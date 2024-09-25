JOY: Liz Shaw and Sarah Clayton of Catcliffe at Doncaster Minster to receive their certificates gained for the Diocese of Sheffield Foundations for Ministry

This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome. £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church and. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details contact us at the church office on 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre is a safe space for residents to drop in, have a confidential chat and offload concerns or worries they may have. The group meets the first Wednesday of the month, 11am to 1pm. The informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JUNIOR YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer YC on Thursdays from 5-7pm catering for 10-12 years old . There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

GIRLS GROUP: Meet Mondays from 5-7pm, catering for 8-14 years old. This too has a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

CHATTY CAFE: Wednesdays 10am until noon at the youth club building. Sandwiches can be bought as well as cakes and biscuits.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at the Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street, for clubs or parties etc. Details from the parish office on 01709 544590.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALLOTMENTS: There are two available plots at the Wadsworth Road Allotments site in Bramley. Contact the parish office on 01709 544590 for more details.

MACMILLAN COFFEE TIME: This also includes a craft fair, from 10am-2pm on Sunday September 29, at the Bill Chafer YC, Flash Lane, Bramley. Anyone wishing to book a stall for the craft fair, please contact Chair Dennis Hardwick on 07774 914436.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: There will be a joint Holy Communion on Sunday September 29 at 9.45am and on Wednesday October 3 between 10am and 12 noon the church will be open. Anyone interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made very welcome. For more information, please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook -Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the website www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage, please leave a message on the church answerphone 01709873210 or send an email to the above address.

BRINSWORTH

CRAFT MARKET: Craft markets take place on the first Sunday of the month, except January, July, August and December. Over 50 stalls, packed with homemade crafts and creative creations from our talented crafters. There are a few bric-a-brac stalls too. The next craft market is on October 6. The café in The Centre will be open with a selection of food and refreshments. Timings are 10am to 2pm. If you would like a stall, please contact Cheryl on 07580041424.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BINGO: Every Monday evening at The Centre, doors open at 5.30pm, Bingo starts at 6.30pm till 9pm. Don’t forget your dabbers.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday-Friday 8.30am-3pm. The café even does takeaway.

HIRE: The Centre has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

ACTIVITIES AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30am-11am Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30pm-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7pm-9pm Andy’s Man Club, 5.45pm-9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45am-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1pm-3pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6pm-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30pm-7.30pm Choose to Lose, 7.30pm-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10am-11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm-5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30 pm-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am-12 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9am-11am and 6pm-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10pm-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRINSWORTH LIBRARY: Brinsworth Library is open on a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Free to join. Lots of activities for all ages, including seniors club at 11am every Thursday. Rhyme Time at 10am to 10.30am every Thursday and open to all and is free for toddlers.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Tel 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

FLOODS UPDATE: Around 60 residents attended a public meeting at the Memorial Hall chaired by MP Sarah Champion. Representatives of RMBC and the Environment Agency (EA) were also in attendance. The general feedback from residents was ‘complete waste of time’. Criticism was raised concerning the lack of warning received by most people. The EA stated that a warning had been issued at 2.15am on the morning of the floods but due to a flaw in the system it appeared that many residents hadn’t received it. For this he apologised. This did little to dampen the mood as the attendees were hoping for answers. Suggestions for improvements to the flood defences were deflected by the panel. It was stated that various plans were being discussed but due to money concerns it would probably be at least 3 years before anything could be put in place. The panel were accused of actually doing nothing to alleviate the stress and impending hardship suffered by the flood victims.

MEMORIAL BENCH: A bench has recently been sited on the recreation ground dedicated to the memory of Fred and Audrey Deveaux. Audrey was a popular personality in the village and served as a parish councillor and chair of the PTA. With Fred she was a stalwart of the village gala entertaining everyone with their roll-a-ball stall. She also provided many of the crowns worn by the gala queens. Being one of the original members of the RECDEC committee she helped to create the recreation ground into the asset it is today. In the original pavilion she was one of the ladies who provided refreshments to footballers, cricketers and attendees at events. Audrey was again in attendance at the Memorial Hall as one of the team serving refreshments at the Saturday night dances as well as for the old folks tea parties. For 30 years she was a member of the Pottery Group. Permission to site the bench was agreed with Catcliffe Parish Council with funding provided by the family. Members of the family recently gathered at the bench to pay their respects and mull over memories. Two further benches were provided by retiring ward councillors Amy Brookes and Firas Miro. All 3 benches were installed by RMBC.

CATCLIFFE CONE: The group are organising a Healthy Planet event at the cone on Tristford Close on Saturday September 28 between 11am and 2pm. There will be the opportunity to see how stained glass is made, create key rings made from recycled aluminium cans and work on other arts and crafts. Admission is free and no need to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TRAFFIC DELAYS: The ongoing roadworks continued to cause frustration for motorists in the village. Added to this, the traffic lights at Morrisons roundabout are once again out of action. Residents have been assured that things should return to normal relatively quickly.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: Now that pupils have returned, the school are offering 2 new after school activities. Dodgeball is available for Y3-Y6 and football for Y1-Y4. For children aged 3yrs and over the nursery is now available. Contact https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/ 01709 828598.

COFFEE POT: The Coffee Pot meet every Tuesday at St Mary’s from 10am. Plenty of tea/coffee, toast, tea cakes, buns and cakes etc and all for a voluntary donation. Best of all is the chance for a good natter with friendly locals putting the world right. Telephone 07910 520898.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday at 10am. Although not compulsory there’s also a chance to do gentle exercise with Rotherham United Community Trust. Telephone 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RIVERS TEAM: 57 people attended the launch of the Rivers Team’s new Sunday evening service at St Mary’s in Catcliffe, including a number who don’t usually attend church. The service was very well received by all who were present, and many stayed for fellowship afterwards, enjoying pizza and prosecco to celebrate the launch. The services will commence every week at 5pm. Refreshments, including a light tea, will be served after the service. The Rivers Team Youth Group (for children in School Year 6+) will then meet from 6.30pm until 7.30pm. On Friday September 27 there will be a ladies social evening with a tropical theme. Due to uncertainty of good weather it has been relocated to St Mary’s in Catcliffe. Rev Eddie will be mixing up some of his famous cocktails (and mocktails) which will be served alongside grazing boards and a selection of desserts. Places must be booked in advance. Liz Shaw and Sarah Clayton recently attended Doncaster Minster to receive from Bishop Pete Wilcox their certificates gained for the Diocese of Sheffield Foundations for Ministry. Visit http://www.therivers-team.com/ for further details.

