Celebrity Big Brother has revealed the stars up for eviction this evening 👁

Celebrity Big Brother is set for more evictions.

Five stars are at risk of going home, ITV has confirmed.

But who has been nominated?

A host of Celebrity Big Brother stars are up for eviction in the latest public vote. The ITV reality show held brutal face-to-face nominations last night - before a savage twist put one more housemate at risk.

The lines are open and viewers will have a massive say in who makes it to the latter stages of the competition. See who is in the Big Brother house for this season.

Three out of the five nominated housemates will leave the Celebrity Big Brother house during the 'Triple Tuesday' live eviction. | ITV

AJ Odudu and Will Best will be on duty for the latest live eviction tonight (April 22). But who is at risk of going home?

Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother today?

Unlike the previous evictions, the stars didn’t go to the diary room to make their nominations. Instead the ITV show held a brutal face-to-face version.

In the spirit of Easter, the celebs had to place an egg in the basket of the co-star they wanted to nominate. After everyone of the housemates had their turn JoJo, Chris, Ella, Patsy and Angellica were initially left at risk of eviction.

However Big Brother had a savage twist up his sleeve, in the middle of the room there was a pile of Easter Eggs - with a golden one that could save one of the nominated stars. JoJo managed to find it, but had to pick one of the previously safe housemates to take her place.

The former child-star picked Danny Beard to swap places with her. It means that the full list of stars at risk of eviction today (April 22) is as follows:

Angellica Bell

Chris Hughes

Danny Beard

Ella Rae Wise

Patsy Palmer

The latest vote has been dubbed ‘triple Tuesday’ and three of the five nominated stars will be evicted. It comes as the show heats up heading into Friday’s (April 25) final.

How to vote in Celebrity Big Brother eviction?

The lines opened at the end of yesterday’s episode, ITV announced. You can vote exclusively through the Big Brother app - which can be downloaded from App Store or Google Play.

In this vote, viewers are being asked to vote for the housemate they wish to save from eviction. You get five votes and can use them however you wish.

