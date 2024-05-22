This week's District News from our local correspondents from across the Rotherham borough

This week’s District News:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday 10am-12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Have a chat and a cuppa, all for £3. For information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

UNITE TODAY!: Unite Today is a new group. Anyone 18+ who knows or cares for an adult that has a learning disability or disorder, but they would need to contact first to ensure suitability. We have a volunteer in place for this. They problem solve and support each other. It is held at the Swallownest Health Centre, Worksop Road, S26 4WD and will meet once a month on the last Thursday of the month, 10am to 12pm. Cost £1. Contact Anita Redfearn 07947 596792 or [email protected].

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/ WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

JUNIOR YOUTH CLUB: The Junior Youth Club is held at the Bill Chafer YC, 0n Flash Lane on Thursdays from 5pm until 7pm catering for 10-12 years old. There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. The entry is free. There are rooms to hire for clubs or celebrations at the youth club or parish hall on Cross Street, mainly in the daytime. Please ring the parish council office on Flash Lane for more details.

GIRLS GROUP: Meet on Mondays from 5pm until 7pm catering for 8-14years. This too has a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. The entry is free.

CHATTY CAFE: Is open every Wednesday morning from 10am until noon. Bacon and sausage sandwiches can be bought as well as tea, coffee and cakes. Call in for a chat and a cuppa and meet others.

D-DAY EVENT: An event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings will be held on Sunday June 9 from 12pm until 4pm on the Flash Lane Playing Field behind the youth club. There will be food stalls, musical entertainment, a craft fair, a dog show and more.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Anyone who is interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team or would like more information about this group, please email [email protected]. You would be very welcome. Please keep in touch via Facebook – Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the website - www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. If you are in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answerphone on 01709873210 or send an email to the address above.

BRINSWORTH

THE CENTRE: Bingo at The Centre is every Monday evening, doors open at 5.30pm. Buy your tickets on the door and win big cash prices. Bingo starts at 6.30pm till 9pm. Over 16s only, come and socialise, the bar is open. Don’t forget your dabbers. Bingo Night – get ready to shout bingo on Saturday June 1. Join us for the bingo night unlike any other, filled with fun, laughter and of course, some amazing cash prizes. Saturday June 1 6pm until late - The Centre bar will be open throughout to keep the drinks flowing. This event is over 18s only. The Centre Cafe – come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday–Friday 8.30am–3pm. The Café even does takeaway. Hire – The Centre has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information please contact The Centre on enquiries@thcentrebrinsworth. co.uk or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm. What’s On in The Centre: Monday – 9.30am-11am Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30pm-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7pm-9pm Andys Man Club, 5.45pm-9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45am-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 10am-11am RUFC Dance, 1pm-3pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6pm-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm-7.30 pm Choose to Lose, 7.30pm-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10am-11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm-5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30 pm-7.45 pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am-12 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9am-11am and 6pm-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10pm-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions, 12pm-1pm RUFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

BRINSWORTH SUMMER FETE: This year’s summer fete will be on Saturday July 13 and we are looking for stallholders and performers. If you are interested in having a stall or performing at the event please email [email protected].

CATCLIFFE

PARISH COUNCIL: All business can be dealt with by emailing the clerk at [email protected] or telephoning 01709 837550 / 07783 001496 where an answerphone is in operation. All calls will be answered but please remember hers is a part time post. See www.catcliffeparishcouncil.com. or the Facebook page for regular updates.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has been out in the community as usual, litter picking in Holy Trinity Churchyard in Dalton, attending the coffee morning at Staple Green Neighbourhood Centre and the one in Thrybergh Church Hall, as well as holding one of his regular councillor advice surgeries at High Greave Place Neighbourhood Centre, all of which gave him ample opportunities to speak to residents about any issues or concerns they may have. As a result of concerns regarding overgrown bushes in the local area, Michael recently raised the issue with Rotherham council who have confirmed that a job has been raised to cut back the bushes opposite Thrybergh Primary School where Oldgate Lane leads into Park Lane. Michael has also recently had a meeting with the police and Dalton Parish Council regarding the travellers who are camped on Magna Lane, and is asking anyone who has witnessed any anti-social behaviour to report the incidents via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 000. Michael has also been working in coordination with newly elected councillor Jodi Ryalls. Both Michael and Jodi attended the coffee morning at St Leonard’s Church last week along with NHS staff from the Magna Group Practice and had discussions around a possible project to tackle loneliness in the area. In preparation for the next council meeting, Michael has tabled a number of questions, including asking for an update on the building of a new cafe at Thrybergh Country Park, in reference to the situation with the travellers on Magna Park asking whether Rotherham Council would review the possibility of parish councils purchasing legal services from the council, asking again if the council will categorically state that council tenants will have the choice of not having the Rothercare service if they don’t want it, and asking if the council will consider the removal of the bus lane opposite Lidl in Dalton to help ease the traffic congestion at the junctions of Dancaster Road with Oldgate Lane and Magna Lane until a permanent solution can be found to the traffic problems in the area. Cllrs Jodie Ryalls and Michael Bennett-Sylvester will from Saturday June 1 be holding the following regular surgeries - every Saturday 9-10am at Dalton Parish Hall, every Tuesday 6.30-7.30pm at High Greave Place Neighbourhood Centre, every Wednesday 6.30-7.30pm at Thrybergh Parish Hall. Next week due to work and childcare commitments both councillors will be limited in their presence in the community. Cllr Ryalls will attempt to call at as many groups as possible and one or both will on Friday May 31 be litter picking the Hollings Lane Playing Field between 9am and 11am, then will be at Leverton Ways Fish Friday from noon to 1pm. Cllr Ryalls can be contacted on 01709 807209, by email at [email protected] or by post to 7, Creswick Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham S65 3QW. Cllr Bennett-Sylvester can be contacted on 07432509987, by email at [email protected] or by post at 24, Garbroads Crescent, Thrybergh, Rotherham S65 4AW.

