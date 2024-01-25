Young harpist Alejandro has a right royal ambition

TALENTED HARPIST: Alejandro Barnett

After first picking up the instrument at ten-years-old he has earned his spot among some of the best young musicians in South Yorkshire as a member of the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra (CSYO).

Alejandro, who attends Sheffield Music Academy every Saturday, said: “Playing with CSYO is great. I like meeting all the different people and learning the techniques they use. It gives me a push and a bit more drive to improve. It’s incredibly rewarding, and the more practice you put in, the more rewarding it is.”

Since starting his fundraising he has raised over £5,000 after taking to the streets of Rotherham and its surrounding areas busking to raise money, with this has come both new challenges and opportunities.

HIGH HOPES: For harpist Alejandro

Alejandro’s dad Wayne said: “In terms of busking, he's learned a lot like where's good to play and popular pieces, even that opens doors because he's managed to get a wedding booked through his busking. And that's all down to his hard work, dedication and practice hours. So as long as he keeps getting bookings then hopefully by the end of the year, he can get the £15,000 he needs.”

Once he meets his fundraising target the new pedal harp will allow him to be involved in more concerts and orchestras, taking him one step closer to achieving his dream of becoming a royal harpist. His current lever harp is insufficient to take him to the next level.

Alejandro, who learned to play three instruments by the age of 11, said: “I've met Alice Huws and Catrin Finch who are both royal harpists. So after school and college, maybe the Royal Northern College of Music, I might make it into a music conservatoire with my new harp.”

Outside of his musical exploits on the harp, which he has played at Rotherham Show, he is also proficient on classical, electrical and bass guitar, and the piano, and some of his favourite musicians include Pink Floyd, Arctic Monkeys and Ed Sheeran.