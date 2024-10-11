Treats and tunes raise £500 for cancer charity
A MUSICIAN who has battled career-hampering health issues helped raise £500 at a special event at Maltby Leisure Centre.
Gary Bates – who goes by the stage name of Johnny Shiver – joined the event at the centre in aid of Macmillan nurses.
Staff baked and sold cakes while Johnny - who lives with conditions including Meniere's disease - treated fundraisers to some tunes.
The former Butlins Redcoat has albums on Amazon and Spotify, plus singles on Audiomack where he recently reached 10,000 listeners.