DALTON PARISH COUNCIL: The parish council is asking local residents to either avoid the area around Magna Lane recreation ground or proceed with care until the clean up of the area can take place, which will hopefully be this week.

D-DAY ANNIVERSARY: A service will be held at the Normandy Veterans’ Association memorial in the cemetery at East Herringthorpe on Thursday June 6 to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The service will start at 10.30am, followed by a wreath laying at 11am.

THRYBERGH COUNTRY PARK: The park is asking dog owners to not allow their dogs to swim in the ponds at the country park. There are a number of reasons behind the request. Dogs swimming in the ponds can disturb the habitats of the wildlife that live under the surface of the ponds, they can cause damage to the eggs that have been laid after the breeding season and, if a dog has recently had a flea treatment, the chemicals in it can be hazardous to aquatic life.

TABLE TOP SALE: Danes View Community Centre will be holding a table top sale on Saturday May 25 at 11.30am. The sale will include new and pre-loved items, crafts, a cake stall and refreshments. All are welcome. The centre can be found on Wadsworth Rise in Dalton.

OPEN ARMS COMMUNITY SUPPORT HUBS: The hubs are part of a project which is funded by the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and aim to help local residents access cost of living support in a safe, welcoming environment. Support available at the hubs include advice on money management such as debt support and benefits advice, cost of living support from Rotherham Federation, Citizens Advice and LASER Credit Union, energy advice, digital skills support and community support. Fortnightly drop-in sessions are held throughout the region at venues including Silverwood Miners Welfare and Resource Centre, Mowbray Gardens Library, Dalton Parish Hall and Springwell Gardens.

NURSERY PLACES: For parents with children born between September 1 2020 and August 31 2021, there is still time to register for a nursery place in local schools for September 2024 and High Greave Infant School still has a number of nursery places available. Anyone wishing to register their child for the nursery can contact the school at [email protected] or telephone 01709 850201 and choose option 2. Thrybergh Primary School also has a number of open days running through the year for children starting in September. For more information and to book a place on one of the open days, telephone 01709 850732.

VETERANS VOICE: Veterans and their families are being invited to attend an event at Silverwood Miners Welfare in Dalton on Friday June 21 to learn more about the veterans’ community. The Veterans’ Voice event will take place from 10am-2pm and will provide the opportunity for military organisations across the region to come together with veterans to show how they can support one another. For more information, email [email protected].

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. June 11 – David Moore, Subject TBC in Ink, black coffee and Gold leaf. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We are open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.30pm, weekends at 10.30am. League games are in the afternoon at 1.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 6pm on Tuesdays and Fridays except when we play away at the competing club’s green. Come and meet our friendly members who will be only too pleased to help you if you have never played before. Sunday May 12 - round robin, Colin Crossland; 21up, Kenny Herbert and Mick Wilson. Wednesday May 15 - summer round robin, Mick Cilenti; 21up, Ian Garfitt and Mick Donson, Maureen Taylor and Alan Goddard. Thursday May 16 - VETS doubles, Greasbrough 2 Wickersley Village 6; 21up triple, Adele Pearson. Friday May 17 - 11up Alan Goddard winner both games. Saturday May 18 - summer round robin, John Byers, Ian Garfitt; 21up, Marty Heap and Adele Pearson; Saturday League, Greasbrough 5 Marquis ‘B’ 3. Sunday May 19 - Philip Patterson Trophy, Mick Cilenti; Dave Mee Trophy, Maureen Taylor; 21up doubles, Dot Payne and Alan Goddard, Ray Holmes and Colin Crossland.

FESTIVE FLAG MAKING: On May 25 between 10am and 12 noon at Greasbrough Library. This is a free event suitable for everyone, a creative workshop led by artist Sara Blackburn. Together, you will be crafting flags and enhancing the festival site for the Greasbrough Music Festival 2024. Children under the age of 16 years must be accompanied by an adult, adults do not need to book a ticket for themselves. No prior experience is required. Please book tickets for anyone participating in the workshop on the following link www.ticketsource.co.uk/flux-rotherham-tickets/e-vlooby.

KILNHURST

SOUTH YORKSHIRE’S COMMUNITY FOUNDATION: The foundation is a charity with the aim of improving the lives of local people. With this in mind, the foundation has recently launched a new Green Social Prescribing Fund, with grants of up to £7,500 available. The deadline for applications for the grants is May 27, so for more information, visit https://www.sycf.org.uk/apply/search-our-grants.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Tommy’s Tots playgroup was held last Tuesday and included wet play for the little ones. The group is for babies and toddlers and their grown-ups to come along and play together, and is held each Tuesday afternoon from 1.30-3pm during term time. Last weekend’s service, held on Pentecost Sunday, involved looking at the Book of Acts, learning from God’s word and singing his praises. The children’s groups were held as usual and refreshments were served afterwards.

ROAD REPAIRS: A number of roads in the region have been scheduled for repairs and/or resurfacing as part of Rotherham Council’s extra £16 million funding for better roads and pavements. Roads scheduled for repair in the village include Charles Street, Thomas Street, Russell Road, Wheatley Road and Greenwood Road. Local ward councillors will soon be submitting nominations for the next round of road surfacing in the area, so get in touch with them if you think your road needs to be included on the list.

