delight: Members of Friends of Greasbrough Parks receive the green flag for the 5th year running.

This week’s District News from across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ADULT CRAFT SESSIONS AT ASTON LIBRARY: Come and join our friendly crafters every Friday, from 11am to 1pm. A new craft each week, such as wreath making, decoupage, macramé, glass painting. All skill levels welcome. Small contribution for the session of no more than £5. Booking is essential, so please call Aston Library on 01709 254134.

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: Are once again opening the Reading Room, Aughton Lane, Aston for Heritage Open Days on Friday September 6, 6pm-8pm and Saturday September 7, 10am-4pm. Come and discover our local history through documents, maps and photographs. Visitors can browse our albums showing the changes over the years in Aston, Aughton, Swallownest, Fence and Ulley. We also have albums of information about local men who died in the two world wars, the results of recent research into mining fatalities in local collieries and the graves in Aston churchyard. Display cabinets show the history of mining, education, churches, chapels and notable people. This year the theme is Routes, Networks and Connections and we will have a display on the turnpike roads, toll houses and milestones in the villages. We are collecting a pictorial history of the villages and if you have any photographs of local people, places and events, please bring them along. We would love to see them and copy them for our albums. Our local history books will be on sale. They make ideal presents. Admission free.

ASTON LIBRARY CHATTERBOOKS DROP-IN SESSIONS: Come and join us at Aston Library for our free sessions. From 3.30pm to 4pm on the first Thursday of every month chat to our friendly staff about your favourite books, authors, illustrators and characters. For children from 5-11 years. Cost free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALL SAINTS CHURCH ASTON COFFEE MORNING: In the Narthex, 2nd Friday of each month, 10am–12 noon.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST SUMMER ACTIVITIES: Lunch Club every Thursday, 12pm to 2pm. £2 per session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome. £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details contact us at the church office on 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information, ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre is a safe space for residents to drop in, have a confidential chat and offload concerns or worries they may have. The group meets the first Wednesday of the month, 11am to 1pm. It can help with peer support, cost-of-living and finance support, alcohol and drugs support, mental health support and community improvement opportunities. The informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

JUNIOR YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer Youth Club in term time, on Thursdays from 5-7pm catering for 10-12 year olds. There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free. GIRLS GROUP: Meet Mondays during term time from 5-7pm catering for 8-14 year olds. This has a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free. CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays from 10am until noon at the Youth Club building. Bacon and egg sandwiches can be bought as well as cakes and biscuits. ROOMS AVAILABLE: For hire, mainly daytime, at the Bill Chafer Youth Club and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from the Parish Office on 01709 544590. ALLOTMENTS: There are available plots at the Wadsworth Road Allotments site in Bramley. Contact Parish Office on 01709 544590. HOLIDAY CLUBS: Will be held on August 29-30 at the Bill Chafer Youth Club. Search ACTIVE REGEN on Facebook and search the word BRAMLEY for more information.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Holy Communion will be at 9.45am on Sunday September 1. The church will be open between 10am and 12 noon on Wednesday September 4. On Saturday September 7 there will be a coffee morning held at 10am. Anyone interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made welcome. For more information please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook – Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the website www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answerphone 01709 873210 or send an email to the address above.

BRINSWORTH

SENIOR SOCIAL CLUB: Every Thursday 11am-12 noon. The Senior Social Club at the library invites seniors to come together every Thursday from 11am to 12pm for a delightful and enjoyable time of friendship and socialising. This welcoming environment provides seniors with the perfect opportunity to connect with others, make new friends, and engage in fun activities that provide lots of fun and laughter. The weekly session includes a variety of entertaining games such as bingo, crossword challenges, and board games, offering a mix of challenges and enjoyment for all participants. As a bonus, free prizes are up for grabs, adding an element of excitement and friendly competition to the gathering. Joining the Senior Social Club not only promises a fun-filled session but also creates a space for seniors to forge meaningful connections, share stories, and create lasting memories with fellow members. All seniors are welcome to attend, regardless of their interests or background, making this club a diverse and inclusive community where everyone can come together to enjoy each other’s company. Come join us at the library’s Senior Social Club for a wonderful hour of companionship, laughter, and entertainment – we look forward to seeing you there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ACTIVITIES AT BRINSWORTH LIBRARY: Brinsworth Library has something for everyone. There are lots of books, resources and facilities for all to use for free. Please check out our Facebook page to keep up to date with our future planned events and activities.