PARISH COUNCIL: Activities at the hall include – Monday 5.30–8pm Rainbows/Brownies/Guides, 6-8pm Zenspace Meditation; Tuesday 7-9pm Short Mat Bowls; Wednesday 9.30-10.30am Playgroup, 6-6.45pm Zumba, 7-9pm Scottish Dancing; Thursday Gentle Exercise with RUCT; Friday 11am-1pm (monthly) Aphasia Group, 6-8.30pm Chance To Dance; Saturday 9am-12pm Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. Contact the clerk at [email protected], telephone 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has had another busy week, holding his regular councillor advice surgeries in Dalton Parish Hall, Thrybergh Parish Hall and the Dignity offices at East Herringthorpe cemetery, as well as visiting the Little Lions playgroup and at the same time dropping in on the Community Pantry last Tuesday, and attending the meeting of the Rothercard working group. During one of his regular litter picks in the ward, Michael spoke to a number of residents regarding issues they had; these were then duly reported to the relevant council departments. As a result of the questions he submitted to the recent full council meeting, Michael has received a reply to his question regarding what preparations the council is making to deal with the extra demand on adult social care this winter as a result of the cut in winter fuel payments. The letter from the council stated that, at the moment, it would not be possible to know what the extra demand may look like, but that Adult Social Care would work with other organisations to ensure residents stayed safe and could access the relevant support and advice this winter. Michael has also received a response regarding the streetlight outage affecting parts of Garbroads Crescent, Pringles Crescent, Crofts Drive, Bellscroft Avenue and Rockland Drive. Northern Powergrid have stated that they are aware of the problem, and aim to rectify the matter within 20 working days, and Rotherham council have asked that they prioritise the works. Cllrs Jodie Ryalls and Michael Bennett-Sylvester hold the following weekly surgeries, every Monday 7-8pm in Dalton Parish Hall, every Wednesday in Thrybergh Parish Hall and every Saturday 9-10am in the Dignity offices in East Herringthorpe Cemetery. Cllr Ryalls can be contacted on 01709 807209 or by email to [email protected]. Michael is on 07432509987, email [email protected] or by post to 24, Garbroads Crescent, Thrybergh, Rotherham S65 4AW. As well as surgeries some of the events you can speak to councillors face to face at - Tuesday October 1 10am Breakfast Club at Leverton Way Neighbourhood Centre; Thursday October 3 9am litter picking Laudsdale Road, 6.30pm Thrybergh Parish Council meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY LITTER PICK: Don Catchment Rivers Trust has organised a litter pick around Dalton Brook in October. The litter pick will take place on Thursday October 17 from 10am-1pm, with the aim of removing litter along the bankside of Dalton Brook, as well as clearing shopping trollies out of the brook. For anyone wanting to help with the clean-up, volunteers from the trust will be meeting at Dalton Parish Hall on Doncaster Road at 10am, but the community cafe is open in the parish hall from 9am-12 noon for anyone wishing to come earlier for some light refreshments. All equipment will be provided on the day, but please wear suitable outdoor clothing and shoes/boots. For more information, visit https://dcrt.org.uk/event/dalton-brook-volunteer-day-2/.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The van came to the ward last week, visiting venues in both Dalton and East Herringthorpe. The Community Food Pantry van is open to everybody to use; there is no need for a referral. Just come along to one of the venues, bring your own bag, pay £4 and choose from a variety of fresh produce, bread, pastries, groceries and more, and help to cut food waste. For more information, either visit their Facebook page, or email [email protected].

CHRISTMAS MARKET: The Lord Reresby will be holding their annual indoor Christmas market again this year, possibly in the first week of December, and are looking for stallholders. A £10 booking fee will be required to run a stall, which will go into the donation pot for Rain Rescue. For further information, contact the pub on their Facebook page.

THE LORD RERESBY: Now the weather is turning cooler and some residents, especially older ones due to the change in the winter fuel payment, may be worried about the cost of heating this winter, the pub is welcoming locals to come in on an afternoon, enjoy a warm environment and play some traditional games, such as dominoes and cards, or just read a paper. The pub is also partnering with Children's Hospital Pyjamas to run an appeal for new pyjamas for children. Donations of new pyjamas for children’s sizes from tiny baby to large young adult can be dropped off in the donation box next to the bar area; all pyjamas will stay local, but please avoid fleecy or Christmas designs so the pyjamas can be used all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOWBRAY GARDENS LIBRARY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB: A number of regular activities are taking place at the library this Autumn. Every Thursday until December 6, a community crochet course will run from 9.30am-12 noon. The course is suitable for everyone and is free to attend. Also until December 6, a card making and quilling session is taking place every Friday afternoon, from 1-3pm, at the library. Again the course is suitable for everyone and for all levels of knowledge. To book a place for either of the courses, telephone either 07974392019 or 07791754034.

ANDY’S MAN CLUB: The men’s talking group runs every Monday, excluding bank holidays, at 7pm from a number of locations in Rotherham, as well as online. As well as the regular meetings, the club also organises Walk and Talk events, which are open to everyone, men, women and children, as well as dogs on leads. One such event will take place on Sunday September 29 at Thrybergh Country Park, and will involve an easy walk around Thrybergh Reservoir. Anyone wishing to take part in the Walk and Talk can meet from 10.30am at the Lakeside Cafe at Thrybergh Country Park, with the walk starting at 11am. On Monday September 16, 130 men attended one of the Andy’s Man Clubs in Rotherham, 17 took the all important first step and attended a club for the first time. There is no need to book to attend one of the groups, just turn up, and there is no pressure to talk. There are four Andy’s Man Clubs in Rotherham - one in Tesco Community Rooms on Drummond Street in Rotherham, S65 1HY; one at The Centre at Brinsworth on Brinsworth Lane, S60 5BU; one at Dearne Community Fire Station on Manvers Way, Wath, S63 5DN; one at Brooklands Club on Rotherham Road in Maltby, S66 8NA.

SUNNYSIDE SUPPLIES: The Community Cafe and Social Supermarket covers the areas of Wickersley, Bramley, Brecks, Sunnyside and Dalton and opens every Tuesday from 12-2pm at Sunnyside Community Centre. The Community Cafe recently had a visit from Sarah Champion MP, who came to take a look at the amazing work the volunteers do week in, week out at the cafe. Volunteers last week served over 30 people with a cooked lunch which included chicken, Yorkshire puddings and vegetables, plus cakes and hot drinks. The volunteers do a fantastic job running the cafe and the social supermarket. Anyone wishing to join the cafe can either email [email protected] or telephone 07368 946831.

THE BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: The hub is hosting a collection point for the Children’s Hospital Pyjama campaign, with the aim of collecting new pyjamas which will be distributed on children’s wards and neonatal wards at Christmas; all donations will stay local. Sizes of pyjamas needed range from tiny babies to large young adults, and donations can be dropped off at the collection box in the hub’s kitchen. For more information about Children’s Hospital Pyjamas, visit https://www.facebook.com/Childrenshospitalpyjamas. The hub can be found at the bottom of Brecks Crescent, and parking is available. The hub is also holding a Macmillan Coffee Day on Friday September 27 to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Why not pop down to the hub and enjoy coffee/tea and cake at one of the following sessions during the day - 10-10.30am, 11.45am-12.45pm and 2-3pm. The recent Autumn Trade and Craft Fair held at the hub last Saturday proved a success, with lots of local businesses manning the stalls, which included a variety of crafts, candles, handmade gifts, minifigures, jewellery, and much more. There was also a face painter, refreshments and a raffle for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THRYBERGH PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Thrybergh Parish Council is on Thursday October 3 at 6.30pm in the parish hall. Residents have the right to ask questions in the public questions part of the meeting. The parish council is currently short of members, could you help improve our village? Talk to members or the clerk at the meeting about what’s involved.

