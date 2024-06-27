This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

​ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ADULT CRAFT GROUP: Every Friday from 11am to 1pm at Aston Library and Neighbourhood Hub. Booking essential, please ring 01709 254134.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH ASTON COFFEE MORNING: In the Narthex, 2nd Friday of each month, 10am–12 noon.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH ASTON SUMMER FAYRE: With strawberries and prosecco. Saturday July 6 at 1pm. All the usual stalls, games and delicious refreshments; plus a beer/wine tent, summer music and hopefully sunshine.

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: Meet on the first and third Mondays of the month in the Reading Room on Aughton Lane, Aston. New members are always welcome and if you are thinking of joining us, please come along and give us a try. The next meeting is on Monday, July 1, 7pm to 9pm.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY CHATTERBOOKS DROP-IN SESSIONS: Come and join us at Aston Library for our free sessions. From 3.30pm to 4pm on the first Thursday of every month chat to our friendly staff about your favourite books, authors, illustrators and characters. For children from 5-11 years. Cost free.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: A place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre is a safe space for residents to drop in, have a confidential chat and offload concerns or worries they may have. The group meets the first Wednesday of the month, 11am to 1pm. It can help with peer support, cost of living and finance support, alcohol and drugs support, mental health support and community improvement opportunities. The informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnyside juniorfootballclub.

JUNIOR YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer Youth Club on Thursdays from 5pm-7pm catering for 10-12 year olds. There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

GIRLS GROUP: Meet Mondays from 5pm-7pm, catering for 8-14 year olds. This has a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

THE CHATTY CAFE: Wednesdays 10am until noon at the youth club building. Bacon and sausage sandwiches can be bought as well as cakes and biscuits.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at the Bill Chafer Youth Club and the Parish Hall on Cross Street, for clubs or parties etc. Details from the parish council office on 01709 544590.

ALLOTMENTS: There are available plots at the Wadsworth Road allotments site in Bramley. Contact the parish office on 01709 544590.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Anyone interested in joining or knowing more about the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made welcome. For more information please email vicar@wathwithbrampton parish.org.uk. Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the website www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answerphone at 01709873210 or email using the email address above. On Sunday June 30 there will be a Joint Worship at 10.30am at Wath and West Melton Methodist Church in Wath. On Wednesday July 3 the church will be open from 10am until 12 noon and on Saturday July 6 there will be a coffee morning from 10am. Everyone welcome.

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH SUMMER FETE DOG SHOW: Do you have a dog? Why not enter Brinsworth Dog Show on Saturday July 13? At Brinsworth Playing Fields S60 5DG. The categories are Junior Handler, Baby, Puppy, Junior Open, Prettiest Bitch, Handsomest Dog, Luckiest Rescue, Waggiest Tail, Judges’ Favourite, Family Dog, Fance Dress. Entries open at 11am and all proceeds go to animal charities.

BRINSWORTH VILLAGE FETE: Come down for a family fun-packed day on July 13 from 11am to see live music and performances, browse the amazing craft stalls and grab a bite to eat at one of the many food and drink vendors. Get your face painted, watch the dog show, browse the cars at the car show, let the kids have a pony ride, then do some axe throwing. Can you score a goal at our penalty shootout?

THE CENTRE CAFE: Come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday–Friday 8.30am–3pm. The Café even does takeaway.

HIRE: The Centre has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30am-11am Toddler Group (term time only); 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month); 5.30pm-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management); 7pm-9pm Andys Man Club; 5.45pm-9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45am-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only); 10am-11am RUFC Dance; 1pm-3pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month); 6pm-7pm Pilates with Georgina; 6.30 pm-7.30 pm Choose to Lose; 7.30pm-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10am-11am Pilates with Georgina; 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts; 3pm-5pm Brinsworth Community Hub; 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only); 5.30pm-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am-12 noon Rehab Fitness Class; 9am-11am and 6pm-8pm Weight Watchers; 7.10pm-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions; 12pm-1pm RUFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] of call 01709916890 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

PARISH COUNCIL: All business can be dealt with by emailing the clerk at [email protected] or telephoning 01709 837550 / 07783 001496 where an answerphone is in operation. All calls will be answered but please remember hers is a part time post. See www. catcliffeparishcouncil.com. or the Facebook page for regular updates.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

