Gary Bates AKA Johnny Shiver

A MUSICIAN who has battled career-hampering health issues helped raise £500 at a special event at Maltby Leisure Centre.

Gary Bates – who goes by the stage name of Johnny Shiver – joined the event at the centre in aid of Macmillan nurses.

Staff baked and sold cakes while Johnny - who lives with conditions including Meniere's disease - treated fundraisers to some tunes.

The former Butlins Redcoat has albums on Amazon and Spotify, plus singles on Audiomack where he recently reached 10,000 listeners.