Cobra Kai final episodes: what time Netflix will release season 6 part three - how to watch
- Cobra Kai will release its final episodes on February 13.
- Netflix has split the show’s last season into three parts.
- It will finally conclude with five more episodes.
Netflix’s hit sports drama Cobra Kai will come to an end this week. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the final set of episodes after its tragic cliff-hanger.
Originally starting life as a YouTube Red/ Premium original way back in 2018, it will come to a suitably dramatic conclusion on Thursday (February 13). Netflix picked the show up in 2020 and has produced seasons three through six.
In a twist, the final season of The Karate Kid sequel/ spin-off show has been split into three parts - the first of which arrived in July 2024. It is also the longest series so far with 15 episodes.
Netflix dropped the second batch of five episodes in November last year. It ended on a tragic note as one character was fatally injured.
But what time will the last episodes of the show release? Here’s all you need to know:
When does Cobra Kai season six part three release?
The beloved sports drama, which is a continuation and sequel to The Karate Kid films from the 80s, is airing its final season on Netflix. After six dramatic series, it will come to an end on Thursday February 13.
The streaming giant has split the sixth season into three batches of five episodes each - spread across multiple months. The first part was released in July 2024 with the second set arriving in November last year.
Cobra Kai’s final five episodes - referred to by Netflix as season six part three - will arrive tomorrow.
What time will Cobra Kai’s final episodes be released on Netflix?
If you are tempted to stay up until the clock strikes midnight in the UK, hoping to watch Cobra Kai as soon as the calendar switches to February 13 - you might want to hold your horses. Netflix does not drop its original series and films until 8am GMT.
For viewers in the US, episodes will be available at 12am PT/ 3am ET. While in Europe, the episodes will be released at 9am on Thursday.