HARVEST FESTIVAL: St Leonard’s Harvest Festival service will be on Sunday October 13 at 9.30am. Food offerings will be donated to a local foodbank.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings are cancelled due to ill health until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday September 22 – 10.30am Holy Communion led by Rev Sami, who also led prayers and gave the talk. Bev Sales read the first reading. Jean Harrison served refreshments in the Narthex. Monday September 23 – 2pm the Craft Club met in the School Room; 7pm Masbrough Community Choir held their rehearsals. Tuesday September 24 – 7pm Prayer Group met in church. Sunday September 29 – 10.30am will be a Holy Communion led by Rev Sami.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: GCBC have changed their opening times in the week for the winter months. We are now open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays at 12.30pm, weekends at 10.30am. Prepare for those long dark nights to come by joining our club. Come and meet our friendly members who will be only too pleased to help you if you have never played before. Any queries? Ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Monday September 16 - 5/15 Kenny Herbert and Dot Payne, Jackie Lloyd and Dot Payne; 21up doubles, Ian Garfitt and John Byers; 21up singles, Mick Wilson. Tuesday September 17 - Dave Mee Trophy, semi-final, Martyn Critchlow. Wednesday September 18 - 21up doubles, Mick Wilson and Colin Crossland. Saturday September 19 - 21up doubles, Maureen Taylor and John Byers, Michael Wilson and Mick Lloyd. Sunday 22 - Finals Day Results, Summer Round Robin Trophy, Mick Lloyd; Phil Evans Doubles Trophy, Kenny Herbert and Martyn Heap; Arthur King Singles Trophy, Mick Lloyd; Dave Mee Singles Trophy, Martyn Critchlow; Phil Patterson Singles Trophy, Martyn Heap.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

FOSTERING: It is sometimes a common misconception that someone might be too young to foster in Rotherham. However, although there is an age requirement, fostering is open to residents over the age of 21 years who meet the other requirements. For more information regarding fostering in Rotherham, visit https://bit.ly/2NV2TSV.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Tommy’s Tots playgroup was held last Tuesday from 1.30-3pm, where the theme was thinking about friends and being kind. The group is suitable for children aged 0-4 years and includes toys, snacks, songs and Bible storytime. The Sunday service last weekend continued the series in 1 Timothy - Guard the gospel truth; the children’s groups ran as usual, with refreshments served afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAR SECURITY ADVICE: South Yorkshire Police have issued some simple advice to residents on how to keep your car secure from potentially being stolen. Advice includes parking your car in a well-lit area, removing valuables from inside the car, fitting a steering wheel lock, ensuring your car is always locked on leaving it, and keeping car keys safe and away from view in your home. For more information, visit https://orlo.uk/nhFxV.

COLOUR DASH OBSTACLE COURSE: A Colour Dash obstacle course was recently held at St Thomas’ C of E Primary Academy. The event was organised by the school’s Parent Teacher Association, with the help of local ward councillor Nigel Harper, with the aim of having a fun event for everyone to enjoy, whilst raising funds to refurbish the school’s playground. The children thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the Colour Dash, whilst teachers and students threw brightly coloured paint powder as the children ran through the obstacle course. Not only did everyone enjoy the event, it also raised a fantastic £1,600 for the refurbishment of the playground. Well done to everyone who took part in and supported the event.