THRYBERGH PARISH COUNCIL: The parish council meeting in May was held at the Parish Hall on Park Lane in Thrybergh. At the meeting, it was resolved that Cllr G Trickett be appointed chair of the parish council for the 2024/2025 municipal year, and Cllr A Martin be appointed vice chair of the parish council for the 2024/2025 municipal year. Committees of the parish council were discussed. The Hall Committee is currently Cllrs G Trickett, A Martin, M Senior and T Knapton and it was resolved that the four councillors continue as the Hall Committee for the 2024/25 municipal year. The Staff Committee is currently Cllrs G Trickett, A Martin and M Senior and it was resolved that the three current committee members continue and be joined by Cllr B Shaw as the Staff Committee for the 2024/25 municipal year. The Standing Orders Committee is currently Cllrs G Trickett, A Martin and M Senior and it was resolved that the three current committee members continue and be joined by Cllr B Shaw as the Standing Orders Committee for the 2024/25 municipal year. With reference to the position of hall secretary, it was resolved that Cllr G Trickett continues as hall secretary for the 2024/25 municipal year. Matters arising from previous meetings of the parish council were then discussed, including the damage to recently planted fruit trees on Vale Road and behind the Parish Hall. 16 dwarf fruit trees were planted by RMBC in conjunction with Thrybergh Parish Council, with eight behind the Parish Hall and eight on Vale Road. Two of the eight trees on Vale Road have been snapped but there were no witnesses. On Friday April 19 at 7.30pm our CCTV system captured four trees being broken by a group of youths. The footage has been given to local schools and South Yorkshire Police. The culprits have been identified and SYP is currently investigating. Police Report - the latest police statistics were discussed and these report 609 incidents for Rotherham North, with 47 for Thrybergh in February. March statistics report an increase with Rotherham North at 672 and 60 for Thrybergh. Renewal of Insurance policy with Zurich Municipal - it was resolved that the parish council renew the policy for 2024/25 with Zurich Municipal. Renewal of Membership of Yorkshire Local Councils Association - it was resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council renew the membership of Yorkshire Local Councils Association. Renewal of Membership of Community First Yorkshire - it was resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council renew the membership of Community First Yorkshire for 2024/25. Edge IT Systems Year End Financial Services - it was resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council accept the invoice for end of year financial services. Renewal of Accounting Package with EDGE IT Systems for 2024/25 - it was resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council renew the five year contract with Edge IT. New Toilet for Lavatory - it was resolved that the invoice for the new toilet and plumbing work from West Joinery and Building be approved. The amount also includes work for fixing the plaque to the Coronation tree planted next to the cenotaph. The parish hall boiler was discussed as it is old and unreliable meaning that there have been several expensive breakdowns in the last couple of years. It will eventually need replacing and the potential costs were discussed by council. The precept will need to increase over the next two or three years to cover the costs. Dalton and Thrybergh Ward Priorities were then discussed. The newly elected RMBC council will be looking at ward priorities following the recent election and several items were discussed with ward councillor Bennett-Sylvester as he outlined the process and current plans to the parish council. Matters raised by the parish council include the state of roads, particularly St Leonard’s Avenue, and some sort of youth provision. This is effectively a wish list, but current financial constraints mean that only a small number of priorities can be set and discussions will continue. Correspondence - The chair read out a card of thanks from ward councillor Baker-Rogers for her time serving in Thrybergh. The meeting then moved on to Items of report and ward councillor Bennett-Sylvester’s report - Thrybergh Country Park - The first of the improvements to the park should be completed next week with the completion of the changing places toilet, which will allow those visitors with severe disabilities to be washed and changed. The base unit is completed and full installation should be finished next week. I hope when the path is completed and if we can make the new play area inclusive, it will provide a welcoming facility for visitors in wheelchairs. School Parking - On Friday April 26, I attended a site visit on Vale Road with residents, RMBC transportation and the chair of governors at Thrybergh Academy over the school’s decision to use the gate next to Fullerton Field as an exit. This caused significant disruption on Vale Road with the bus route being disrupted. We pointed out that with no parking restrictions on Vale Road, there was nothing we could do regarding enforcement. The school has reverted to Park Lane, though they still have some legitimate concerns about this entrance which we are going to explore solutions for. Unfortunately, the budget we could use to help is being used on Doncaster Road. Police Success - Wednesday May 1 local PCSOs confiscated a Surron electric bike on St Leonard’s Avenue. The clerk can attest to the grim briefing we had at the last CAP on the usage of these bikes, but the police were able to be in the right place at the right time. Just a reminder that reports lead the police intelligence to know where to be, so again following this success please encourage reporting to 101. Travellers - Not Thrybergh but Dalton though it could affect many parishes. The experience for Dalton of dealing with travellers regarding accessing legal services has been difficult. Discussing with the clerk, they feel there needs to be better warnings when travellers are in the borough and raised the idea of, in the same way other services are purchased from the borough, accessing legal services on a chargeable basis. I’ll raise these issues with neighbourhoods, but would ask Thrybergh Parish Council to discuss with Dalton and raise through the appropriate liaison channels how RMBC can better support parishes with such trespasses. Clerks Report - Attended the Clerk’s meeting on Tuesday April 16 - Items discussed were the upcoming elections and procedures including, register of interests and emergency plans and contacts. Also attended the Dalton and Thrybergh CAP Meeting on Wednesday April 17 - with reference to crime statistics, in general Dalton and Thrybergh compare quite favourably with other areas in Rotherham North and year on year figures show a slight reduction across most areas of crime. There have been a number of changes in the off-road team, now called the Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team and a more proactive action plan has been designed for the team, which includes the whole of South Yorkshire and they acknowledge that our area has some real issues that will be addressed. Two cameras have been installed around Wootton Court. The stone throwing incidents on Vale, around the railway bridge, are still being investigated, with the issue being there are no actual eyewitnesses to the incidents, but three people have been identified and home visits will be made. Issues of youths gathering around the former Fosters Garden Centre site and causing damage are being investigated. Requested by councillors and/or any other business was discussed. The 2024 Rotherham Garden Competition is now live and open to all Rotherham Council and non-council residents. Entries can be submitted online through the council website; posters are also being printed and will be put up around neighbourhood centres. The Silverwood Heritage Society are finalising the schedule for this year's programme of Silverwood Colliery Pop-up Museums and they have asked if they can hold one in the hall around July/beginning of August. Provisional approval was given by the parish council and this will be formally agreed at the June meeting. The new official portrait of King Charles III has arrived and has been placed in the main hall. The accounts for 2023/24 are now done and signed by the internal auditor and his official report is expected shortly. The accounts will be put to the parish council at the June meeting for approval and subsequent submission to the external auditors, PKF Littlejohn. We have, so far, been unsuccessful in resurrecting the Bill Winder Trophy football tournament for this year and given that we are now approaching the middle of May, then it is realistically not going to happen as we are entering into the exam period. A new attempt will be made next year. Review of Parish Hall Bar for 2023/24 - The clerk advised councillors on bar income for the year, which was a loss. There are several factors leading to this loss which include the increase in competition for halls, as well as more ambitious wedding packages etc being readily available. The effect of covid is still being felt, giving a decline in bookings due to elderly users not wishing to have parties to celebrate special events due to the ever-present covid risk. Also, our new beer system means we must clean lines every month, so an increase in bar staff costs including wages and the loss of our doorman means extra costs have had to be incurred. Please remember that we are a community hub, so a bar is essential and offers the Thrybergh public a low cost option for special occasions. The news for this year is far more encouraging with 9 events already booked, of which 4 are in May alone. Accounts For Payment - The council considered the schedule of accounts for payment for April and it was resolved that the schedule of accounts for payment be approved and signed by the chair.

