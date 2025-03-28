Creamfields 2025: Swedish House Mafia announced as Saturday headliner as day splits now revealed

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:21 BST
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Start plotting your movements over Creamfields with day and stage splits taking shape in 2025
  • Creamfields have revealed their latest headliner for their 2025 festival.
  • It’s a welcome return for Swedish House Mafia, who are set to perform a UK exclusive set this year.
  • The announcement comes as Creamfields have also revealed the first wave of day and stage splits ahead of a full timetable reveal.

Creamfields, the UK’s biggest dance and electronic music festival, have revealed their latest headline act set to perform at Daresbury Estate this August Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival confirmed overnight that Swedish House Mafia will be performing a headline set at Arc on the Saturday of the festival, in what is set to be a UK festival exclusive performance from the Creamfields stalwarts.

Creamfields announced the group by stating: “No strangers to the award-winning festival, Swedish House Mafia’s roots with Cream run deep.

From their early performances at Cream’s legendary club nights in the early noughties to their unforgettable Creamfields debut in 2007, they have firmly cemented their status as icons of the festival’s rich history.”

That news also comes with the reveal of what acts who have been confirmed for this year's event will be playing on what stage as day splits have been revealed - thankfully to help you make a decision who ‘might’ be clashing with who before the timetable is revealed.

Featuring UK festival exclusives ANYMA and David Guetta, alongside a powerhouse lineup of electronic music icons including Boris Brejcha, Chase & Status, Eric Prydz, and many more, the 2025 edition promises an unforgettable experience.

Creamfields 2025 - day and stage splits

Creamfields have revealed overnight their headline act for Saturday - Swedish House Mafia.Creamfields have revealed overnight their headline act for Saturday - Swedish House Mafia.
Thursday August 21 2025

Cream

  • KC Lights
  • Chapter & Verse
  • CamrinWatsin
  • Camden Cox
  • Beyond Chicago
  • M.hummo

Rong

  • Thrillseekers
  • Christina Novelli
  • Luvstruck
  • Ciaran Mcauley
  • Modea
  • GIA

Cream Terrace

  • Laidback Luke
  • Sick Individuals
  • Smack
  • Rave Republic
  • Calvin Logue
  • Kola

Nation

  • Schak
  • Jason Cluff
  • BK
  • Jezza & Jod
  • Yasmin Gardezi
  • Toni

Friday August 22 2025

Arc

  • Chase & Status
  • Sub Focus
  • Arielle Free

APEX

  • Fisher
  • Vintage Culture
  • Mau P
  • Franky Rizardo

Steel Yard

  • Eric Prydz
  • Adam Beyer
  • John Summit
  • Cristoph
  • Beccs Vernon

HALO presented by SHEIN

  • Jamie Jones
  • Hot Since 82
  • Rossi.
  • Alisha
  • Goosey

Teletech

  • Alex Farell B2B
  • Sikoti
  • Basswell B2B
  • Onlynumbers
  • Danielle Ciuro
  • Fantasm
  • Holy Priest
  • Jazzy B2B
  • Jowi

Misfit

  • Ben Nicky
  • Darren Styles
  • Rooler
  • Marlo
  • Andy Whitby
  • David Rust
  • Tyler Jack
  • Brad Pickle
  • SPECIAL GUEST: Maddix

The Forest

  • Eats Everything
  • Sam Divine
  • Kilimanjaro B2B
  • Melé
  • Oppidan
  • Diffrent

Pepsi present - Future Sound of Egypt

  • Aly & Fila
  • Ferry Corsten
  • Alessandra Roncone
  • Ben Gold
  • Chris Metcalfe
  • Factor B
  • Ruben de Ronde
  • Sneijder B2B
  • Paul Denton