Monday – 9am-12 noon Jigsaw Club, all welcome; 10am-11am Family History Group using FindMyPast; 3pm-4pm Homework Club, welcomes pupils who want to use our computers, study with friends or just come and read. Tuesday – 9am-12 noon Jigsaw Club, all welcome; 9am-11am Family Toddler Group, refreshments, crafts and play (free); 10am-12 noon IT drop-in help session (free); 2pm Adult Book Club, join us on the last Tuesday of every month to pick up our monthly selected book; 3pm-5pm Sewing Group, sewing tips and tricks (free). Wednesday – closed, 6pm-8pm Local History Group (2nd Wednesday of the month), contact 07733 277028. Thursday – 10am-10.30am Rhyme-time, young children’s sing-along and craft (free); 11am-12 noon Senior Social Club, join us for games, cards and refreshments (free); 3pm-5pm Knit and Natter Group, refreshments provided (free). Friday – closed. Saturday – 9am-10am Digital Library Help, drop in session; 10am-12.30pm Lego Club (free); 10am-12. 30pm Children’s craft sessions (free). Library opening times – Monday 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-4.30pm; Tuesday 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-6pm; Wednesday closed; Thursday 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-5.30pm; Friday closed; Saturday 9am-1pm; Sunday closed.

CATCLIFFE

COFFEE POT: The Coffee Pot meet every Tuesday at St Mary’s from 10am. Plenty of tea/coffee, toast, tea cakes, buns and cakes etc and all for a voluntary donation. Best of all is the chance for a good natter with friendly locals putting the world right.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], telephone 07886520586. Jamie Baggaley – [email protected], telephone 07903425071.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PARISH COUNCIL: Contact clerk at [email protected]. Telephone 01709 837550/07783 001496.

RIVERS TEAM: On Sunday September 1, the Bishop of Sheffield, Rt Rev Dr Pete Wilcox, will be joining the Sunday morning service at St Lawrence’s to commission the team who will run the new regular Sunday congregation at St Mary’s in Catcliffe. The new service will then begin each week from Sunday September 8. Visit http://www.therivers-team.com/ for further details.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

DEMENTIA GROUP: Residents living with a dementia diagnosis are being invited to join a Dementia Voice Local Group. The group meets on the first Friday of each month from 11am-1pm and gives people the opportunity to share their experiences of living with dementia with people in a similar situation. The next meeting will be held at St James’ Community Centre on Cambridge Street on Friday September 6.

CLLR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael and Jodi have chosen their community champions for August - well done to the Titans Community Foundation for organising a fantastic HAF camp for children at High Greave School during the summer holidays. At their recent councillors’ advice surgery, Michael and Jodi had a number of residents from the areas of Rawmarsh, Swinton and Wath enquiring about help. Unfortunately, they are unable to help residents from outside of their local ward, but local councillors for your area can be found by visiting Rotherham Council’s website and searching ‘find a councillor’. Michael has recently received a response from a matter he has been chasing up with Gleeson regarding Myers Grove, confirming that a contractor will soon be visiting the site to undertake sewer and remedial work in the next four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY PAYBACK: The team have been hard at work in the local community, this time replacing old fencing at Thrybergh Country Park.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The Community Pantry visits the area each Tuesday at 10am, coming to the old doctors on Magna Lane in Dalton. Everyone is welcome, just come along on the day, bring £4 and fill your bag with a choice of fresh groceries.

DALTON PARISH COUNCIL: The parish council recently presented Rotherham Hospice with a cheque for £520.06. The cheque was the proceeds from donations and income from the rides at the recent gala held in the local area. Well done to everyone who supported the gala.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings are cancelled due to ill health until further notice.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We are open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays at 5.30pm, weekends at 10.30am. Come and meet our friendly members who will be only too pleased to help you if you have never played before. Any queries? Ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Sunday August 18 - Arthur King Trophy, Kenny Herbert; 21up doubles, Dennis Routledge and John Byers; 11up singles, Dot Payne. Monday August 19 - Summer Round Robin, John Byers; 21up doubles, Chris Mason and Ian Garfitt. Tuesday August 20 - VETS singles, Dinnington 7 Greasbrough 1. Wednesday August 21 - Philip Patterson Trophy, Martyn Heap, Dave Mee Trophy, Martyn Heap. Thursday August 22 - 21up triple, Maureen Taylor, Dot Payne and Colin Crossland. Friday August 23 - Firbeck 8 Greasbrough 0. Saturday August 24 - Adele Pearson and Mick Wilson. Sunday August 25 - Fulwood Rose Bowl Doubles, Kenny Herbert and Mick Wilson.