COLLISION: South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a collision in Dalton. On the morning of Saturday June 15, a fatal collision occurred on Magna Lane involving a mobility scooter and a car. Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is being asked to get in touch with the police, quoting incident number 240 of 15 June 2024.

ASTEROID DAY: A Cosmic Asteroid fun event will take place on Sunday June 30 from 11am-12 noon at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub. The free-to-attend event is suitable for children of all ages and will include a Story-Stop and Asteroid Day activity. For more information, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/libraries.

MCVC DROP-IN: A weekly drop-in session is held every Tuesday and Friday from 10am-12 noon at Silverwood Miners Welfare and Resource Centre in Dalton. The drop-in sessions are open to all serving and ex-service military personnel and their families and offers the opportunity to meet up over a cuppa and gain advice and support from the Rotherham MCVC. For more information about MCVC, visit their Facebook page or email [email protected].

THROWLINE STATION: One of the throwline stations installed at Thrybergh Country Park has recently been vandalised, resulting in it being shaken out of the ground. These throwlines provide a potentially vital lifeline for anyone in danger in the water and were provided through local fundraising activities, with the cost of the equipment standing at nearly £2,000 plus installation costs. Anyone with any information regarding this incident can ring 101 to report it..

COUNCILLOR ADVICE SURGERIES: Cllr Jodi Ryalls and Michael Bennett-Sylvester would like to apologise for the disruption to surgeries over the last few weeks. Commencing July 1 they will be holding the following surgeries – every Monday 7-8pm Dalton Parish Hall; every Saturday 9-10am Dignity offices, East Herringthorpe Cemetery. Councillors will also be at the following events in the community next week – Tuesday July 2 10-11.30am Little Lions Playgroup, Thrybergh Church Hall; Wednesday July 3 10-11am Staple Green Centre coffee morning, 11am-noon Dane’s View Centre coffee morning; Thursday July 4 6-9pm Gateway at Thrybergh Top Club; Friday July 5 10-11am Friends Of East Herringthorpe Cemetery Dignity offices, 11am-noon MCVC veterans group Silverwood Welfare. Cllr Ryalls can be contacted on 01709 807209 or email [email protected] or by post to 7, Creswick Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham S65 3QW. Cllr Bennett-Sylvester is on 07432509987, email [email protected] or by post to 24, Garbroads Crescent, Thrybergh, Rotherham S65 4AW.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: A regular schedule is now in place for the Community Pantry Van to visit Dalton. The van will be in the area every Tuesday at 10am at the Fitzwilliam Centre on Magna Lane S64 4HH. Everybody is welcome to come along to the sessions, bring a bag and pay £4 to fill it with some good food. For more information, telephone 01709 828989, email [email protected] or visit the group’s Facebook page.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We are open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.30pm, weekends at 10.30am. League games are in the afternoon at 1.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 6pm on Tuesdays and Fridays except when we play away at the competing club's green. Come and meet our friendly members who will be only too pleased to help you if you have never played before. Any queries? Ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Monday June 17 - 21up doubles, Alan Goddard and Mick Lloyd. Tuesday June 18 - VETS singles, Greasbrough 3 Dinnington 5. Wednesday June 19 - 21up doubles, Colin Crossland and Alan Goddard; summer round robin, Mick Wilson. Thursday June 21 - 21up doubles, John Byers and Alan Goddard. Friday Doubles League, Greasbrough 8 Wickersley ‘A’ 0. Saturday June 22 - Phil Evans Doubles, Martyn Critchlow and Maureen Taylor; 21up doubles, Dot Payne and Alan Goddard, Dennis Routledge and Colin Crossland, Peter Greenwood and John Byers. Sunday June 23 - we had a team photograph taken by Graham Hobson; after, we played a heat of the Fullwood Bowls Doubles, Kenny Herbert and Mick Wilson are through to semi-final; 21up doubles, Ray Holmes and Dave Bibby, Colin Crossland and John Byers, Martyn Heap and John Byers.

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday June 23 – 10.30am Holy communion led by Rev Ali Middleton, pioneer vicar, who explained what a pioneer vicar did. Bev Sales read the first reading Rev Ali read the Gospel reading and presided, Sian Johnstone conducted prayers. Monday June 24 – 2pm the Craft Club met in the School Room; 7pm Masbrough Community Choir held their rehearsals. Sunday June 30 – 10.30am will be a service of the Word led by Sian Johnstone. Summer fayre and car boot July 27 10am.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

GARDEN COMPETITION: The Rotherham in Bloom Annual Garden Competition 2024 is now open to entrants. The competition is open to both council and non-council tenants and has a number of categories, including best garden, best pots, planters and hanging baskets, best wildlife or sustainable garden and best young gardener, with categories for adults and children to enter. For more information, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/ garden-competition. The closing date for the competition is Sunday August 11.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm; free for age 10-18 , under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx. com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. SUNDAY - 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. TUESDAY – 9.30-10.30am playgroup for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. THURSDAY – Youth Group. FRIDAY – Prayer Gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month with the next on July 21. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard , please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook, St Thomas’ Church - Kimberworth. Other dates to note for the community centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month, the next is July 3; if you live alone or just want some company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you, the next sessions are July 4 and 18. For any further information to hire the community centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Knit and Natter every Thursday 2.30–4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10am–11am every Tuesday. FREE stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15–11.45am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. This weekend volunteers have been out tackling various areas including Tinsley Viaduct, Meadowhall Road, Meadowbank Road, Thornhill and Fenton Road. A total of 64 bags were filled which means that over 8,000 bags have been filled since the group was formed just over 3 years ago. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided, and details of future litter picks can be found on our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582.

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652. On Sunday there was a service of Morning Worship. The Drop-In is open again today (Thursday), with free coffee and tea and cake from 11am to 1pm and the various community groups continue to use the church hall for their activities. Next Thursday the Drop-In will be closed as the church will be used as a polling station. On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be the next service of Morning Worship.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: Please be advised the Kimberworth Park Club 50+ will now meet on Fridays at St John’s Green Church. Usual time, 12pm-2.30pm. Door to door as normal. If you no longer require the door-to-door service please phone and cancel or you will be charged. For more information please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607 or Phil Moody on 07842547017 regarding karate.