ST THOMAS’ C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Now the new school year has started, the children have done really well transitioning to their new classes. There are a number of apps and services the school makes available to parents to help with school activities, including LunchHound, used to order school lunches, ParenPay, used to pay for school lunches, and Arbor, used to book clubs. A number of after school clubs are now running in school, including Art, Minecraft, Football, and Lego. The school is taking part in the Cashpot for Schools initiative currently being run by Asda. Parents who shop at Asda can support the school by downloading the Asda Rewards app, opting in to Cashpot for Schools and choosing St Thomas’. Every time someone shops at Asda and uses the Rewards app, Asda will donate to their chosen school. Well done to all the children who have been chosen as Learner Bee of the Week over the first few weeks back at school by their class teachers, and those who have also been chosen as Best Worker Bee. Lots of children have also received Behaviour Bee awards. A big well done to Year 2 who were last week’s weekly class attendance winners with 98.4% attendance, with Year 6 a close second with 98.1%.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays - 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am bible study group. Wednesday – 9-11am play group for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – youth group. Friday – prayer gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook - St Thomas Church, Kimberworth. Other dates to note for the Community Centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month; if you live alone or just want some company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm on the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Telephone 01709 558581. Opening times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30am-1pm, Wednesday closed, Thursday 1.30pm-7pm, Friday 1.30pm-5.30pm, Saturday 9.30am-1pm, Sunday closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30-4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10am-11am every Tuesday. Free stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15-11.45am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ Club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone is welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On September 22, the volunteers litter picked on Meadowhall Road, filling 11 bags of rubbish. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. Why not get into BMX Racing? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a service of Morning Worship. The community activities have continued in the hall over the week. Yesterday (Wednesday) lunchtime, the Rotherham College’s Art and Crafts course continued – you can book a place by calling 01709 722807. The Drop-in Café continues today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm, with free tea, coffee and cake. On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be the Harvest Celebration where gifts will be brought for Charlie’s Pantry at the Chislett Centre. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ Club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone is welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES: Councillors Gill Garnett and Simon Currie will be holding surgeries at St John’s Church every 3rd Thursday from 5pm until 7pm. Councillor Carole Foster will hold a surgery on 1st Thursday of the month between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. Next meeting October 30 at 3.30pm.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information, phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805. The AGM will be held on October 28 at 5.30pm.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. Why not get into BMX Racing? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On September 18 the group walked down to the Ring O’ Bells before crossing Fenton Road into Bassingthorpe Woods, making our way through to Munsbrough Lane. From there we descended cutting across on the ‘Indian Warpath’ emerging onto Clough Road. We then climbed towards Fenton Road and made our way back to St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be seen as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On September 22, the volunteers litter picked in Barker’s Park filling 11 bags of rubbish. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152. If any group, or collection of individuals want to have a friendly bowl, please let me know and we’ll see what we can organise.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9am–11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MALTBY LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Maltby Local History Society second summer visit took place on the afternoon of Thursday September 19 when, at the invitation of David Sutton, chief executive of the Maltby Learning Trust, members and friends of the society visited the newly refurbished former Maltby Grammar School Building. The party was made up of people who had had close connections with the school over many years as pupils, parents or staff. These included a former pupil whose mother had been in the very first intake of children to the Grammar School when it opened in September 1931. Another former pupil described how he had started at Maltby Grammar School in 1947, at a time when uniform restrictions had had to be almost completely relaxed because of post-war rationing. The youngest member of the group had been at Maltby Comprehensive School between 1991 and 1998. Three former teachers were also in attendance. Elaine Millard, Keith Richardson and Stuart Rodgers had, between them, given in excess of 100 years of service to the school. Memories were shared and there were many conversations regarding the previous occupants and former uses of the rooms revisited. Members of the society expressed delight that the building had been beautifully and successfully restored, using Levelling Up funding, and there was warm appreciation of the wonderful and accessible facilities now made available for education, training, business and community use. The next meeting of the society will take place at the Wesley Centre at 2pm on Thursday October 17 when Dave Fordham will be leading a session looking at and documenting Maltby area images. Non-members new to the society will be made welcome free of charge. Anyone wishing to contact the group or to receive copies of its publications is invited to email the society’s email address [email protected] or to get in touch by telephone on 01709 812035.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday was the 25th Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for Charles Brian Robinson [A], people of the parish, S.I. JD, Dilys Smith [LD], Paddy Moran [LD], Veronica Eastwood [LD], Anna Aylward[A] and Monica, Joseph, John [A] Box. THE NEW HEADTEACHER AT ST BERNARD’S SCHOOL – “I am extremely proud to be the headteacher of St Bernard’s School and part of the outstanding Catholic community that is present within the school. As a Catholic school, our aim is to ensure that our faith is at the heart of everything that we do. We strive to live by, and teach, the Gospel values which permeate all aspects of our school. We care for our pupils, and our strong pastoral focus allows us to support them to be successful. We aim to improve the life chances of the young people that we teach, so that they develop spiritually, socially and academically during their time with us. Since beginning in this role, I have been to visit the local Catholic feeder schools for St Bernard's and I have been so impressed with the Catholic provision that is in place for the young people in their care. Our role as a Catholic secondary school is to continue to support them with their faith, ensuring that they have the opportunity to explore their faith on a daily basis. I look forward to developing the links with the local parishes over coming years, and please keep our students and staff in your prayers. Andy Riding.” Assisted Suicide Bill - recent reports have suggested that the Prime Minister is “paving the way” for a parliamentary vote before Christmas on legalising assisted suicide. It is vital that we do all we can to prevent a Private Members’ Bill being rushed forward before hundreds of new MPs have had a chance to properly hear the arguments against legislation and about problems that have arisen in other countries where assisted suicide is legal. If you would like to contact your MP you can do so by following this link www.https://righttolife.org.uk/asthreat.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Last Sunday was 17th after Trinity. Service was led by Rev Louise Castle. Rev lizzie Ilsley assisted. Servers Alan Oxley and Peter Stribbley. Reading Acts 6:1-7 by Peter Stribbley. Gospel reading read by Rev Lizzie Ilsley, Matthews 10:1-14. Rev Louise Castle delivered the sermon. Prayers were led by Bev Smith. Refreshments were served by Sandra Smith and David Matthews. Taize service – Rev Sue Armstrong led the service with Julie Oates and Felicity Atkinson accompanied her. Next Taize service Sunday October 27 at 4.30pm. Sunday September 29 – this will be the Harvest Festival Service starting at 10.30am, everyone will be welcome.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

VETERANS AND ARMED FORCES MORNING SOCIALS: Why not go along to these social morning events to be held at The Old Market Hall, Wetherspoons in Mexborough on the first Monday morning of the month. The next one will be held on Monday October 7 between 10am and 12 noon for veterans, armed forces and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VOLUNTEERING OPPORTUNITIES: Rotherham Hospice is opening a new charity shop and cafe in Swinton and is looking for volunteers to help out. Volunteers will help to manage the stock, accept donations, help customers and be an advocate for the Hospice. For more information, either call 01709 308 900 or email [email protected].

CRIME WRITERS GROUP: On the first Friday of every month, Swinton Library and Neighbourhood Hub will be holding a Fiction Crime Writing Session. The session will run from 10am-12 noon and will be run by author Michal Fowler, a former police officer who now writes crime fiction, having released his first novel in 2012. The writing sessions are not suitable for children. For more information, telephone 01709 254615 or drop in to the library and speak to a member of staff.

WARD PRIORITIES: Local ward councillors are looking for feedback from local residents to help inform the local ward priorities. Feedback forms are available for residents to complete at both Swinton Library and the HoneyPot Cafe on the precinct.

SUMMER READING CHALLENGE: The Summer Reading Challenge took place over the recent summer holidays from school at a number of libraries in the borough, including Swinton Library, and encouraged children aged 4-11 years to read six or more books during the summer holidays. A presentation recently took place at Swinton Library to award medals to all the children who had successfully completed the challenge. Congratulations and a big well done to all those who took part in the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The Children, Young People and Families (CYPF) Consortium has been awarded £899,000 of funding by the National Lottery to support children, young people and families in Rotherham. The funding will help members of the consortium deliver a project called Smiles for Miles, which is a three year project for young people. Swinton Lock Activity Centre is one of the delivery partners of the Smiles for Miles project and, as such, will be able to organise youth clubs, group work and one to one support for the local community. The centre will be running their popular community boat trips in the half term holidays in October; the trips will take place on Tuesday October 29 from 10am-4pm, and the boats will be decorated in a Halloween theme. Halloween boat trips are also now available to book. The boat trips will take place on Thursday October 31, from 10am-4pm, and cost £5. For more information and to book a place for either of the forthcoming dates, visit www.swintonlock.org.uk.

ST MARGARET’S PARISH CHURCH: The recent fashion show and clothes sale held at the church was a great success, with a good turnout of residents coming to show their support and take advantage of some fantastic bargains. It's a busy weekend for the church. On Saturday September 28 from 10-11.30am, the monthly coffee morning will be held in support of Macmillan Cancer Support and Rotherham Hospice and on Sunday September 29, a Harvest Festival will be held at 10am in church. At the coffee morning on Saturday, Christmas cards will be on sale. These are special watercolour Christmas card designs of St Margaret’s Parish Church which will be on sale to raise funds for the new community hall project. Cards are priced at £2 each, three for £5 or seven for £10 and can be purchased either in church or online by emailing [email protected].

SWINTON COMMUNITY FOCUS GROUP: A few of the volunteers from the group met last week to carry out a litter pick of the local area, resulting in eight bags of rubbish being cleared from streets including Queen Street and Whitelee Road. Thank you to all involved.

