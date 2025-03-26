This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The singer has already earned the coveted BBC Radio 1 Hottest Record of the week

CMAT has announced she is hitting the road in support of her third album in 2025.

Euro-Country is set for release in late August, with the Irish performer touring from October 2025.

Here’s where CMAT is heading on tour, how to get tickets, and when her new album is being released.

Not content with being the support act for Sam Fender on his UK tour dates, Irish performer CMAT has announced a series of gigs to take place in late 2025.

The singer’s latest round of live performances comes with the announcement of a brand new album, Euro-Country, to be released through AWAL Records and has already seen its first single, Running/Planning, earn the title of BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record when it premiered earlier this week.

Irish musician CMAT is set to hit the road in late 2025 in support of her third album, Euro-Country. | Sarah Doyle

Speaking about her third album, CMAT admitted that: “I think it's the best thing I have ever made. I felt halfway through recording it was the most important record I’ve made for myself… mainly because it was making me go crazy. I'm always going to make the work I want to make, because there is a little gremlin in my head that tells me if it’s s***.

More than success, there’s a bigger gremlin that wants me to make music that’s really good. She’s brutal and has ruined my life at times, but she is the keeper of my life and she’s always right.”

Here’s where you can catch CMAT on the road later this year, when you can get tickets and when the brand new album is released - including what formats it will appear on.

Where is CMAT performing on her 2025 UK tour?

You can catch CMAT on her own headlining UK tour at the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see CMAT performing on her 2025 UK Tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to O2 Priority or Artist pre-sales will have first pickings of the tickets on offer, when they go on sale from April 2 2025 at 10am GMT, while Spotify and venue pre-sales are set to commence from April 3 2025 at 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence for all tour dates on April 4 2025 from 10am GMT through Ticketmaster UK .

When is Euro-Country released and what formats will it come out on?

CMAT’s third album, Euro-Country, will be released on August 29 2025 on limited coloured double vinyl; standard double vinyl, CD and tape through her official website , and through all leading digital platforms.