COUNCILLOR’S SURGERIES: Cllr Carole Foster’s surgeries will continue as below – Last Thursday of the month 11.30am-12.15am St John’s Church, St Johns Green, Kimberworth Park S61 3JL.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm; free for age 10-18 , under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx. com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On June 19, the group walked down to Wortley Road, through Churchfields to Kimberworth, then along Meadowhall Road through Richmond Park before emerging on to Little Common Lane. We then walked down to the Engine Pond, up Old Wortley Road before crossing over to Kimberworth Park and returning to St John’s Church for refreshments. A coach trip to Lotherton Hall has been arranged for 3 rd July – there are a few places available on the coach – cost is £17.50 which includes admission. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. This weekend volunteers have been out tackling various areas including Tinsley Viaduct, Meadowhall Road, Meadowbank Road, Thornhill and Fenton Road. A total of 64 bags were filled which means that over 8,000 bags have been filled since the group was formed just over 3 years ago. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. A bowling tournament has been organised for July 13 at 11am. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9-11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

THE WESLEY CENTRE ACTIVITIES: Blyth Road, Maltby, Rotherham, S66 8JD. Telephone 01709 811118.

BENEFIT AND ADVICE SERVICES: Thursday at the Maltby Service Centre, Kiveton Park Independent Advice will be available for drop in advice between 9.30-11.30am. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Maltby Town Council at Edward Dunn run advice sessions to help with benefits. Booking essential please call 01709814060.

ANDY’S MAN CLUB: Maltby at Brooklands Club, 110 Rotherham Road, Maltby, Rotherham S66 8NA. Not counselling, no referral needed. The aim of the club is to provide men with a safe space where they feel comfortable to talk and open up about their experiences in a room free of judgment. See https://andysmanclub.co.uk.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday June 23 – 4th after Trinity - the service was taken throughout by Rev Justine Smith. Servers Alan Oxley and Peter Stribbley, prayers by Jayne Spaven. Organist Felicity Atkinson with St Paul’s Choir. Refreshments served by Cynthia Stribbley and Joyce Mann. Taize service held at 4.30pm. This included singing, Bible readings and prayer, as well as silences to create space for personal reflection. The service was conducted by Rev Sue Armstrong throughout with music played by Julie Oates and Felicity Atkinson. Our next Taize service will be Sunday July 28 at 4.30pm, everyone is welcome. Small groups meeting was held on Monday evening starting at 7.30pm, understanding psalms. Friday June 28 – 10am-1pm come and join us for a light breakfast – toasted teacakes, crumpets, toast, tea/coffee £3, everyone welcome, come and join us for a good natter. Sunday June 30 – Holy Communion starts at 10.30am; we celebrate the Feast of St Peter and Paul with a service of Choral Evensong at 4.30pm. Summer Recitals starts on Saturday July 6. Piano recital of original compositions by Felicity Atkinson who is the assistant director of music at St Paul’s.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 23rd was the 12th Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for Chris grant [LD], Rob Burrows, S.I. - Debbie, Sheila and Terry Reilly and family, Joan O’ Hanrahan, Ann Cox [L.D], intentions of Lawrence Grant and the Confirmandi. On Saturday June 29 the Sacraments of Confirmation and First Holy Communion will be celebrated by some of our children at midday Mass. CHORUSES WITH CORYLLION - St Bede’s Church Saturday July 6 at 7pm – enjoy a range of light music along with famous choruses and solos from The Messiah, Elijah and The Gondoliers. Admission free – donations on exit. United Churches in Rotherham Summer Celebration - Sunday July 14 from 2–4pm meeting at Clifton Park bandstand. Please bring your own picnic. There will be live music and inspirational stories. All welcome.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

HEALING HIKES: Doncaster Council’s Communities South Area Team have organised a regular walking group for local residents to join. Healing Hikes are suitable for anyone who may be struggling with their mental health, and provide a safe space for people to meet up with like-minded people and access support and advice, whilst getting out in the fresh air. Anyone interested in joining one of the walks, can meet up outside Mexborough Library every Tuesday morning at 9am.

MONDAY KNIGHTS: Is a men’s peer support group based in Mexborough. Monday Knights is held every Monday from 7-9pm at Mexborough Community Hub on New Oxford Road in Mexborough, and provides a safe space for men to come together to share their own experiences and offer support to one another. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 464040.

SWINTON COMMUNITY FAIR AND BEER FESTIVAL: Tickets are now on sale for Swinton's first ever Beer Festival. There will be over 30 cask and keg beers, a selection of ciders, and Father Chris’s gin and wine bar, as well as a variety of low and no alcohol options, plus entertainment, music, and street food. The festival will take place at St Margaret’s Church field from Thursday July 4-Saturday July 6, and the event will help to raise money for the building of the community hall. To buy tickets online, visit https://buytickets.at/swintonbeerfest2024. If any businesses or individuals are interested in sponsoring a beer or a cider to help out the charity event, there are three fixed packages available or bespoke packages can be discussed. For more information regarding this, please email [email protected]. The Swinton Community Fair will also take place on the church field on Saturday July 6 from 12-6pm. The fair is free to attend and will include live music, a dog show, dance troop and karate demonstration, craft stalls, food stalls and children’s rides. There is limited space available at the fair for anyone wishing to run a stall. For more information, email [email protected].

DOG SHOW: A dog show will be held at the forthcoming community fair in Swinton. The dog show will include voucher prizes for the winners in each category, as well as rosettes. Categories will include Wiggliest Tail, Dog that looks most like its owner, Best at Tricks, Junior Handler, Best at being a dog, and Best Rescue. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Swinton Community Events - S64.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The Mayor of Rotherham paid a visit to Swinton Lock Activity Centre last week to officially cut the ribbon on the newly extended Men In Sheds space. The space was funded by Rotary International and constructed by the men who regularly attend the centre’s Men In Sheds group. This is a mental health support group for men that is held every Friday and Sunday from 2.30pm onwards, offering a safe space for men to meet up with others whilst working on joinery and woodworking skills. For more information, telephone 01709 578778. The centre has recently had a new telephone system installed, giving callers a number of options to choose from, including boats and volunteering, adult support and groups, and general enquiries.