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers from the group have been busy as usual, carrying out litter picks in the community, including on the footpath from Park Road towards Barbers path, and Sycamore Road, amongst other areas. Well done to all involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MEXBOROUGH COMMUNITY KITCHEN: A community kitchen is held every Friday from 12-2pm at Mexborough Baptist Church on Hollingworth Close in Mexborough. Everyone is welcome to come along, enjoy a hot meal with a drink, in a relaxed atmosphere, take part in some activities and games and meet new people, and it’s all free.

MEXBOROUGH MODEL RAILWAY FAIR: A model railway fair will take place on Saturday September 28 from 10am-1pm in the Parish Rooms on Church Street in Mexborough. There will be lots of bargains, plus free tea or coffee.

DOG DAISY COMMUNITY GROUP: The group is holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday September 27 from 10am-4pm at Derwent Road Community Hall. The coffee morning will include hot drinks, cakes, biscuits and a tombola.

MEXBOROUGH FORUM: Local ward councillor Sean Gibbons chaired the recent Mexborough Forum meeting, which was held at Mexborough Community Hub last week. Organisations in attendance included Doncaster Council, St Leger Homes Doncaster, Barnardos, Mexborough Community Hub, DWP and RDaSH, amongst others. The main point of conversation at the meeting was the recent change to the Winter Fuel Allowance and a number of ideas were discussed to help those affected by the change to apply for Pension Credit. Other topics discussed at the meeting included the continued demand for food parcels through partner referrals to Mexborough Foodbank. The next meeting of the forum will take place on Thursday October 24 at 11am at Mexborough Community Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HS2: After many years of uncertainty over the proposed route of the High Speed Two (HS2) railway through Mexborough, the route which would have affected the local community in Mexborough was finally withdrawn last October. At the time, the previous government stated that the safeguarding of the area would then be lifted by summer 2024; this has not yet happened. Due to this, Councillor Gibbons recently contacted the Department of Transport to enquire about the safeguarding and when it would happen. The response received indicated that the current government couldn’t give a timeframe for the HS2 Phase 2 safeguarding, as they were considering all of the future options regarding rail infrastructure. Local ward councillors have therefore vowed to carry on their pressure on the government to lift the safeguarding on the area of Mexborough.

HALLOWEEN EVENT: Mexborough Community Hub will be holding a Halloween at Hogwarts event on October 31 from 4-7pm. The event is suitable for children aged 8-14 years and will include Harry Potter-themed crafts and games, refreshments, plus a goody bag. For more information and to book one of the 20 spaces available, email [email protected] before October 10.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH LEISURE GROUP: Members meet in the Old School on Harding Avenue, postcode S62 7HD. Their next meeting will be on Tuesday October 1 from 2pm and the subject will be India between 1974 and 1993. During the meeting members will ‘visit’ Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Nag Poor, Taj Mahal, old and new and Jungle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The service held last Sunday afternoon, September 22, at 3pm was led by Rev Louise Makin. The Prayer Group met on Tuesday September 24 at 10.30am. At lunch time the Chit Chat Cafe was open for light refreshments. The preacher on Sunday morning, September 29, 10.30am will be Rev Jenny Park. All are welcome to join in any activity or service, all held in the High Street Centre.

VOLUNTEER AWARDS: Nominations are now open for the Rawmarsh and Parkgate Volunteer Awards 2024. The event is sponsored by RCS Professional Development and is being organised by The High Street Centre. They are looking for local groups and organisations to nominate a volunteer to celebrate the fantastic work they do and the commitment shown. A buffet is being organised and everyone nominated will be invited to attend, along with their supervisor/group leader. The winner in each category will be announced at the ceremony to be held on Thursday November 7. Winners will receive a gift voucher and a certificate. The categories are - Young Person Volunteer (up to aged 18 years), Health and Wellbeing Volunteer, Local Hero/Heroine, Best Newcomer Volunteer, Fundraising Champion, Long Standing Volunteer and Group of Local Volunteers. To nominate there are forms available at The High Street Centre reception - S62 6LN – or email [email protected] and a form can be sent to you. The closing date is Friday October 4. For any further information, please contact the centre on 01709 719478.

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: To be held at The High Street Centre in Rawmarsh (S62 6LN) on October 4 between 10am and 12 noon or 1pm and 3pm. Tickets are £1 each. There will also be a raffle to raise funds.

HOUSEHOLD RECYCLING SITE: On Old Warren Vale in Rawmarsh. Will change opening times from October 1. The winter opening times are 10am until 4pm 7 days per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAUGH ROAD CEMETERY: Will change to winter opening times from October 1. These times are 9am until 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am until 5pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: Last week the Beavers continued with work towards their Book Badge. Beavers would like to welcome a new member - Harper-Leigh. The cubs were finalising work for their Navigator Badge. They, also, would like to welcome new members - Sophia, Poppy and Eden. The cubs said goodbye to Logan, Rubie and Elsie and wished them well as they move up to the scouts. The scouts worked towards their Challenge Badge and did night line - guiding each other along whilst blindfolded. Anyone who is interested in joining the group, they meet on Monday at the Salvation Army on Quarry Street in Rawmarsh. For more information please go to www.scouts.org.uk and search 9th Rotherham. They would love to see you. Could you spare some time to volunteer? The group is looking for cub leaders. If so, please get in touch. Training is provided.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Volunteers at the foodbank have been busy as usual recently, collecting the regular weekly donations of food and groceries from Tesco Wath, visiting Sainsburys in Sheffield to use the vouchers donated by Sainsburys for shopping for the foodbank, and representing Rawmarsh Foodbank at the official opening of the new Citizens Advice offices in Rotherham. All this is in addition to working hard each Thursday preparing the three-day emergency food parcels for those in need in the local community. Thank you to everyone who supports the foodbank, through volunteering, donating or hosting a collection point. There are a number of drop off points for donations in the local community, including The Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh, Rawmarsh Community Library, the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh, and Tesco in Wath.

SUMMER READING CHALLENGE: During the summer holidays from school, a Summer Reading Challenge took place across a number of libraries in the borough, including Rawmarsh Library. As well as offering a wide variety of books for the children to choose from to complete the challenge, the library also ran a number of creative activities, including dancing, singing, making musical instruments, and colouring, plus mask decorating. 86 children took part in the Summer Reading Challenge, and all those who completed the challenge had the opportunity to collect to spend a day at Magna Science Adventure Centre and collect their medals. Well done to everyone who took part in the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STORAGE CONTAINER: A storage container that had caused problems in the area has now been removed. The container was situated on the playing field behind Rawmarsh Library and had become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour in the community. As such, it has now been removed to be sited elsewhere.

BRAIN GAMES: A new group is now up and running at the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh. Brain Games runs every Thursday and is great for residents of Rawmarsh and Parkgate aged 18 years and over who like playing games, including Sudoku, chess, puzzles, and lots more. For more information and to book a place, telephone 01709 719478 or email [email protected].