ST THOMAS’ C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Well done to all the Year 6 pupils who took their SAT exams recently and for all their hard work. Also, congratulations to all the children who were celebrated in school last week for their many achievements, including Learner of the Week, Outstanding Behaviour, bronze, silver and gold levels, Reading Awards, and Times Tables Rock Stars. A big well done for the fantastic achievement of gaining 100% for the weekly class attendance also goes to pupils in Year 4. On the last day of term tomorrow, a non-uniform day will be held and children can come into school on non-uniform day for a donation of chocolate. The chocolate donations will subsequently be used as prizes at the Bingo Disco event that is planned for July. The school’s summer fayre will also take place in July and will be a bit different this year, as it will involve children taking part in a sponsored ProStrike Speed Challenge. This will involve pupils taking a shot at a giant inflatable goal that has an integrated speed radar and the speed will then be displayed on a digital screen. They will each be able to take three shots at the goal, with their fastest speed being recorded on a certificate for them to take home. The summer fayre will also include stalls, raffles, tombola, refreshments, and more. Anyone with any items they wish to donate to the fayre can drop them off at the school office. A new list of after school clubs will be published after half-term, with clubs starting again on the week commencing June 10.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. Why not get into BMX racing? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching Sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm: beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm (free for age 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track.) All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book, go to www. rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sunday – 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am Bible Study Group. Wednesday – 9-11am playgroup for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – Youth Group. Friday – Prayer Gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: On Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are usually the third Sunday of each month but the next is June 16. Lots of fun for all the family. Other dates to note for the community centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon and are on the first Wednesday of the month, the next is June 5; if you live alone or just want some company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you, the next session is June 6. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected].

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Volunteers have been out tackling various litter hotspots around the area and are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided and details of future litter picks can be found on our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582.

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652. On Sunday morning there was a service of Holy Communion when the new Pioneer Minister, Ali Middleton, presided. Some of the congregation then walked to the Minster for a picnic and outdoor Pentecost celebration. The Art and Crafts course continued yesterday (Wednesday) and the Drop-In is open again today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm with free coffee, tea and cake and the housing and community police advice service is between 11.30am and 12.30pm. On Saturday there will be a prayer morning at 10am and on Sunday morning at 10.30am there will be a service of Morning Worship, to be followed by the church’s Annual Meeting.

COUNCILLOR’S SURGERIES: Cllr Carole Foster would like to give a heartfelt thanks to everyone who took the time to vote for her in the May 2 elections. She said: “It’s very humbling to receive the support of the community in which I live and over the next 4 years I plan to work hard to deliver on my promises. My Kimberworth Park surgeries will continue as below – Last Thursday of the month 11.30am-12.15pm St John’s Church, St John’s Green, Kimberworth Park, S61 3JL.” Contact 01709 255599.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On May 15, the group walked through Kimberworth and down through Masborough Cemetery, crossing Meadowbank Road and descending to the canal towpath. The group proceeded along the towpath to Meadowhall for refreshments before making their way back home by tram and bus. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The 50+ Club meets every Wednesday in the black hut next door to Redscope School on Kimberworth Park Road. We open at 12 noon until 2.30pm. Cash bingo and raffle, trips out, lunches and much more. Refreshments served at half time. The club reopened as normal on Wednesday May 22. There is a day trip organised to Southport on May 24. Please phone P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information or Phil Moody on 07842547017 for room hire or karate/fitness sessions.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805). Next meeting is on June 12 at 3.30pm.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On Sunday May 19, we litter picked on Fenton Road, filling a total of 27 bags. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. We are hoping to organise a bowling tournament in July. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post- natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9–11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

TAI CHI CLASSES FOR SENIORS: Mondays 10.30am to 11.30am at the Black Hut on Kimberworth Park Road. Contact Peter on 01709 547918.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

THE WESLEY CENTRE ACTIVITIES: Blyth Road, Maltby, Rotherham, S66 8JD. Telephone 01709 811118.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday May 19 was Pentecost Sunday. Pentecost commemorates the birth of the Church and, blessed by the Holy Spirit, reminds us to share our faith with others. So this was a great opportunity to ask family and friends who may have drifted away from the Church to come along to Mass or to invite someone you know who doesn’t come to church to attend Mass. Congratulations to May Rhodes and Olivia Nash-Bambrough who made their First Holy Communion last weekend. The Mission of the Church which is central to Pentecost was something reflected on as the future of the Parish Coming Together Meeting last Monday May 20. The meeting reviewed the questions posed by the Bishop and the parish questionnaire so that views could be reported back to the Diocesan consultation. Confirmation for 2024 at St Bede’s will be on Saturday June 1 at midday. Corpus Christi Procession - Sunday June 2 led by Bishop Ralph with procession to Four Altars at the Anglican Cathedral, Fargate, Tudor Square and Barkers Pools. Gathering at St Marie’s Cathedral by 3pm. Any children who have recently made their First Holy Communion are especially encouraged to come and be with Our Lord on this special occasion in the Church’s year. Masses during the week were celebrated for Michael McManus, Peoeple of the Parish, Josie Tasker, Aleyamma Kuruvilla [A], Lijamon and Sally 21st wedding anniversary, Teddy’s family, Pr. Intention and the intentions of Lawrence Grant. Towards Jubilee 2025 – do you consider yourself to have a disability? Do you care for someone with a disability? If so, please complete a short Survey about Inclusion and Welcome in the Diocese of Hallam at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DHGN72S. Your responses will help to shape the future of the church, by making it more welcoming and helpful and breaking down barriers which may, in the past, have excluded people with disabilities.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

QUEEN STREET PARK: A number of residents have recently been in contact with local ward councillor Gina Monk regarding the football pitch on Queen Street park. The junior goal posts were fitted due to funding from the ward capital budget for the use of everyone, including a number of organised events during the year. The full sized goal posts are used on pitch by a number of local teams and, once the football season is over, they are removed until the next season. This gives the grass on the pitch a chance to grow again, ready for the pitch being remarked for the new football season.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The staff and volunteers at the centre received some good news last week. Funding has been received to enable the centre to carry on the provision of a youth club. The youth clubs run on Thursdays, from 4-5pm for children aged 7-10years and 5-7pm for children aged 11-16 years, during term time. The clubs are free to attend and include activities and food. For more information, email [email protected] or telephone 01709 578778.

