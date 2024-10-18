Turning Japanese band The Vapors heading for Chantry Tap at Parkgate

.

THE Vapors will make their first appearance in Rotherham with a gig at the Chantry Brewery Tap at Parkgate.

The power pop band – best known for their international hit Turning Japanese – will appear on Saturday, November 16.

Support on the night will be from Rotherham’s own My Pierrot Dolls, along with Phil Murray And The Boys From Bury.

Chantry events organiser Mick Hill said: “The Vapors have just finished touring America, so it will be great to welcome them to our fantastic Brewery Tap. The support are both amazing bands in their own right and would be great to see a full house for this brilliant event.”

Tickets are available from the Tap, the Cutlers on Westgate and online at SeeTickets.