56 years ago today, a 16-year-old Jimi Hendrix played his first live performance.

His wild and frenetic guitar style led to him being fired after just one set.

Despite this early setback, Hendrix would go on to become one of music's most iconic figures, revolutionizing rock guitar.

He is considered one of music’s most enduring legends, with his signature sound and frenetic energy on stage - but the early days of Jimi Hendrix were not paved with gold.

The celebrated guitarist’s first ventures into the music scene did not exactly go to plan, compared to his future endeavours with The Jimi Hendrix Experience and rather than his first show seeing him as the frontman, he was instead part of an ensemble.

Despite being 16 years old when he first took to the stage, it would be that youthful ambition that would carry on throughout his career, until his death in 1970 . But would those who attended his first live performance back in 1959 have known just how big of an influence Hendrix would be in music?

Let’s look back as February 20 marks the anniversary of one of music’s most legendary artists making his debut on stage, the band he performed with and what led to the celebrated artist getting fired from his ‘job’ after only one set.

This is the story of Jimi Hendrix, The Rocking Kings and how despite losing his role in the band, would help drive him to become the cultural icon he is today.

Who were The Rocking Kings?

Despite being considered a pioneer of rock music and a cultural icon, Jimi Hendrix's first live show saw him fired just after one gig. | Getty Images/Reddit

The Rocking Kings were an R&B band based in Seattle during the late 1950s, playing a significant role in the city’s emerging music scene. They were known for their blend of rhythm and blues, blues, and early rock ‘n’ roll, reflecting the musical tastes of the time.

The band was led by local musician Jimmy James , who would later become known as Jimi Hendrix. As a young guitarist, Hendrix joined The Rocking Kings in 1959 at the age of 16, marking his entry into the professional music world.

The band was one of many local acts in Seattle that contributed to the vibrant music culture, providing a space for young musicians like Hendrix to develop their skills.

Although The Rocking Kings didn’t achieve widespread fame, they played an important role in Hendrix’s early career, allowing him to gain valuable experience performing live and beginning to shape his distinctive sound.

Jimi’s first performance - Temple De Hirsch, 1959

Alhadeff Sanctuary of Temple de Hirsch Sinai, Seattle - where in the basement, Jimi Hendrix made his live debut in 1959. | Vmenkov at Wikipedia

Jimi Hendrix’s first performance took place in 1959 at the Temple De Hirsch synagogue basement in Seattle, a pivotal moment in his early career. The group was performing at a local event for an audience largely composed of members from the Jewish community, and the basement of the synagogue provided a unique venue for the gig.

Hendrix’s involvement with the band came at a time when he was still a relatively unknown guitarist, and his playing style had not yet developed into the innovative and boundary-pushing approach for which he would later become famous.

According to various reports, Hendrix’s performance during that first show stood out for being highly energetic and unrestrained, showcasing his natural flair for improvisation.

However, the band’s leaders, not accustomed to this level of wild playing, were reportedly taken aback by the young guitarist’s intensity. They saw his experimental style as a departure from the more traditional R&B sound they were aiming for .

As a result, Hendrix was fired after just one set, with the band members apparently feeling that his playing was too unconventional for their act. One quote attributed to Hendrix in reflecting on that moment was, "I played my heart out, but they didn’t like it. They said it was too wild, too much for them. They just didn’t get it."

This early setback didn’t discourage Hendrix, who would go on to develop his signature sound and performance style, eventually revolutionizing the world of rock guitar.

Although the experience was brief, it was an important turning point in Hendrix’s musical journey. It pushed him to develop his distinct approach to the guitar, which blended blues, jazz, and rock, and ultimately laid the foundation for his meteoric rise in the music world.

His departure from The Rocking Kings marked the beginning of his deepening relationship with live performance and experimentation, elements that would become core to his career.

What happened to The Rocking Kings after they fired Jimi Hendrix?

Jimi Hendrix and Mitch Mitchell of The Jimi Hendrix Experience wave goodbye as they board an aeroplane at London Airport, with assorted members of the Byrds, the Soft Machine and the Alan Price Set. | Getty Images

As Jimi Hendrix’s career skyrocketed in the late 1960s, The Rocking Kings faded into somewhat obscurity. After Hendrix was dismissed from the band following his wild performance at the Temple De Hirsch The Rocking Kings continued to perform locally in Seattle for a brief time.

The band, primarily an R&B and rock group, stuck to their formula and never really evolved in a way that matched the pace of the rapidly changing music scene. Meanwhile, Hendrix’s musical style matured and began to blend genres, pushing the boundaries of rock music.

As his name became synonymous with innovation, particularly after the formation of his iconic band, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Rocking Kings’ influence diminished, and they eventually disbanded.

While Hendrix was in the spotlight, The Rocking Kings remained in the shadows. They didn’t undergo any major changes or have the same breakthrough moments that led to global success. The band’s time was very much tied to the local Seattle scene, and they weren’t able to adapt to the international attention Hendrix was gaining.

Interestingly, some of the members of The Rocking Kings, including their lead vocalist, continued to perform locally, though they never matched the level of notoriety Hendrix would achieve. Hendrix’s departure marked the end of their trajectory as a prominent local group.

As Hendrix grew into a rock legend , The Rocking Kings remained a forgotten chapter in the history of Seattle’s vibrant musical scene - but still an important chapter nonetheless.