COMMUNITY FAIR: A Community Fair and Beer Festival will be held on St Margaret’s Church Field on Saturday July 6 from 12-6pm. The group organising the event, Swinton Community Events - S64, still have a limited number of stalls available for crafters who can offer something a bit different, as they now have enough baking, wax melts etc stalls. If you or anyone you know would be interested in having one of the stalls, please email [email protected] for more information.

SWINTON STATION: There has been a lot of activity in and around the train station recently. Volunteers from the Friends of Swinton Station community group have been hard at work planting flowers and foliage around the station, as well as purchasing and installing solar powered armed forces plaques at the station. The large potholes at the entrance to the station have now also been filled in.

ROAD REPAIRS: A number of roads in the region have been scheduled for repairs and/or resurfacing as part of Rotherham Council’s extra £16 million funding for better roads and pavements. Roads scheduled for repair in Swinton include Racecourse Road, Rookery Road, Park Road, Woodman Roundabout, Marriot Road, White Lee Road, and Calladine Road. Local ward councillor Gina Monk will soon be submitting her nominations for the next round of road resurfacing in Swinton, so if you think your road needs to be on the list, contact Gina at [email protected].

MEXBOROUGH FAMILY HUB: A DWP Supported Families Advisor will be at the Hub on Friday May 24 from 10am-12 noon. Andy will be available to give help and advice to local residents about returning to training or work around childcare costs, transport costs to training and effective job searches, amongst other topics. No appointment is needed, so just pop in on the day if you need some advice.

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers have been out and about in the local community, litter picking in a number of areas including on Highwoods Road, Newark Road, Kings Road field and Park Road field, as well as contacting Doncaster Council to request the removal of a fly-tipped mattress.

ARMED FORCES DAY: On Saturday June 29, Doncaster Armed Forces Day will take place. The event will include a parade through the city centre, a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and entertainment until 5pm at Elmfield Park Centenary Fields.

RIVERSIDE PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP: Local residents with an interest in photography might be interested in a forthcoming photography workshop. The Don Catchment Rivers Trust is holding a free Riverside Photography Workshop in Sprotbrough on Wednesday May 29 from 3-6pm. The workshop will cover the basics of photography, with the opportunity to put into practice what you have learned on the day. Light refreshments will also be provided. For more information and to book a place, email [email protected].

FOX GALLERY: The gallery held their second Open Art Fair Exhibition of local artists on Friday May 10, which was organised to mark the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike. The exhibition was very well attended and included photographs, information boards and various items loaned by the local community and Mexborough Heritage District Society. The exhibition is open at the gallery until Saturday June 29 from 10am-2pm.

ANDYS MAN CLUB ROTHERHAM: The men’s talking groups are held every Monday from 7pm, excluding bank holidays, and are open to any man aged 18-plus. At the groups, there is no pressure and no judgement, just a safe space to sit and listen, and maybe talk if you feel comfortable to do so. No referral is needed, just turn up on the night and you will be greeted on the door and welcomed into the group. Groups local to Swinton include Andys Man Club Wath-Upon-Dearne, Dearne Community Fire Station, Manvers Way, Rotherham S63 5DN. On Monday May 27, a Walk & Talk Morning will be held at Manvers Lake. Meeting at 11am at Manvers Lake Cafe for refreshments and a gentle walk around the lake, everyone is welcome, including men, women, children and dogs.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH RUNNERS: Well done to all those who took part in the recent Rother Valley Relays. Rawmarsh Runners and Rawmarsh Runstars are run by volunteers for the benefit of the local community and organise a number of events throughout the year. Anyone wishing to show their appreciation for all of the volunteers’ hard work can do so by voting for them in the England Athletics 2024 Regional Volunteer Awards. For more information and to cast a vote, visit www.englandathletics.org.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: The charity is on the lookout for bags of life. The bags make it easier for people accessing the foodbank to carry out the food parcels and are better for the environment as they are reusable. If anyone can help out with the bags for life, please contact the foodbank via their Facebook page.

LOCAL HISTORY TALK: The High Street Centre in Rawmarsh will be the venue for a local history talk in June. The talk will be held on Thursday June 13 from 2-3pm and will include old photographs of Rawmarsh and Parkgate. Tickets cost £1 and include refreshments. To book a place, call into reception at the centre, Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm and Friday between 9am and 2pm.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday in the car park of the Rig Dyke pub at Manor Farm to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area. The group cleared away a number of bags full of rubbish and left the area looking cleaner and tidier than before. Thank you to all involved.

HOUSEHOLD WASTE RECYCLING CENTRE: The planned installation of new cabins at the recycling centre on Warren Vale in Rawmarsh has currently been delayed, therefore the centre is currently still open. The waste recycling centre should have been closed from Monday May 20 to allow the installation of new cabins at the centre, reopening on Thursday May 23. When the centre does temporarily close, a list of household waste recycling centres can be found by visiting www.rotherham.gov.uk/environment-waste/ household-waste-reycling-centres.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday May 19, the United Morning Service held at St John’s, Swinton was led by Ed Siddall, Holy Communion was held during the service. The Prayer Group and Chit Chat coffee were held on Tuesday morning. Morning Service on May 26 at 10.30am will be led by Ann Holmes. All are welcome.