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday August 25 – 10.30am Service of the Word led by Sian Johnstone who also gave the talk and prayers Margaret Hollingsworth read the first reading. Monday August 26 – 7pm Masbrough Community Choir held their rehearsals. Sunday September 1 – there will be no service at Greasbrough as we are at St Mary’s Rawmarsh for the Commissioning of Rev Sam Ellmore as curate in charge for Greasbrough and Rawmarsh. Saturday September 28 – 4pm a Movie Matinee, a concert of movie- themed music, £5 tickets available from [email protected] or on the door.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARKS: Friends of Greasbrough Parks’ meeting is in the park pavilion on Wednesday September 4 at 2pm. All are welcome. Members of FGPS have received the green flag for the 5th year running. The Green Flag is awarded to organisations who provide quality green spaces. This year the rose garden has been reinstated and highly scented roses fill the air with their perfume. Also 3 bird cherry trees, bedding plants and 80 new shrubs have been planted.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOUR OF BRITAIN: The Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men will be returning to the area after almost 20 years. The third stage of the tour will take in the village on Thursday September 5, as it travels from Sheffield to Barnsley, via Rotherham and Doncaster. To celebrate the tour, local community groups and businesses are being asked to think about any ideas they may have for activities that could be organised. Anyone with any thoughts can contact the local neighbourhood coordinator via email at [email protected] or by telephone on 01709 823427.

CONSULTATION: Local residents are being asked to complete a survey about how their journeys in and around the borough can be improved. The consultation aims to give residents the opportunity to have their say on sustainable local travel in order to give all residents the opportunity to make a choice about how they travel around the borough. Consultation events have taken place throughout August, but for anyone who was unable to attend these events, an online survey can be completed by visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.ul/xfp/form/1363.

DIGITAL EXCLUSION: Digital exclusion can result in members of the community missing out on support from essential services and having access to important information. With this in mind, Rotherham Citizens Advice is offering digital support to anyone who is struggling with online and digital skills. The support offered includes booking a one-to-one appointment with a digital skills advisor, getting advice around reducing internet costs, and back to basics sessions to help with online skills. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/4yrned25.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ Club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sunday - 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30 bible study group. Wednesday – 9-11am playgroup for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – youth group. Friday – prayer gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

SUMMER ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES: August 27-30 1pm-3pm. Playground and café open each afternoon. Thursday 29th – Biscuit Making. Friday 30th – Sports. Adult supervision required for all children, please.

ST THOMAS CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook - St Thomas Church – Kimberworth. Other dates to note for the Community Centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month; if you live alone or just want some company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30-4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10am-11am every Tuesday. Free stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15-11.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday services at 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a service of Holy Communion. The Drop-in continues to take its August break but some of the other community activities in the hall have continued as usual. On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be a service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ Club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES: Cllrs Gill Garnett and Simon Currie will be holding surgeries at St John’s Church every 3rd Thursday from 5pm until 7pm. Cllr Carole Foster will hold a surgery on the 1st Thursday of the month between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. The next meeting is on September 4 at 3.30pm.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Next meeting September 18 at 3.30pm. For further information, phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On August 21 the group walked through Barker’s Park, crossing Oaks Lane and Upper Wortley Road before walking down towards the Grange Golf Club and Thundercliffe Grange. After walking through Walkworth Wood we emerged onto Droppingwell Road, before crossing Upper Wortley Road and making our way back to St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152. If any group, or collection of individuals want to have a friendly bowl, please let me know and we’ll see what we can organise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9-11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday August 25 – 13 after Trinity, the service was led by Rev Dr Louise Castle throughout, who also read the Gospel John 6: 56-69 after which delivered the sermon. Servers Bev Smith and Alan Oxley. Organist Grace Atkinson. Server Bev Smith read Joshua 24: 1-2a, 14-18, Psalm 34: 15-22 and Ephesians 6: 10-20. Prayers delivered by Gail Bagshaw. Upcoming events – Friday August 30 light breakfast at St Paul’s 10am till 1pm, all proceeds go towards the new heating system at St Paul’s; Sunday September 1 Holy Communion (Common Worship) starts at 10.30am everyone is welcome; Friday September 27 10am coffee morning at St Paul’s in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support (until 2pm), please support this amazing charity.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday August 25 was the 21st Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for Priests intentions, People of the Parish, Eileen Owen’s, private intentions of M and J, private intentions of D and R, Ann Lawrence 75th birthday and Ann and Norman’s 55th wedding anniversary. DIOCESAN CELEBRATION OF THE SACRAMENT OF MARRIAGE – Saturday September 28 at 12 noon St Peter in Chains, Chequer Road, Doncaster, DN1 AA Bishop Ralph invites all couples who have married this year, or who are celebrating their first, tenth, twenty fifth, fiftieth, sixtieth or other significant anniversary to a Diocesan Celebration of Marriage, for further details visit [email protected]. ADOREMUS - LAST CALL - An update on the coach trip to the Adoremus event at Oscott on Saturday September 14 – there are still seats available on the coach for any interested parishioners but final numbers have to be confirmed with the Bishop's Conference by the end of the month, so this weekend is your last opportunity to register to attend. All attendees must be registered and need to travel with the diocesan group. To register please contact Deacon Tony Strike on 0114 286 3899 or email [email protected]. Travel to Birmingham – the coach will meet on Saturday September 14 at two pick up points – 7.30am at The Presbytery, 238 Herringthorpe Valley Road, S65 3BA, Rotherham and at 8am at Pond Hill, outside the Penny Black, Sheffield, S1 2BG. The day will start at Oscott at 11am, with a formal welcome and keynote address in a superstructure (a large marquee). The Angelus will be at 12 noon, followed by Holy Mass, and then lunch. Mass will be celebrated by Cardinal Vincent Nichols. There will be a second keynote address. There will then be a continuous Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, leading up to a procession and Benediction. Departure from site will be at 6pm, taking the diocesan group back to Sheffield to arrive at around 8pm and to Rotherham at around 8.30pm. Financial arrangements – the Bishops have agreed to underwrite the cost to Oscott so that there is no attendee charge. The cost of the minibus or coach will be met by the Diocese but attendees will need to bring a packed lunch and snack.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

