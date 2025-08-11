Celebs Go Dating is back with a brand new series. The full cast of the stars who will be heading to the agency have been confirmed.

The line-up includes reality TV stars, Celebrity Big Brother favourites and a returning pop star. E4 has also set the line-up of experts who will be on hand to help guide the stars through the process.

Everyone’s favourite Tom Read Wilson will be on hand once again for another series. He is back as Senior Client Coordinator and Celeb Confidante, and will offer his signature charm and words of wisdom.

And, of course, no Celebs Go Dating would be complete without the one and only Rob Beckett with his razor-sharp commentary and iconic one-liners. He’s back again to hilariously commentate on all the dating faux pas and guide viewers through the series one laugh-out loud moment at a time.

But who are the experts and stars taking part in Celebs Go Dating 2025? See the full list.

Watch Celebs Go Dating on E4, or stream on Channel 4 from Monday 11 August at 9pm.

Anna Williamson - expert Part of the Celebs Go Dating cast once again will be accredited therapist and relationship guru Anna Williamson. The expert is on hand to guide the stars. She said: "I'm so blessed to be a part of Celebs Go Dating, you know, every year. I never take it for granted that I get asked back."

Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn - expert University professor and sexual communication specialist Dr. Tara will be one of the experts this season. She said: "The agency family is my favourite part. I love that Celebs Go Dating is not about exploiting people… Celebs Go Dating is about self growth and self development."

Paul C Brunson - expert Returning for another series is certified life coach and matchmaking pro Paul C. Brunson. The expert said: "Long story short is I do enjoy interacting with the celebs. I've reached a point now where I am no longer trying to make friends, so I enjoy interacting with people where I have no emotional attachment to them."