ST NICHOLAS’ CHURCH: On Kilnhurst Road. In July this year the parish of St Nicholas’ Church, Kilnhurst Road. will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its foundation. An open day is being planned for July 27 and the church community are very keen for people to visit the church on that day. There will be an exhibition of old photos of the church and congregation as well as memorabilia linked with the church. The Rawmarsh and Parkgate Local History Group will provide a display of old maps and photos of Ryecroft and the surrounding area to add to the church’s photos. Please contact Robert Ward on 01709 525487 or email [email protected] if you have any photos, memorabilia or memories of St Nicholas’ Church and are happy to lend these for the open day. There will be an opportunity to light candles in thanksgiving for weddings and baptisms as well as remembrance of loved ones. Light refreshments will be served at the open day. There will be a special service at the church on the following day, led by the Bishop of Beverley, to mark the anniversary and again all are cordially invited. Further details will be available closer to the event.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: Last week the beavers made a start on their Communication badge, learning how to say their name in sign language. The cubs continued their Astronomy badge, learning the names of the planets and the order they are from the sun. Scouts were practising putting up their own tents and packing them away again in preparation for camp. The group is looking for beavers and scouts to join them. If anyone is interested or would like more information, they meet on Monday at Salvation Army, Quarry Street in Rawmarsh - beavers 5.45pm to 7.30pm and scouts 7.30pm to 9pm. Alternatively see the link www.scouts.org.uk and search ‘9th Rotherham’. They would love to see you.

RAVENFIELD

Mrs Toni Leach Email [email protected]

ART SHOW: This is your reminder that the Ravenfield Art Show takes place this weekend at the Parish Hall on Birchwood Drive, 11am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday. This is an opportunity to buy original art at affordable prices, most from local artists. You will also find fused glass, ceramics and much more. It is free entry and you will be able to purchase cake and hot and cold drinks, supporting St James’ Church on Saturday and Ravenfield Community Plan Group on Sunday. There is a raffle to win an original Paul Freeman piece of art, £1 a strip with all proceeds going to RCPG. Parking is at a premium, and due to refurbishment of The Cavalier, parking is not available there this year as their car park will be closed. Please be considerate to residents when street parking.

THORPE HESLEY

THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: For all enquiries, call 0114 245 7027.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

RSPB SUMMER CRAFT FAIR : Old Moor’s Summer Craft Fair will take place this year on June 8 between 10am and 3.30pm. There will be over 25 stalls of local and handmade crafts and gifts at the beautiful Old Moor nature reserve. There will also be activities to help you and your family discover Old Moor’s wildlife out on site and a treasure hunt around the fair. The fair is free, so no need to buy a ticket, just go along on the day. If you’d like to explore the wider reserve, entry applies for non-RSPB members. RSPB Old Moor is South Yorkshire’s best kept secret: a place to spot some wonderful nature, explore and discover with the kids or just walk around in peace and quiet. There’s lots to do as a family with our new sensory garden, our playground, wild play areas and pond dipping (Easter to October). Or discover a hidden gem away from the hustle and bustle to enjoy nature and take a breather. You could even try our Natural Wellbeing Trail. Stop off at the café for hot food, cake and enjoy a hot drink with a view on the balcony with stunning views across the reserve. The shop sells a fantastic range of gifts for all ages and wildlife care products so you can create a nature haven in your own outdoor space and join us in giving nature a home. Car parking is free. Old Moor is on the Trans-Pennine Trail so is very accessible locally via foot or bike. The paths are wheelchair and pushchair friendly and there are mobility scooters available to pre-book for your visit. The site has accessible toilets and baby changing facilities. Dogs on a lead are welcome at the Spring Craft Fair. Dogs can go within the courtyard (as usual) and, for this event only, the Lawn and Activity Zone. The RSPB does ask that they don’t go inside other buildings or onto the wider reserve and thanks everyone in advance for their understanding.

SKETCHING WALK: In Wath Woods on Saturday June 1 between 11am and 1pm. Why not go along on this friendly circular walk in Wath’s ancient woodland? All materials, paper, pencils and guidance will be provided at this free event. Welcome are ages 8+ and all abilities, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Join Flux Rotherham with artist Rachel Lewis for a relaxing and inspiring outdoor activity and venture into the beauty of Wath’s ancient woodland for some light sketching. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and textures of the forest as you unleash your creativity on paper. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just starting out, this activity is perfect for nature lovers and art enthusiasts alike. Go alone for a peaceful retreat or bring along friends and family for a fun and memorable outing. All skill levels are welcome. Register your free place at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/flux-rotherham-tickets/t-dvoegao.

WENTWORTH

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: Church Explorers Week runs from May 25 to June 2. The week will include a number of open days at local churches, which will provide the opportunity to showcase the churches and encourage local residents to come and visit and explore. In partnership with the Churches Conservation Trust, a family fun day will take place at Holy Trinity Church in Wentworth on Friday May 31. The church will be open during the day and an Explorer Backpack will be available at the entrance, which will include binoculars and an animal spotter sheet, to help with your visit to the church. There will also be a guided tour of both the Holy Trinity Church and the ‘old’ church in the village. The tours of the old church will take place at 1pm and 2pm, with tours of Holy Trinity taking place at 1.30pm and 2.30pm. On Sunday May 26, a service of Holy Communion will be held in church at 10.45am, and on Saturday June 1, the Thurnscoe Harmonic Male Voice Choir will hold their Centenary Celebration Concert in church at 7pm. Tickets cost £10 and can be bought either on the door or from the Post Office in the village.

CHRISTIAN AID COFFEE MORNING: Harley Mission Rooms will be the venue for a Christian Aid Coffee Morning on Saturday May 25 from 10am-12noon. Please come along, enjoy some coffee and cake and help raise funds for Christian Aid. Donations can also be made at www.christianaid.org.uk/donate.

WENTWORTH VILLAGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: The community group is run by local volunteers and is based at The Mechanics Institute in the village. Over the next few weeks, the group has organised a couple of events for local residents to get involved with, including a Fashion Show. The Fashion Show will take place on Saturday May 25 from 2pm in the Mechanics Institute and will include substantial savings on ladieswear and accessories, including from brands such as Marks & Spencer, Monsoon and Next. Tickets cost £5 and include a complimentary glass of prosecco, with all proceeds going to the Wentworth Residents Association. To purchase tickets, please email [email protected]. To mark the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy, an afternoon tea will be held in the Mechanics Institute on Thursday June 6 from 2-4pm. Tickets cost £8 per person. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Wentworth Village Community Association.