SUPPORT SESSIONS: Tenancy support sessions now take place on the first Friday of each month at Rawmarsh Library. The sessions run from 12-2pm and give tenants the opportunity to drop-in to the library and access support and advice regarding their council tenancy. For more information, telephone Rawmarsh Library on 01709 255682.

COUNCILLOR ADVICE SURGERIES: Local ward councillors for Rawmarsh East and Rawmarsh West run a weekly councillor advice surgery. The surgery takes place every Friday from 5-6pm at Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre on Barbers Avenue, and gives local residents the opportunity to speak to their local councillors regarding any issues they may have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COFFEE MORNING: A coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support will be held at the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh on Friday October 4. The coffee morning will start at 10am and everyone is welcome to come along and help fundraise for the charity, whilst enjoying some tasty refreshments.

RAWMARSH CEMETERIES: Local residents with links to the cemeteries in Rawmarsh or who have an interest in the history of Rawmarsh are being asked by Dignity UK to join a group, with the aim of working together to get involved with events at the local cemeteries and provide suggestions and feedback. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 07356 152074.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday evening 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday evenings 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for more information and to book. Wednesday morning 10am-12pm and Thursday afternoon 1pm-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

OPEN EVENING: There will be a Year 11 Parents and Carers Information Evening at Dearne Valley College on Thursday October 10. There will be presentations for parents/carers only at 5.15pm, 5.45pm, and 6.15pm. There will be an Open Event with campus tour on Saturday November 23 between 10am and 12 noon.

WENTWORTH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAR BOOT SALE: There will be a car boot sale on Sunday September 29 on the East Front Lawn on Wentworth Woodhouse. Join in and sell any unwanted treasures whilst enjoying a full day of community spirit, raising crucial funds for this magnificent house and gardens. A car pitch costs £20 and arrival time is between 8am and 8.45am. A day pass to the event is £2 per adult, children are free of charge, these tickets are available to purchase on arrival but please note that the event is cash only. Day pass arrival time is from 9am. The event is physically accessible, situated on the East Front Lawn. All funds raised will go straight into the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and contribute towards the restoration of the magnificent house and gardens. Please book car pitches using the link https://tinyurl.com/vchdby9w.

MESSY CHURCH: On the second Sunday of each month, a Messy Church event will soon be running at the Mission Rooms in Harley. Starting October 13 at 4pm, this fun children’s event will include food, crafts, activities, games, songs and stories and is free to attend; children must be accompanied by an adult.

WENTWORTH CHURCH: The church is now looking to recruit a new organist, as the previous organist has left to join St Margaret’s Parish Church in Swinton. For more information and a job description of the vacancy, please visit https://tinyurl.com/wentworthorgan.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