UNIFORM DRIVE: From July 21 to September 8, a Uniform Drive will take place every Sunday from 2-4pm in the Community Room at St. John’s Methodist Church in Swinton. The Uniform Drive will include items of uniform from all local schools. The uniform is free to collect and is suitable for children aged 3-16 years. Donations to the Uniform Bank will also be gratefully received.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: A new project to support parents of young children is being launched in the region. The Family Peer Partnership aims to support parents of children aged 0-5 years who live in the Doncaster borough and the project is looking for peer support volunteers to join the team. Full training will be given. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 07971 253308.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: Last Saturday, June 22, a coffee morning was held. A total of £311 was raised for church funds. On Sunday, June 23 there was no morning service but in its place a service was held at 3pm followed with refreshments. The service was led by Rev Louise Makin. On Tuesday the Prayer Meeting took place, this was followed by the Chit Chat Cafe open for light refreshments. All are welcome to any activity or service which are all held at the High Street Centre.

RAVENFIELD

Mrs Toni Leach

OPPORTUNITY: This will be my last submission as Ravenfield’s point of contact for the District column. This leaves an opportunity for another resident to take over the role. If you have time to scan community social pages, websites and groups for information you feel is of interest to our village then this is the role for you. If you are part of a local community group it is also a way of raising a few pennies for your group as this role has a small payment attached to it, as I did for the fete group. Please contact 01709 803557 if you are interested.

CAR THEFTS: Over the past few weeks there have been reports of vehicles stolen from the village. On June 11 at 12.30-12.45am a van from Braithwell Road was stolen, later found an hour later burned out in Braithwell. A mini was involved in the theft and later spotted on CCTV around the village. On June 14 at 2.20-3.30am a car was stolen off Parkin Court. The thieves have broken a fence slat and glass in a patio door to gain access (presumably for keys). It was later found crashed on Hollings Lane. There has also been another car stolen off Braithwell Road and later found on Searby Road. Keeping your keys safe is just not enough these days. Please look at steering locks, handbrake locks and wheel locks. We shouldn’t have to do it but spending between £20 and £50 may save you thousands of pounds and the inconvenience that goes with it. You may also not be aware that SYP Roads Proactive Policing Team located a rural site near Braithwell where stolen vehicles were discovered awaiting shipment to Africa. Also found were vans and their contents from multiple locations across the country. Three men were arrested following this operation.

PARISH COUNCIL WEBSITE: The website is being updated and the parish council are asking local groups to complete a quick form to complete an overview of your group, contact details and any photographs you have. Please contact the parish clerk for further details.

THORPE HESLEY

THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: For all enquiries, call 0114 245 7027.

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: Little Acorns’ Baby and Toddler group held in church on Wednesday during term time from 9am until 10.45am. There is no need to book, just go along and join us, it’s a great place to gather, whilst having fun and a chance to make new friends.. Boomerang meets on the second Sunday of the month at 10am in Trinity Community Centre next door to church. Children are very welcome and are catered for. There is Baby Boomerang aimed at pre-school children and a Senior Boomerang for children aged 5-12 years and the Wednesday Group (Thorpe Hesley UK Fit for the Future group) formerly the Friday Group. This group now meets on Wednesdays at 1.30pm until 3.30pm in the Trinity Community Centre. This group enjoys curling, bowling quizzes, games, chair exercises and refreshments. For all enquiries in regards to groups email [email protected] or telephone 0114 245 7564.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150.

YOUTH CLUB: The youth club is open on a Tuesday 6pm to 8.30pm for the seniors aged 13 and above, the junior session is open from 5.30pm until 7.30pm for ages nine to 13 years. For further details contact Shaz on 07969977294. The cost of the youth club entrance fee is 60p.

THURCROFT ST SIMON’S AND ST JUDE’S CHURCH: For weddings, christenings, funerals or general enquires please contact the wardens Julie Bringloe on 07958317202 or Claire Stancer on 01709 546580 or email [email protected]. The church is open every Thursday morning from 9.30am to 12.30pm for cleaning or just a coffee and a chat. A coffee morning is held on the first Friday of the month from 10 to noon, please come along and support your church and meet old and new friends for a chat.

THURCROFT COMMUNITY WELFARE HALL: Tuesdays 1.30pm to 2.30pm, Zumba gold, a low intensity workout for the middle or older person. £6 per session all welcome. Please bring a bottle of water. Any questions contact Gilly Thacker on 01709 365173/ 07947121227.

THURCROFT PARISH COUNCIL: Thurcroft Parish Council covers Thurcroft, Brampton-en-le-Morthen and Laughton common. The council meet on the last Thursday of every month. The public are welcome to come along but if they wish to speak must notify the clerk or chair beforehand. Contact [email protected] for any information.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DRAGON BOAT RACE: Bluebell Wood will be back at Manvers Lake for another exhilarating Dragon Boat Race and Family Fun Day on Saturday July 13. The trusty crews will be battling it out across the choppy waters of Manvers Lake, cheered on all the way by supporters on the sidelines. Teams of rowers always give it all they’ve got. Who will make it across in the quickest time and come out on top? There will once again be stalls, entertainment and activities. There’s always plenty of fun for all the family. The day will run from 10am to 5pm. All team places are now booked, but there is a reserve list for any additional places that become available. Please email [email protected] to add your details to the list. Teams must have at least 16-18 paddlers plus 1 drummer and each team will take part in timed heats, with the 9 fastest teams progressing into the semi-finals, and the fastest 3 going head to head in a dramatic final. For more information please see the link https://tinyurl.com/5n8xhu83.

