Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrity Big Brother’s first live eviction will take place tonight 👁

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Big Brother will wave goodbye to one housemate tonight.

Just days after the live launch - the first eviction will take place.

But who is at risk of going home?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first few days have seen plenty of drama - with fans dubbing one of the stars a ‘major creep’ on the opening night. But who will go home first?

When is the first eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

The latest series of Celebrity Big brother may have just kicked off but the show's first eviction is just around the corner. | ITV

ITV only just welcomed the celebrities into the famous house on Monday (April 7), but there is no rest for the wicked. The first CBB eviction is set to take place tonight (April 11).

Just four days after entering the house, one of the stars will be sent home. They have barely had time to unpack!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is up for eviction on CBB?

Three celebrities are facing being sent home in the first live eviction of the season. During last night’s episode (April 10), Big Brother announced that Jack P. Shepherd, Michael Fabricant and Mickey Rourke are at risk.

Jack received eight nominations from Angellica, Chesney, Danny, Donna, Ella, JoJo, Patsy and Trisha. Meanwhile, Michael received seven nominations from Angellica, Chris, Daley, JoJo, Mickey, Patsy and Trisha. Mickey had previously received a killer nomination from JoJo.

How to vote in Celebrity Big Brother in 2025?

ITV viewers will once again have a say during the current season of CBB. Audiences can cast a vote by going to the broadcaster’s website here - or via its official app.

On its website, ITV adds: “The first time you want to place a vote, you will need to verify your mobile number (even if you are using a tablet or computer).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The voting opened last night (April 10), so you can already pick who you would like to leave - and who should stay.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.