far, according to fans.

What time is Dandadan season 2 episode 11 out?

It might feel like only yesterday that the second season of Dan Da Dan started but there are only two episodes left. Momo, Okarun, and the gang will be back with another adventure on Thursday (September 12).

The show will continue to be released on Thursdays throughout its current season. Episode ten is due to be released on both Netflix and Crunchyroll at the same time, meaning no disruption for viewers.

The show has been very consistent with its release time throughout the second season. Dan Da Dan season two episode ten will be available from 5pm British time for UK audiences.

For those watching in America, it will drop at 12pm (Noon) ET and 9am PT. Just in time for your lunch break.

Who is in the cast of Dan Da Dan season 2?

Momo Ayase - Shion Wakayama (Japanese), Abby Trott (English)

Ken Takakura (Okarun) - Natsuki Hanae (Japanese), A.J. Beckles (English)

Seiko Ayase - Nana Mizuki (Japanese), Kari Wahlgren (English)

Aira Shiratori - Ayane Sakura (Japanese), Lisa Reimold (English)

Jin Enjoji - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese), Aleks Le (English)

Turbo Granny - Mayumi Tanaka (Japanese), Barbara Goodson (English)

The cast features plenty of familiar voices, Shion Wakayama is Yunli in Honkai: Star Rail as well as Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Natsuki Hanae is the Japanese voice of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. He has also had roles in Tokyo Ghoul, Food Wars, Haikyu!! and more.

Abby Trott is the voice of Nezuko in the English dub of Demon Slayer - so a few links to the famous anime in this show. She is also Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