MOBILITY SCOOTERS: RSPB Old Moor is now able to provide 3 mobility scooters, available to hire free of charge to enable greater access to nature for a greater number of visitors. Each booking is available from 10am until 3.30pm and gives the use of the mobility vehicle for either half or a full day. Bookings are subject to availability and can only be booked within opening hours. The scooters are extremely popular; to avoid disappointment, please book in advance by telephoning 01226 751593. When booking you will need to give booking information - name, contact details and time of hire, including your expected time of arrival so that someone can be on hand to give training. On the day of hire, there will be a health and safety declaration and also agreement to the Mobility Vehicle Health and Safety Declaration. The scooters can only be used on the Old Moor Reserve. Whilst the use of these mobility vehicles is free of charge, if you feel able and willing to donate to the running costs and maintenance of them, this would be much appreciated - on a pay as you feel basis during your visit. If you have any further queries please call 01226 751593 or email [email protected] Please note, bookings cannot be taken by email.

WENTWORTH

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: On Sunday June 30, the church is inviting families who are interested in baptising their children to a preparation event. The event will include discussions around what a baptism means, as well as looking at the promises made by parents and godparents, with the opportunity to ask any questions. For more information and to book a place, email [email protected]. A new sermon series has begun at church, looking at what it means to be lights for Christ and considering the theme 'Being drawn to the light'. Thank you to everyone who attended the recent coffee morning at the Harley Mission Rooms and who donated to the Christian Aid Week appeal. A total of £722 was raised to support Christian Aid - £167 from the coffee morning and £555 from donations in the church. Anyone wishing to donate to Christian Aid, can do so at https://www.christianaid.org.uk/ donate.

FOUNDATIONS COURSE: The diocese is running a 12 month Foundations Course for anyone wishing to learn more about the Bible, mission and the Christian faith. The course includes teachings, reflective exercises and conversations, enabling students to learn more about their faith. Recruitment for the 2024/25 intake is now open for applications. For more information, visit https://www.sheffield.anglican.org/learning/courses/foundations/

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The June meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place on Monday June 17. No members of the public were present and apologies were received from ward councillor David Fisher. Following approval of the minutes of the May meeting, councillors then received the written applications from three local residents to be co-opted to parish council. Following three minute verbal presentations, it was agreed that Genaya Smales, Tony Dodson and David Fisher be accepted as co-optees and were welcomed to parish council (Cllr Fisher in his absence). The report of the responsible finance officer was received and it was reported that the budget for ‘advertising’ was shown to be over budget because of the extra costs involved in producing the flood risk leaflet. The updated NALC Financial Regulations 2024 were received and adopted, including a £3,000 ‘emergency fund’ for the parish clerk which would be available for use in cases of extreme emergency between parish council meetings. Cllr Griffin queried the flood grant which had been received and it was confirmed that some of this grant had been used to purchase Aquasacks. Jordan Arno, senior youth worker, then gave a report on the youth club. He confirmed that a recent grant of £1,500 from RMBC had since been rejected because of various ‘restrictions’ which were deemed to be unacceptable. However, VAT had been claimed back from a previous grant and this had been used to purchase a snooker table and table hockey game. Youth club will be closed on Thursday July 4 because of the Parish Hall being used as a polling station for the General Election, so as an alternative junior members will be taken to a local indoor play area for the evening. The PRIDE party for youth club seniors was due to take place on June 20 (see report below). Jordan also reported that he had completed the Trauma Informed Practice Course, and felt this was a very worthwhile course to attend. He was asked if members of youth club would be wiling to act as helpers at the forthcoming Whiston Summer Festival as they did last year, and he agreed to check, but felt sure that they would be more than happy to do so. A number of parish councillors agreed to act as representatives on local committees - Tony Griffin to Penny Hill Wind Farm, and Genaya Smales to Friends of Ulley Country Park. Discussion then centred on the reports from the clerk. With regard to Parish Hall security and the recent report of a number of vehicles being damaged whilst in the car park at the Parish Hall, various quotations for the installation of CCTV had been received, but after discussion it was agreed that this would be left in abeyance at this time and the situation closely monitored. Arrangements for Whiston Summer Festival are nearing completion and a list of music acts had been provided by the cricket club, together with timings (see report below). The question of biodiversity was left for discussion at next month’s meeting. The clerk gave details of quotations received to carry out a tree survey on parish council land and it was agreed that Selwyn Trees would be appointed. A response had been received from Kyle Heydon, RMBC drainage engineer, to the questions posed from the public meeting, but because of the complexity, it was agreed that these would be referred to the council’s drainage consultant for his advice. Following a request from a member of the public regarding the repositioning or replacement of car park signage with an additional retractable bollard, it was agreed that this would be left but monitored going forwards. The lease has been terminated on the old printer in the Parish Hall and a new printer will be purchased. The ward councillor report was then given by Cllr Paul Thorp and Cllr Mick Bower. They confirmed that the footpath between the motorway and Ulley will be improved and that plans are in hand for ‘patching’ Royds Moor Hilll. There have been a number of complaints regarding weeds on various roads in Whiston, and in some areas these have already been cut back. It was confirmed that a public consultation meeting is to take place in Whiston Parish Hall regarding the proposed installation of a Brinsworth/Whiston electricity sub-station close to Long Lane (see report below). Members’ items were then discussed, including the prospect of staging other events in the Parish Hall and what form these could take. The idea of a car boot sale in the village, involving all three of our local pubs, was discussed and Cllr Reynard agreed to discuss this suggestion with the pubs prior to the July meeting. A report was then given on the state of the wooden bridge over Whiston Brook which appears to have suffered recent damage, with some of the wooden slats from the bridge being thrown into the Brook, along with the concrete post caps. The clerk undertook to contact the Environment Agency to try to determine ownership of this bridge. The meeting then came to a close, with the next meeting confirmed as Monday July 15 at 6.30pm.