CALLING WHISTON REDHEADS!: If you are a redhead living in Whiston, you may like to know that as I write this (Monday September 23) it is Redhead Appreciation Day! (Who knew?) You may also appreciate the fact that you are in an exclusive group because, as the rarest natural hair colour in the world, only 1-2% of the population having the privilege of being called a redhead. In history, fellow ‘ginners’ were Boadicea, Queen Elizabeth I and her father Henry VIII, Winston Churchill, George Bernard Shaw, Mark Twain and Oliver Cromwell. Some cultures believed that women who have red hair are witches, while others thought that women with red hair have special powers. As a (sort of) ginner myself, I’ll go with the ‘special powers’ option - which probably includes producing Whiston News each week!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: Whiston Parish Council met on Monday September 16, following the August recess. There were no members of the public in attendance for the public speaking session therefore, following the approval for non-attendance and the previous minutes, the meeting began with a short verbal presentation from the two candidates who had applied for the office of parish councillor. It was duly agreed that Mr Kevin Elliott would be appointed as a co-opted member of parish council and he was welcomed to the meeting. A report was then given by the responsible financial officer who asked councillors to note that three budgets have been exceeded - mobile phones (representing an increase from three to two), advertising (for the production of an additional leaflet on flood risk for the public meeting), and the miscellaneous budget (representing the cost of a tree survey which was not anticipated at the time this year’s budgets were agreed). Senior youth worker Jordan Arno then gave a report on the activities of both our senior and junior youth clubs, which have both re-convened after the summer break. An initial meeting of the youth leaders had focussed on a ‘lock-down procedure’ to ensure that there is a plan in place and that all leaders know what to do should a lock-down be necessary to protect everyone at youth club. Sadly it has been necessary to say goodbye to one of the leaders who has left to go to university, but another leader returned from her time in the US and came along with many stories of her trip. It is hoped to repeat last year’s very successful residential stay in Derbyshire and the request for funding will be discussed at next month’s meeting. The parish clerk then gave various reports on recent meetings and activities. A meeting took place on September 2 with six representatives from National Grid, the aim of the meeting being to discuss the proposed sub-station to be built on land adjacent to Long Lane. National Grid gave a visual presentation of the location and what is proposed - which will be the size of 11 football pitches. At the meeting various questions were asked by parish councillors and a response had been received, which was read out by the clerk. It was agreed that the question raised had not been addressed in this response, therefore a Freedom of Information request will be submitted. The community kitchen/hub is now in full swing on Wednesdays and, so far, has generally exceeded expectations. The possibility of opening on a second day is being considered if staff are available. Preparations for the Whiston Christmas event on Saturday November 30 are almost complete and a nomination has been received for a local resident to switch on the lights. We have a number of stalls booked for the craft fayre in the Parish Hall on the same day, but limited spaces are available both in the hall or on the road, if crafters have their own gazebo. Arrangements are also in hand for the Remembrance Sunday lunch for our veterans on Sunday November 10 and tickets for this event will be on sale shortly, on a first come first served basis, for £2 per person. The clerk gave details of biodiversity measures introduced, including the siting of five bat boxes outside the Parish Hall and also on Cowrakes Field, but a quotation for creating a wildflower area on Cowrakes Field was shelved at this stage. A meeting took place in July with an RMBC countryside ranger to formulate an action plan for tackling Himalayan Balsam, which is a very invasive species, currently growing profusely at Whiston Meadows as well as Whiston Brook. A multi-agency/multi-year approach was agreed to begin in May/June 2025, starting upstream and working back towards Whiston, and further publicity will be given to seek local volunteers to join our ‘Balsam Brigade’. An update was given following the meeting with Jake Richards MP regarding flood risk in Whiston. Jake has since met with Sharon Kemp and Chris Read at RMBC to discuss outstanding issues. Parish council are to contact Jake to discuss the outcome of this meeting and to consider the letter of response he has received. Following the recent tree survey undertaken on parish council land, four silver birch trees on Cowrakes Field and two willow trees on Bank View allotments have been identified as needing treatment and the clerk is to contact the company who provided the most competitive quote. We have been in touch with RMBC regarding the wooden bridge over the Brook and they are still trying to establish ownership. In the meantime a barrier is in place to stop anyone attempting to walk on to the bridge. The condition of the wooden floor in Whiston Parish Hall was discussed and various options discussed, In the meantime, our cleaning company have produced a schedule for cleaning/treating the floor. The possibility of a bike rack being installed outside the Parish Hall or possibly at an alternative site by the Green was discussed, and the ward councillors agreed to raise this item at their next ward councillor meeting. The Autumn edition of the parish newsletter is underway, with the closing date for copy being September 23. The ward councillors then gave their report, which included complaints of drug dealing on Doles Lane and the siting of new telegraph poles on Greystones Estate. They also reported on the recent public meeting in Whiston Parish Hall regarding Storm Babet, where further details were given on the Whiston Flood Alleviation Scheme. It was reported that the scheme includes widening the culvert adjacent to Howlett Close and forming a clay-based retention ‘reservoir’ which would contain surface water and allow slow drainage into Whiston Brook. It was stated that the funding is now available for this scheme, which is scheduled for 2025, and discussions are currently taking place with the landowner. The ward councillors are in discussion with Whiston Parish Church Cricket Club regarding the possibility of contributing to the proposed outdoor nets. Four new portable speed control signs have arrived and discussions are taking place regarding suitable siting, with the possibility of two being sited on East Bawtry Road. Speed reduction measures are also being considered for Upper Whiston, and ward councillors have visited Morthen with Mark Hill of RMBC to discuss further issues. The possibility of installing low voltage lighting on the village sign was discussed and the clerk will look into the cost of solar lighting for this purpose. Councillor Griffin gave an update following his meeting with local promoter, Tony Green, regarding future events at the Parish Hall and a number of options were discussed. Mr Green is to visit the hall to see the facilities and assess a number of possibilities. In a similar vein, a communication has been received from Becky Power who runs Tuneless Choir and who also has an events company. Becky is to be invited to attend the next meeting to outline what events she can offer. The next parish council meeting will take place on Monday October 21 at 6.30pm.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On September 22, Rev Karen Skidmore presided and preached at the Parish Eucharist for the seventeenth Sunday after Trinity, assisted by Patrick White, reader. Parishioners were welcomed into church by Ray Kelly and Colette White. Jan Sparrow read the New Testament lesson. Alan Teale, churchwarden, was in attendance as well as assistant churchwarden Alan Bradbury who was also communion assistant. Ray Gallagher was the organist and choirmaster and the setting for the Eucharist was Rizza – Mass of St Benedict. The choir led the congregation in the singing of three hymns and sang an anthem during Communion. After the service Kathryn Jackson and Jim Ramsden served refreshments. Also after the service the Mothers’ Union continued with its table sale of homemade items and homegrown produce as part of a challenge to raise funds for MU diocesan projects. Starfish Gang took place in the lower room during the service. The children prepared a prayer box and were encouraged to think about what they wanted to pray for. Pam Huntington and Kathryn were the leaders. On Monday morning Little Fishes had their weekly session in the Parish Hall at 9.30am and enjoyed playing, singing and dancing. On Tuesday afternoon the Open the Book team had a rehearsal in church. On Wednesday at 10.30am Rev Karen presided at the midweek Holy Communion service which was followed by refreshments and a time of fellowship afterwards. Bell ringing practice is taking place between 6pm and 7pm on Wednesdays. Today (Thursday) the Open the Book team will be visiting three local schools to present a dramatisation of a Bible story. On Friday evening there will be a choir practice for juniors commencing at 6.30pm and seniors at 7pm. Next Sunday, Trinity 18, the Parish Eucharist and Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am and Choral Evensong for the Feast of St Michael and All Angels will be at 6pm. The next All Age service Refresh@4 is on October 6 at 4pm and Natter Group on October 7 in the Parish Hall between 10.30am and 11.30am. Harvest Festival will be at 9.45am on October 13. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To arrange weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected]. For baptisms, please ring 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people’s activities please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, please contact our oversight minister, Rev Karen Skidmore, on 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803 021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The preacher at last Sunday morning’s service was Peter Drabble and Barbara Shaw played the organ. Bible readings were given by David Sykes and John Cook. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday at midday. New members are always welcome. Today, Thursday September 26, there is a MacMillan Coffee Morning from 10am to 12 noon with a cake stall and a raffle. Harvest Festival services will be at 10.30am and 6pm on Sunday October 6. On Saturday October 12 there will be a pie and pea lunch to raise funds for the recent roof repairs - the price is £10 to include a raffle ticket and a quiz. All are welcome to join us for any service or activity.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Rev Andrew Fox. It was a family service and we welcomed a number of new people. The theme of the service was prayer and the congregation shared craft activities after the service before being served a light lunch. Our service next week will form part of our Harvest Festival weekend and will be led by Rev Andrew Fox. On Friday we will be having a harvest pea and pie supper starting at 6pm, followed by a quiz. On Friday the church will be hosting pupils from Sitwell School as they take part in a Harvest Experience. A reminder that Tuesday@Broom is now on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month. Little Boat toddler group meets every Thursday at 9.30am - parents and relatives are welcome with pre-school children. There are lots of fun safe activities and toys for children, and conversation and refreshments for relatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SITWELL WARD COUNCILLORS - ROAD REPORT: Sitwell ward councillors have notified the following local roadworks – Wickersley Road 30/09/24-18/10/24 RMBC lane closure (traffic signal upgrade on Bawtry Road); Whiston Grange 21/09/24-31/03/25 RMBC road closure (resurfacing); East Bawtry Road 06/10/24-06/10/24 Cadent Lane closure (remedial work); East Bawtry Road 30/09/24-18/10/24 RMBC lane closure (traffic signal upgrade on Bawtry Road); Flat Lane 14/10/24-30/10/24 Cadent road closure (replace gas main); Pleasley Road ongoing-18/11/24 RMBC multi-way signals (footpath redressing); Sandringham Avenue 14/10/24-04/11/24 Cadent road closure (replace gas main); Hallam Road/Woodfoot Road/Hall Road all road closures for resurfacing until 31/03/25.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: Wow, Whiston Youth Club is really back with a bang! This week was so busy and we got to meet plenty of new young people in both our junior and senior groups. We had so much going off this week from our new musical keyboard (accompanied by one of our members guitar) - Britain’s Got Talent here we come! This week also saw a visit from Cris who works for RMBC Early Help to see what we do and discuss how we can improve the provision for young people in Whiston and the surrounding area. We even got to try out some of the lifesaving devices that are currently being deployed across the borough. Do you want to join this inclusive group of young people? We are open every Thursday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall – Junior Club 6pm to 7pm/Senior Club 6pm to 8.30pm, £1 entry (first session free). Search Whiston Youth Club on social media for more information.

50TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIE PACK: As part of their Have Adventures theme this term the brownies worked towards their Aviation Badge last Wednesday. This involved planning and designing the logo and name for their airline, decorating a plane in the appropriate colours and then checking that the plane actually flew. Team games using their planes then followed to finally find a winner.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and toddler group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUNBEAMS: Baby and toddler group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

PROBUS GROUP: The next meeting of Rotherham Probus Group will be on Tuesday October 8, when the lecture is entitled ‘Naturally Inclined’ by Ben Keywood. This will be a look back in time to demonstrate our fascination with nature from Roman times to the Grand Tours of the 18th century, the formation of the National Trust and of course the Wildlife Trust. This will be followed by the lecture on Tuesday October 15 which is ‘Temples of Sanitation - Victorian Architecture, Sanitation, Pumping Stations and Stationary Steam Engines’, by Mike Higginbottom. All Rotherham Probus meetings take place at 10.30am at Broom Methodist Church. If you would like to come along, please remember that there is no age restriction - all you have to be is ‘retired’.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY - GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10am to 12 noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S60 4EZ (What3words location w3w.co/third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston. Just email your full name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15 am and 6 pm, and an All Age Service at 10.45 am. The SALS group met on Wednesday evening for an illustrated talk by Stephen Gay on photographic scenes and landmarks across the borough of Rotherham. The CVM group (Men’s Fellowship) will meet on Wednesday September 25 at 8pm in the Barn. The speaker will be Ray Matthews, celebrated local marathon runner and fundraiser. Alejandro Barnett (harpist) will perform at a lunchtime recital in church on Saturday September 28 at 12.30pm. All welcome. Harvest Festival will be celebrated with two special services next weekend, Sunday September 29. The Bishop of Sheffield, the Rt Rev Dr Pete Wilcox, will lead the Communion Service at 10am and there will be a Harvest Festal Evensong at 6pm. There will be a Harvest Soup Lunch in the Barn on Friday October 4 (12 noon to 1pm) in aid of Christian Aid projects. The guest at this event will be Rother Valley MP Jake Richards who will be speaking about poverty in this country and across the world. Our Harvest Supper (pie and peas) will be held in the Barn at 7pm on Saturday October 5. Fundraising will start in earnest in October for our new heating system in church. Jane Shore, local historian, will give an illustrated talk on Old Wickersley and St Alban’s Church on Monday October 21 at 7pm in the Barn. Entry will be by donation to the new church heating system, and refreshments will be available. Friday coffee mornings and other events are also planned for dates through October, November and December. WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): At the meeting on Wednesday September 18, Cath Joy helped members old and new through some armchair exercises. Raffle prizewinners were Pamela Levy, Josie, Pauline Fisher, Kath Lockwood, Ann Shaw, Doreen Foster, Alan Wood, Jean Carroll, Doreen Foster, Maureen Hutchinson and Gill Cooper. The lottery winner was Christine Warner. On Wednesday September 25 there will be a speaker talking about Henry VIII. New members are always welcome at WING. To find out more, please contact Anne Hudson our secretary on 542873.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ART EXHIBITION: A local art group in Wickersley is holding an exhibition in Wickersley Methodist Church Hall - S66 1JJ – on Saturday October 5 between 10am and 4pm and Sunday October 6 between 12 noon and 3pm. It will be an opportunity to see some of their work and there will be some pieces for sale over the weekend. There will be light refreshments available. For anyone who is interested in joining the group, there will be an opportunity to speak to current members about it.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

SPRAY PAINTING: There will be a spray-painting workshop organised by Flux Rotherham on mural boards that will be displayed on Canklow Pavilion. Take part in spray painting with mural artist Trik09. This workshop is open to all and is free of charge. Saturday September 28 between 11am and 12.30pm and 1pm to 2.30pm. Meet outside Canklow Pavilion.

COUNCIL PRIORITIES CONSULTATION: The council is asking for the views of residents as it starts to prepare a new Council Plan from 2025. The new plan will guide the authority’s priorities for the coming years, and people are asked to give their views on what they think are the biggest challenges and opportunities facing communities in the borough. The 8-week consultation kicked-off recently at Rotherham’s largest community event, the Rotherham Show, with many residents giving their feedback. The council is asking residents to fill out an online form using the link https://tinyurl.com/5n6uz4kf. The consultation will be live until 5pm on October 31. All responses to the online consultation form are anonymous, and any data provided will be handled in line with the council’s privacy policy, which can be read in full at www.rotherham.gov.uk/privacy. The findings will be published alongside the new Council Plan, which will be available from April 2025. Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “We want to hear from residents about how they feel about their local area, their priorities when it comes to the communities they live and work in, as well as what they would not make a priority, so we can best meet our residents’ needs and expectations in the years to come. The feedback gained will join the ongoing dialogue formed through previous consultations and our experience of working with local communities in Rotherham, to help us draw up the next iteration of the Council Plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COUNCIL RECRUITMENT FAIR: Rotherham residents who are looking to start a career or take the next steps are being encouraged to attend a recruitment and networking event run by the council. A wide range of employers from across the borough will be at the event on Friday September 27 at Riverside House. Both public and private sector employment opportunities are available including in health and social care, customer services, leisure and security and administration. Other opportunities are also being showcased, including further education, training and volunteering. The event will run from 10am to 2pm at Riverside House, Main Street, Rotherham, S60 1AE. Employers already confirmed as attending include: the Royal Air Force, AMRC, S1 Security, Next, Rotherham Council Children’s Young People Services, Rotherham Council Children’s Residential Services, Rotherham Council Fostering, Rotherham Council Facilities and Catering, Rotherham Council Care and Provider Services, Eden Futures, New York Bakery, Target Housing, The Civil Service, Insight UK and Rotherham Council Supported Living. A number of training and support providers have also confirmed to attend. For further information about the employment support offered by the council visit the link https://tinyurl.com/3hyp2e86.

CRAFTERS MARKET AND BRIC-A-BRAC: Will be held at The Centre, Brinsworth Lane S60 5DG on Sunday October 6. There will be hand-made goodies and unique finds, entrance is free of charge. There is onsite parking and there will be food and refreshments available within The Centre.

OPEN EVENING: There will be Year 11 Parents and Carers Information Evening at Rotherham College on Wednesday October 9 with presentations for parents/carers only at 5.15pm, 5.45pm and 6.15pm. There will be an Open Event with campus tour on Saturday November 16 between 10am and 2pm.

ROTHERHAM U3A: Has 3 ‘laid-back’ art groups and on September 28 at Herringthorpe United Reformed Church (HURC). Members will display a selection of their work at an art exhibition to which all-comers are invited. Doors open at 1pm and close at 4pm, admission is free. There’s free parking at HURC, situated on the main Rotherham-Maltby bus routes, with bus stops within 50 yards of the church. Light refreshments and raffle tickets will be available, with a framed, professionally painted watercolour of a Yorkshire Dales scene as first prize. All proceeds will be donated to a local charity. Selected drawings and paintings will also be on sale. Why not go along and browse this colourful exhibition, chat with some of the artists, and discover what makes art in a group setting so enjoyable. More details are available on the link https://rotherham.u3asite.uk/.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.