ANDYS MAN CLUB ROTHERHAM: The men’s talking groups are held every Monday from 7pm, excluding bank holidays, and are open to any man aged 18-plus. At the groups there is no pressure and no judgement, just a safe space to sit and listen, and maybe talk if you feel comfortable to do so. Last weekend, members from the charity visited the George and Dragon pub in the village to raise awareness of the Sheffield leg of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, involving riders on classic and vintage-styled motorcycles riding for men’s mental health around the world. The Sheffield leg included over 200 well dressed men riding their vintage-styled motorbikes and scooters from Sheffield to Wentworth to raise funds for men’s mental health.

ELECTRIC CABLE INSTALLATION: New electric cables will soon be installed, on behalf of Northern Power Grid, from the Rockingham Arms pub in the village to the junction of Cortworth Lane and Hague Lane. The installation will take place from Monday June 10-Friday June 21, from 7.30am-7pm. Local businesses will be open as usual and temporary traffic lights will be in place on weekdays.

MARVELLOUS MACHINES TRAIL: Elsecar Heritage Centre will be running a Marvellous Machines Trail during half term, from Saturday May 25-Sunday June 2. Pick up your free trail at the visitors centre to help you and your little ones find all the amazing inventions and constructions hidden around the heritage centre.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The recent meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place on Monday, May 20 at 6.30pm in the Parish Hall. Prior to this, the annual parish meeting was held at 6pm. A full report will be given in a future Whiston News and minutes will be available to view on the Whiston Parish Council website. Also, a further reminder that four ordinary vacancies currently exist on Whiston Parish Council and we are looking to appoint four people to serve as a parish councillor. We would like to hear from enthusiastic local residents who would like to become involved in the first tier of government, closest to local people, and play a central role in improving the local quality of life here in Whiston. The council normally meets on the third Monday of the month (excluding August) at 6.30pm in the Parish Hall. If you wish to apply, please contact Simon Oldham, clerk to the council, at [email protected] or write to Simon Oldham (Parish Clerk), The Parish Hall, Well Lane, Whiston, S60 4HX, giving brief details of why you want to become a councillor and the skills and qualities you possess that would aid you in this role. You are asked to note that where a local council is undertaking the process of co-option of a councillor, it is duty bound to ensure that the person(s) appointed are eligible to hold office (as per the qualifications and disqualifications contained in the Local Government Act 1972, Sections 79 and 80). As a result, there are eligibility criteria to check that you qualify to become a parish councillor, which must be answered on a ‘legal declaration of qualification to hold public office as a local councillor’. The closing date for applications is Friday May 31, 2024. Applicants will be invited to attend the parish council meeting on Monday June 17 at 6.30pm to speak for up to three minutes in support of their application. All of the above information can also be found on the Whiston Parish Council website (www.whistonparishcouncill.com), together with the required declaration form for completion. Alternatively you can contact the clerk to the council, Simon Oldham, at Whiston Parish Hall, Well Lane, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4HX or by email to [email protected] or by phone 07712 305729.

WHISTON SUMMER FESTIVAL 2024 - CALLING ALL CRAFTERS: Would you like a stall at this summer’s Whiston Festival? The Festival will take place on Saturday July 6 at Whiston Parish Church Cricket Club, and we are on the lookout for a variety of stalls to, once again, help make this event a great success. As always, the festival will include a mixture of live music, a variety of entertainment, together with assorted food and drink. Those people who remember (and have missed) the Brass Band Festival from years gone by will be pleased to know that brass bands will be playing as part of this year’s summer festival. If you would like to book a stall, whether food/drink outlet, craft stall, etc, please contact the Event Foundry – Helen Peden or Rebekah Ford on 07540 609587 or 01332 480205 or email [email protected].