PUBLIC MEETING - BRINSWORTH/WHISTON TO HIGH MARNHAM - NATIONAL GRID CONSULTATION: Following the recent announcement by National Grid regarding the proposed electricity sub-station near Brinsworth/Whiston, a number of consultation events have now been arranged, one of which is in Whiston Parish Hall. If anyone should wish to attend, the details of the two local meetings are – Wednesday July 10 between 12.30pm-5.30pm at Whiston Parish Hall, Well Lane, Rotherham S60 4HX, or Thursday July 11 between 2pm-7pm at The Centre, Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, S60 5BU. There will also be an online community webinar on Tuesday July 9 between 6pm-7pm. For registration details and access to the session, please contact National Grid at [email protected] . Please note that the deadline to receive consultation feedback has been extended to 11.59pm on July 22. If you are unable to attend any of the events, National Grid can provide you with all the necessary information in a variety of alternative formats. Their community relations team is available from 9am-5.30pm Monday to Friday on 0800 073 1047or via email at [email protected]. For more information on the project, please visit their website www.nationalgrid. com/b-hm.

WHISTON SUMMER FESTIVAL 2024 - SATURDAY JULY 6: Whiston Summer Festival is almost here, you lucky people! Due to take place at Whiston Cricket Club, Churchfields, on Saturday July 6 from 1pm to 9pm, and there promises to be something for everyone to enjoy, with music to suit all tastes (including three brass bands), numerous food options, entertainment and rides for the children, and much more. The event is a joint venture between Whiston Parish Council and Whiston Church Cricket Club, and, once again, there will be a free shuttle bus from the village to the event. As promised, the timings for the various music acts are – 1pm-1.20pm Wickersley Young Stars; 1.25pm-1.50pm Pelican Crossing; 2.35pm-3.10pm Kier; 3.45pm-4.30pm Lazy Sundies; 5.05pm-5.45pm Josh Green; 5.45pm-6.35pm The Rogues; 6.35pm-7.15pm Richard Smith; 7.15pm-8pm Landslide; 8.15pm-9pm The Rough Cuts. These acts will be complemented by three brass bands who will perform under gazebos on the cricket pitch – Dinnington 1.55pm-2.35pm; Maltby 3.10pm-3.45pm; Woodhouse 4.30pm-5.05pm. Please note if there is any revision to the above timings, this will be confirmed in next week’s Whiston News. If you would like a stall at the event, it’s getting very close but there is still time to book. Please contact the Event Foundry - Helen Peden or Rebekah Ford 07540 609587 or 01332 480205 or email [email protected].

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: The next meeting of the Heritage Society will take place on Tuesday, July 2 at Whiston Parish Hall - 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. Following on from our visit to the parish church last month, this month’s subject will be ‘The History of Whiston Parish Church Choir’. Long-standing chorister Gill Bradbury will be our guide and we will hear the story of the choir over its lengthy history and the role it plays in the church’s life and worship, the characters involved, the hymns sung, and all the crazy adventures along the way. Gill, together with Tony Griffin (chairman) will be looking after everyone this month as our regular hosts, Hazel and Matthew Hopps, will be away. The regular entry fee of £3 per person will apply and refreshments will be served. Please see the society’s website for full details at www.whiston-heritage-society.co.uk.

SITWELL PLANNED ROADWORKS: Our ward councillors have once again posted the following list of local roadworks in order to assist motorists – Wickersley Road ongoing-02/08/24 RMBC Lane Closures - Resurfacing part of Towns and Villages Fund; Brecks Lane ongoing-25/06/24 Cityfibre – Stop Go boards - Fibre Optics; Wickersley Road 07/07/24-07/07/24 Cityfibre – Multi-way signals - Fibre optics; Wickersley Road 15/07/24-19/07/24 RMBC – Road Closure - Footpath resurfacing Towns and Villages Fund; Moorgate ongoing-14/07/24 RMBC – Two-way signals - New Puffin crossing; West Bawtry Road 07/07/24-07/07/24 RMBC – Lane Closure - Ground Maintenance; Woodfoot Road 15/07/24-31/03/25 RMBC – Road Closure - Resurfacing; East Bawtry Road ongoing-25/06/24 Cityfibre – Lane Closure - Fibre Optics; East Bawtry Road 25/06/24-01/07/24 Cityfibre – Lane Closure - Fibre Optics; East Bawtry Road 30/06/24-30/06/24 Yorkshire Water Lane Closure - Replace lead pipes; East Bawtry Road 14/07/24-14/07/24 O2 UK Ltd – Lane Closure - Maintenance on overhead cables; Hall Close 25/06/24-31/03/25 RMBC – Road Closure - Resurfacing; Worry Goose Roundabout ongoing-12/07/24 RMBC – Lane Closure - Landscaping and planting.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday morning, Fourth Sunday after Trinity, at 9.45am, Rev Karen Colley, presided and preached at the Parish Eucharist, assisted by Patrick White, reader. Stan Watson rang the bell to invite parishioners who were welcomed into church by Val Dunsford and Colette White. Alan Teale, churchwarden, and Alan Bradbury, assistant churchwarden, who also distributed Communion, were in attendance. Malcolm Ellson read the New Testament lesson and Marilyn Ellson led the intercessions. Ray Gallagher was the organist and choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for the singing of three hymns and sang an anthem, ‘Who true valour see’- Archer, during Communion. Starfish Gang met during the service and the leaders were Rita Beech and Anthea Goodman. Whiston members of Youthzone attended the service and gave a talk about their activities during the Hope Weekend organised by the Diocese of Sheffield. Their social action project on Saturday afternoon had been a litter pick starting at St Cuthbert’s, Herringthorpe and finishing at St Mary Magdalene, Whiston. They collected an amazing eight large bags of rubbish and got a chance of exchanging with people along the way to explain who they are and what they do. Afterwards they enjoyed a social evening with pizzas and chocolate cake. This was followed by lots of games including archery, pickle ball, badminton, and more. The young people and leaders were given a round of applause by all present. Refreshments after the service were served by Malcolm and Marilyn. At 6pm there was Choral Evensong on the eve of the Feast of St John the Baptist. Patrick White led the service and preached whilst Ray Gallagher planned the music side of the service and played the organ and directed the choir who sang beautifully. On Monday Little Fishes had an enjoyable session between 9.30 and 11am in the Parish Hall. Rev Sue Davies presided at the Service of Holy Communion on Wednesday and refreshments and a time of fellowship followed. Today (Thursday) Open the Book team will be presenting a bible story in three local schools. On Friday there will be a choir practice between 6.30pm and 7.30pm for juniors and from 7pm to 8.30pm for seniors. Next Sunday, Trinity 5, the Parish Eucharist and Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am. All are very welcome at all services and activities. On the day of the Whiston Summer Festival (July 6) the church will be open to visitors and refreshments and homemade cakes and biscuits will be served from 10.30am to 4pm. All monies raised will go towards the Children and Young People’s Work Fund. We look forward to welcoming many of you. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201 or reader Patrick White 01709 370069 or 07740 941921 or leave a message on church number 01709 364430. Email [email protected]. See also the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday morning’s preacher was Peter Drabble. The organist was Barbara Shaw and David Bingham gave the bible reading. Many thanks to everyone who supported the summer market last Saturday. More than £600 was raised for chapel funds.The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the community coffee morning was on Thursday. Next Sunday morning’s service will be led by Liz Hill. Everyone is welcome to join us any service or activity.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday, our service was led by Rev Andrew Fox. The congregation took advantage of the excellent weather to hold the service outside. Rev Fox preached on the story of Joseph and recognising God’s messages to us. Diary Dates - Tuesday July 9 Tuesday@Broom group meets 10am-12 noon; Saturday July 13 Broom Garden Party, stalls and refreshments from 10am-12 noon. During the summer we will be carrying out repairs and improvements to the building including a new roof over the side of the building and an upgrade to the kitchen. We have also installed a new boiler in our Rushby Suite upstairs.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: PRIDE! This week’s session held host to our annual PRIDE party, and what a party it was! The building was decorated with pride flags and we had bands, rainbow crayons, stickers, you name it! Our PRIDE playlist was playing and everyone came dressed for the occasion. The barbecue was a great hit (thank you for the sunshine) and all our hotdogs and burgers went by the end of the night. We also had two special guests. Mat, who is the chair of Rotherham PRIDE, came to talk to our young people and also tell them about the big PRIDE event that was hosted in Rotherham town centre. We had Courtney from Rotherham MESMAC, the sexual health support team, who came down to introduce herself ready for the sessions we will be holding in September. Our theme for PRIDE was #LoveisLove and you could really feel the inclusion amongst the group with new members joining us and feeling instantly welcomed. Everyone had a great time and we look forward to next year. Why not come along and see us this Thursday at 6pm?