Hospitality

  • Rob Crouch
  • Murfi
  • Molly Mouse
  • Lee Ward
  • MLN
  • Pete James

Saturday August 23 2025

Arc

  • Swedish House Mafia

Apex

  • Hardwell
  • Ben Hemsley
  • Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
  • Argy
  • Third Party
  • Chris Stussy presents Linger AV DJ set
  • Josh Baker
  • Ellia Jaya
  • Steel Yard
  • Amelie Lens
  • Camelphat
  • Dom Dolla
  • Eli Brown
  • Marco Carola
  • Pete Tong
  • Sara Landry
  • Lau

HALO presented by SHEIN

  • Patrick Topping
  • Max Styler
  • Prospa
  • Raphi
  • Solardo

Teletech

  • blk.
  • Cloudy
  • Faster Horses B2B
  • Morgan Seatree
  • Funk Tribu B2B
  • Bad Boombox
  • Interplanetary Criminal
  • Kander
  • Kettama
  • Novah
  • Patrick Mason
  • Princess Elf Bar

Sub_Aural

  • Andy C
  • Bou & B Live 247
  • Culture Shock B2B
  • Grafix
  • Dimension
  • Friction
  • Hybrid Minds
  • Koven
  • Mozey
  • North Base
  • Rova

The Forest

  • Gaskin
  • JWAVE
  • Locklead
  • Luke Dean
  • Nautica
  • Obskϋr
  • Paige Tomlinson
  • Sidney Charles

Pepsi presents - RONG

  • Bryan Kearney B2B
  • Mauro Picotto
  • John O’Callaghan
  • Will Atkinson
  • Symmetrik
  • Daxson
  • Matty Ralph
  • Liam Wilson

Pepsi presents - Goodgreef Xtra-Hard

  • TNT
  • Miss K8
  • Adaro
  • Ammara
  • Klubfiller & Storm
  • Alex Kidd

Hospitality

  • Rob Crouch
  • Jesse James
  • Murfi
  • Molly Mouse
  • Lee Ward
  • MLN
  • Pete James

Sunday August 24 2025

Arc

David Guetta will be headline the Arc stage on Sunday at Creamfields 2025David Guetta will be headline the Arc stage on Sunday at Creamfields 2025
  • David Guetta
  • Oliver Heldens
  • D.O.D
  • Jodie Harsh
  • Amelia Preston

APEX

  • ANYMA
  • Hannah Laing
  • Max Dean
  • Martin Garrix
  • Marsolo
  • Lucia Cors

Steel Yard

  • Gorgon City
  • Duke Dumont
  • Danny Howard
  • Jazzy
  • Rob McPartland

HALO presented by SHEIN

  • Ewan McVicar
  • Four Tet
  • Salute
  • Chloé Robinson
  • Villager

Fatboy Slim Loves

  • Fatboy Slim
  • Miss Monique
  • Luuk Van Dijk
  • L.P. Rhythm
  • Joella Jackson

Teletech

  • AZYR
  • Horsegiirl
  • I Hate Models
  • KTK
  • Nico Moreno
  • Restricted

The Forest

  • Boris Brejcha
  • Franky Wah
  • Layton Giordani
  • James Organ
  • Niva
  • SPECIAL GUEST: East End Dubs

Pepsi presents Full On Trance

  • Billy Gillies
  • Cosmic Gate
  • Nifra
  • Kimmic
  • Shugz
  • Maria Healy
  • Mark Roma

Pepsi presents Full On

  • Brennan Heart
  • Uberjakd
  • Mddltn
  • DKH

Hospitality

  • Rob Crouch
  • Jesse James
  • Murfi
  • Luke Pompey
  • Lee Ward
  • Pete James
  • Mr Jay
  • JAT
  • Jamie Payne
  • Drew Mooney
  • Harry Mannion

Are there tickets left to attend Creamfields 2025?

There are still tickets left to attend Creamfields 2025; day, weekend, camping and glamping tickets can be found by visiting the Creamfields page over at Ticketmaster UK.

Have you been to Creamfields previously and have fond memories to share with a generation of younger dance music enthusiasts? Let us know your festival memories by leaving a comment down below.