NATIONAL GRID LOCAL CONSULTATION - HAVE YOUR SAY: From May 20 to June 17, National Grid is consulting local communities regarding its plans for a new electricity substation. As part of the Brinsworth to High Marnham project, National Grid is proposing to build and operate a new 400 kV substation on land to the “east of Long Lane, near Brinsworth in Rotherham”. Whilst the proposed site is stated to be “near Brinsworth”, it is actually adjacent to Long Lane near Whiston Meadows. The new substation will strengthen National Grid’s network and connect clean energy to the grid – part of The Great Grid Upgrade - and they expect the proposed substation to be operational in winter 2029. The substation is said to be “crucial to upgrade critical infrastructure and ensure a secure and reliable supply of clean energy”. National Grid is making changes to its network of electricity infrastructure that transports power around the country, in order to connect new sources of power generated from offshore wind and other low carbon sources to homes and businesses across Britain. The Great Grid Upgrade is the largest overhaul of the grid in generations. It will play a large part in the UK government’s plan to boost homegrown power, helping the UK switch to clean energy and make sure our electricity network is fit for the future, carrying more clean, secure energy from where it’s generated to where it is needed. The local community is invited to find out more about National Grid’s plans and provide their feedback, and this can be done online at www.nationalgrid.com /b-hm or by attending one of the two ‘in-person’ events taking place at The Centre, Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham S60 5DG on Friday June 7 from 2pm-7pm or Saturday June 8 from 9am-2pm. There is also a webinar on Wednesday June 12 from 6pm-7pm. To register to attend, email [email protected]. Also, National Grid’s Community Relations team are available to answer questions on 0800 073 1047 or [email protected]. They are available from 9am-5.30pm Monday to Friday.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday morning at 9.45pm, Pentecost, we welcomed Rev Karen Colley who presided and preached at the Parish Eucharist, and she was assisted by Patrick White, reader, who also led the special intercessions for the day. Rachael Colgrave and Colette White welcomed parishioners into church. Elizabeth Hacon gave the first reading. Starfish Gang met in the church room at the same time as the service and the leaders were Jenny Harker and Pam Huntington. They continued with the story of David and Goliath. The crganist and choirmaster was Ray Gallagher. The choir led the congregation for the singing of three hymns and sang an anthem Come, Holy Ghost during the Communion. Assistants at Communion were Suzanne Booker and Patrick White. Pam Huntington and Lorraine Tyler served refreshments after the service, including homemade biscuits. Some members joined the Rotherham Deanery Prayer and Praise service in the Minster gardens at 2.15pm. At 6pm Youthzone met at St Cuthbert’s church hall and had a wonderful evening. They welcomed Sarah Beardsmore, the centenary project manager. Everyone enjoyed the Lord’s prayer activity and mocktails afterwards. Also at 6pm on Sunday evening there was Choral Evensong for Pentecost which was led by Patrick White who also gave the sermon. Bridget Saddington and John Sparrow read the lessons. The choir, directed by organist, Ray Gallagher, sang Canticles to a setting by Brewer in D and the anthem was Come, Holy Ghost by Attwood. On Monday Little Fishes enjoyed their weekly session between 9.30am and 11am in the Parish Hall. The Open the Book team had a rehearsal late morning for the Bible story dramatisation that they will perform in three local schools today (Thursday). On Monday afternoon the Healing Prayer Group had their monthly meeting. Rev Karen Skidmore presided at the Service of Holy Communion on Wednesday at 10.30am. A time of fellowship followed, and refreshments were served. On Friday there will be a choir practice between 6.30pm and 7.30pm for juniors and from 7pm to 8.30pm for seniors. On May 26, Trinity Sunday, Morning Prayer will take place at 9.45am and there will not be Parish Communion nor Starfish Gang on that day. On Wednesday May 29 at 10.30am Morning Prayer (instead of Holy Communion) followed by refreshments and fellowship. On Sunday June 2 Parish Eucharist will be at 9.45am and Refresh@4, our informal all-age service with craft, singing, Bible stories plus refreshments, will at 4pm. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities, please get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact our oversight minister Rev Karen Skidmore on 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201, or see the church website: www.whiston-parish-church. org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday, there was a united service at Wickersley Methodist Church. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the community coffee morning was held on Thursday. Next Sunday at 10.30am the service will be led by Rev Andrew Fox and the service will include Holy Communion. A Bank Holiday coffee morning will be held on Monday May 27 from 10am to 12 noon. All are welcome to join us at any service or activity.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our Tuesday@Broom group met for the second time on Tuesday May 14 and was well attended. Crafts, games, conversation and refreshments were enjoyed by all. The group dates over the summer will be on Tuesdays - June 11, July 9 and August 13. From September the group will meet twice a month, the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month, starting on September 10. Come and give it a try. Our Pentecost service on Sunday was a joint gathering at Wickersley Methodist Church, led by Rev Andrew Fox. He preached on the theme of Languages and finding a common theme with God. Our service next Sunday will be led by Rona and Graham Hudson. Broom will be running the tombola stall at the Stag Festival (URC) on Saturday June 15 from 10am-12 noon. The following month, Saturday July 13, from 10.00am - 12 noon, Broom will be holding a Summer Garden Party with stalls offering cakes/buns, plants, books, bric-a-brac and refreshments.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: The perimeter fence is now completed around the ground and has already resulted in a significant reduction in rabbit damage to the outfield and dog fouling on the ground. The improved weather has meant that the fixture programme is now in full swing and junior/senior practice sessions and fixtures are taking place during the week. Fixture booklets are available in the clubhouse and membership for 2024 is £10 and available at the bar. Official fundraising will start next month to finance the installation of a permanent net cage facility on the paddock. Planning permission is in place and the club has 3 years to raise around £80k through grants, loans, fund matching and club fundraising. Sponsor perimeter boards for local businesses are available – please enquire in the clubhouse. Saturday July 6 - Whiston Summer Festival at Churchfields. Sunday July 7 - six-a-side competition, Sunday July 28 - Bluebell Wood Charity Day.

11TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIES: The brownies enjoyed an evening of crafting decorating wooden jewellery boxes with jewels. At the end of the evening we celebrated as the new brownies made their Promise.

WHISTON J AND I SCHOOL: Another reminder that, on Saturday June 15, the Friends of Whiston J and I PTA are holding their Annual Summer Fair from 11.30am to 3.30pm, and everyone is welcome. There will be hot and cold food and drinks on offer as well as an amazing selection of stalls, games and entertainment. Sparky Marky, children’s entertainer and magician, will keep the children entertained in the school hall and there will be animals from Captivating Creatures, a bouncy castle, a fire engine and crew from SY Fire Service, hook-a-duck, face painting and henna, glitter tattoos, badge making, loom band craft table, Nerf shoot out, penalty shoot out, sweet treats and bakes and an Asian food takeaway. Also, there will be a Grand Summer Raffle with the chance to win £100, as well as many other prizes including family days out. Come along if you can.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10.10am to 12 noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers, and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 4EZ (What3words location w3w.co/ third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston. Just email your full name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