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: Diary dates reminders – Whiston Festival, Saturday July 6; Whiston PC fun 6-a-side day, Sunday July 7; Bluebell Wood Charity Day at Whiston PC, Sunday July 28; League President’s Cup Final, Sunday September 8.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY - GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10am to 12 noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 4EZ (What3words location w3w.co/third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston? Just email your full name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

PROBUS GROUP: If you are retired, no matter what your age, would you like to join our Probus Group? We are a group of friendly retired people who get together on a weekly basis at Broom Methodist Church to listen to a series of interesting talks? Future topics for our talks prior to the summer break will include: Tunnel 57 (July 9), and Idioms - are they just for fun? (July 23). We are a friendly group and would love to see you - just come along on any Tuesday morning at 10.30am to Broom Methodist Church.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: The Diocesan Reader’s Tea was held in the Barn on Tuesday June 18, followed by a service in church. Rt Rev Sophie Jelly, Bishop of Sheffield, led the AGM meeting and certificate presentations were made. Alison Foster (mezzo soprano) gave a lunchtime recital in church on Saturday June 22, accompanied by Cory Lovell. Two special services were held on Sunday to mark St Alban’s Day: an All Age Communion at 10am and a service of readings and music for St Alban at 6pm. Our Summer Fair ‘Hymns and Pimms’ will be held on Saturday June 29 from 12.30pm in and around the Barn. Afternoon teas will be served, and there will be several stalls. Hymns will be sung at 2pm, with Pimms or soft drinks on offer. All welcome.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): At the meeting on Wednesday June 19 Anne Hudson gave an illustrated talk on the history of Bridlington. Raffle prize winners were Shirley Cutts, Audrey Churnside, Jill Cooper, Pauline Fisher, Mary Hoffman, Trevor Holmes, Doreen Foster and Kath Lockwood. The lottery draw winner was Anne Hudson. On Wednesday June 26 ventriloquist and singer Andy Greaves came to entertain us with his friend Lewis. On July 3, bingo will be played.

ART EXHIBITION AT WICKERSLEY LIBRARY: The final Random Acrylics workshop took place on Saturday June 22, and the exhibition of Pete Thornton-Smith’s work is now in its final week on display in the library.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

BRIDGE WORKS TO BEGIN: Essential repair works to the A630 Centenary Way viaduct in Rotherham will start on Monday July 8. The works will strengthen concrete slabs that run underneath the central reservation of the bridge and are expected to be completed this winter. To make sure people are kept safe, the current 30mph speed limit and single lane running will continue in both directions while new slabs are put in place. The majority of the repair works will be carried out from Monday and Friday, except when the sections above the railway and Brinsworth Street are repaired at weekends, the road will stay open during these works. To allow for the safe siting of vehicle barriers, the road will be closed for 3 nights from July 1 to 3, when signed diversions will be put into place. Road users should be aware that lane markings on the approach to Ickles Roundabout on Sheffield Road and the lower section of Centenary Way will change temporarily. Repairs are needed to the slabs so that they can swell in hot weather and shrink back to size when the temperatures drop. This should prevent any further disruption on the bridge.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday June 29 – a moderate 10.5 mile walk from Baslow to Edensor, Pilsey, Hassop and Calver, led by Jane Lister DE45 1SR, meet in Baslow car park (fee) DE45 1SR. Wednesday July 3 – a 6 mile moderate walk in Wharncliffe Woods, led by Nicky Rogers 07789691024, meet at 10am in Grenoside Woods car park S35 8RS. Saturday July 6 – a 9.5 mile moderate walk ‘Swans and Cygnets’ from Milton to Ingleby and Formark reservoir, led by Tony Ryder 07771581109, meet at 10am at Swan Inn, Milton – park on road DE65 6EF. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.