PROBUS GROUP: If you are retired, no matter what your age, would you like to join our Probus Group? We are a group of friendly retired people who get together on a weekly basis at Broom Methodist Church to listen to a series of interesting talks? Future topics for our talks will include - Cruising to Pompeii (June 6), 30 Years in Local Radio (June 11) and, of course, our Visit to Rotherham’s Chapel-on-the-Bridge (June 18) when you will get to hear the chapel’s fascinating history. Further into the year, and leading up to our summer break, there will be a summer quiz, with prizes (June 25), Tunnel 57 (July 9), and Idioms - are they just for fun? (July 23). We are a friendly group and would love to see you - just come along on any Tuesday morning at 10.30am to Broom Methodist Church.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: On Pentecost Sunday there were two services - an All Age Communion at 10am and Music and Readings for Pentecost at 6pm. The SALS group met last Wednesday in the Barn. The speaker was Peter Rouch of the Church Army. The Beta Group met on Monday evening to begin Bible Study on John’s Gospel. The CVM (Christian Vision for Men) Group met in the Barn on Wednesday evening for a meal and social. The heating in church still needs fixing, but as the weather has now improved the Thursday Communion Service will be permanently back in church after this week, at 10am.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): At the meeting on Wednesday May 15 singer Keeley May entertained the members. Raffle prize winners were Jackie Neal, Mary Hoffman, Hughie Boyles, Elaine Wilson, Geoff Deakin, Anne Hudson, Pauline Fisher and Maureen Hutchinson. The lottery prize winner was Jackie Neal. On Wednesday May 22 there will be a fish and chip meal for all members, and WING will be closed on May 29 for the Spring Bank Holiday. The first meeting next month will be on Wednesday June 5 at 1.30pm in the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley S66 1ES. Please contact our secretary, Anne Hudson (542873), for further information on WING activities.

ART EXHIBITION: Wickersley Library is presenting a free exhibition of Random Acrylics in June courtesy of local artist Pete Thornton-Smith. The exhibition takes place in the library from June 3 until June 28 with a wide range of styles and techniques on display. Libraries and neighbourhood hubs officer Kirsty French said: “We are very excited to be able to offer the chance to view these exciting and vibrant paintings to members of the community.” Pete will also be running two free Saturday Starter Workshops on June 8 and June 22 in the Media Room. He will reveal the benefits of working with acrylics compared with other mediums, how you can start a painting yet have no idea of what the result will be, and how to use household objects to create a layered and even textured picture. There will also be a couple of anecdotes explaining how potential disasters were turned around and the joy that that can create. You will leave with enough knowledge as regards techniques and kit plus inspiration to carry on at home. Numbers are strictly limited so you need to ring the library on 01709 544134 to reserve your free place. Materials will be supplied, and drinks will be available as well.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

HAVE YOUR SAY: National Grid is consulting communities from May 20 to June 17 on its plans for a new electricity substation near Brinsworth in Rotherham. The new substation will strengthen National Grid’s network and connect clean energy to the grid - part of The Great Grid Upgrade. Local residents are invited to attend consultation events to learn more about the proposals. The substation is crucial to upgrade critical infrastructure and ensure a secure and reliable supply of clean energy. National Grid is making changes to its network of electricity infrastructure that transports power around the country, in order to connect new sources of power generated from offshore wind and other low carbon sources to the homes and businesses across Britain. As part of the Brinsworth to High Marnham project, National Grid is proposing to build and operate a new 400 kV substation on land to the east of Long Lane, near Brinsworth in Rotherham. The new substation, which forms a key part of The Great Grid Upgrade, will play an important role in building a more secure and resilient future energy system and provide the ability to transport cleaner energy from the North of England to homes and businesses across the Midlands and beyond, helping to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. The local community is invited to find out more about National Grid’s plans and provide their feedback online using the link https://tinyurl.com/4pwcej29 or in person on Friday June 7 from 2pm until 7pm and Saturday June 8 from 9am until 2pm at The Centre, Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, postcode S60 5DG. There will also be a webinar on Wednesday June 12 from 6pm until 7pm. To register to attend, please email [email protected]. The Brinsworth to High Marnham project will support the UK’s net zero target by adding capacity to accommodate increasing power flows of energy generated in particular from offshore wind, in Scotland and North East England, which is expected to double within the next 10 years, to areas of demand south to the Midlands and beyond. By reinforcing the network in the centre of the country, the project will facilitate the connection of more renewable and low carbon electricity, to allow clean green energy to be carried around the network.

NEW MAYOR: Local residents had the opportunity to meet the new Mayor of Rotherham at the annual Mayor’s Parade in Rotherham town centre on Saturday May 18. Everyone was able to celebrate this long-standing civic tradition that goes back decades and watch the procession make its way through the town centre. The parade began at All Saints’ Square and was led by the Nottinghamshire Pipe Band. Joining the parade was the air cadets, sea cadets, and army cadets. A person in each of the cadet forces will be nominated to be the Mayor’s official cadet for 2024/25. The new Mayor was appointed as Rotherham’s new first-citizen at the council’s Annual Ceremonial Meeting on Friday May 17. At the meeting, Cllr Cowen became the 119th Mayor of Rotherham – following in the footsteps of the previous Mayor, Cllr Robert Taylor and Rotherham’s first-ever Mayor, John Matthew Habershon, who held the position between 1871 and 1872. The new Mayor of Rotherham served in the Royal Air Force during her teenage years before pursuing a passion for education, studying at university and working as a teacher for 27 years focusing on special needs. She has been a borough councillor since 2021 and represents the Wath ward. The Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowen, said: “I am bursting with pride to serve the people of Rotherham as Mayor. My background serving in the military and working as a teacher has given me the discipline to approach this role with confidence. Over the coming year, I am looking forward to representing the borough at events. I want to be out there speaking with local residents and supporting communities.” The Mayor will support charities during her term of office. The following charities have been chosen: Help 4 Homeless Veterans provides support for veterans facing homelessness, by working with private landlords and housing associations to provide help and support to members of the Armed Forces community and assist to improve the lives of veterans in need; The Rotherham Hospice Trust provides excellence in care for adults throughout Rotherham affected by a terminal illness; The Common Lands of Rotherham Charity is Rotherham’s oldest charity, established in the early part of the 14th century, whose present charitable work consists of two main areas - support for the disadvantaged throughout Rotherham and provision of educational scholarships and bursaries; and Roundabout Ltd which is a local youth housing charity providing shelter, support and life skills to young people aged 16 to 25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, offering a pathway to young people to gain independent living skills and to be supported to achieve their goals and aspirations. Cllr Sheila Cowen has served as the Deputy Mayor for the last 12 months, a role which has now been taken by Cllr Rukhsana Haleem.