COMMUNITY VOLUNTEERS: Thank you to the volunteers who recently spent some of their free time cutting back the nettles, brambles and overgrown foliage on the bridleway between Eden Terrace and Adwick Road. The area is safe again for local residents to use on their way to Adwick Road Park. Local ward councillor Sean Gibbons did raise this issue with Doncaster Council earlier in the month and was advised that the path had been cut back in May and would be scheduled to be cut again 12 weeks later, however the wet weather at the start of the year had delayed operations by around five weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADWICK ROAD PLAY AREA: The play area has now been resurfaced and is open for children to use. A bucket swing has also recently been installed by Doncaster Council. The orange play surface will be jet washed in the near future and maintenance to the overhanging tree branches will also hopefully be carried out soon.

COUNCILLOR SURGERY: Local ward councillor Sean Gibbons recently held his councillor advice surgery at Mexborough Library. The monthly surgery was well attended, giving local residents the opportunity to raise a number of important community issues with their local councillor. Concerns raised included housing issues, problems with overhanging branches and foliage, leaking pipes, problems around dog fouling, anti-social behaviour, plus problems with neighbours, amongst others. The next councillor surgery will be held on Saturday September 21, from 10-11am at Mexborough Library. If you have a community issue that you need help with, and have already reported it to Doncaster Council where appropriate, Cllr Gibbons can be contacted via email at [email protected].

MISSING BOLLARD: Cllr Gibbons recently received a number of complaints from local residents and businesses regarding a missing bollard at the top of Hope Street, leading to Mexborough High Street. The issue was reported to Doncaster Council a number of weeks ago, resulting in an order for a new bollard being placed. Unfortunately, in the meantime, some drivers have been contravening the Traffic Regulation Order, which states the area is a pedestrian area between 10am-4pm. Because of this, Cllr Gibbons has escalated the matter and has been assured that a new bollard should soon be installed.

PICNIC BENCHES: Local residents were recently asked for their opinions on the proposed installation of two picnic benches, to be sited at Pottery Ponds in Swinton. The consultation has now closed, so thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation. Local ward councillors will now consider the opinions expressed and decide what happens next, with a view to updating the local community in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RESURFACING WORKS: The resurfacing works that recently took place on Rockingham Road and the Woodman roundabout in Swinton have now finished. These works were part of a continued programme of works that is taking place across the borough. For more information regarding roadworks, etc visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/roads-pavements/find-local-roadworks/1.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The Community Pantry visits Swinton every Wednesday in Alldred Crescent car park from 11am-12 noon. Everyone is welcome to visit the pantry. Just bring £4 in cash and a bag to fill with fresh groceries of your choice.

TENANT SURVEY: A number of council tenants will be contacted over the coming months as part of the annual Tenant Satisfaction Measures for the Regulator of Social Housing. Kwest Business Research will be contacting approximately 400 council tenants each month until the end of March 2025, asking them to take part in the survey to gauge tenant satisfaction. The results of the survey will then be submitted to the Regulator for Social Housing and will help Rotherham Borough Council improve services relating to social housing. For more information, visit https://rotherham.gov.uk/community-living/performance/2.

WASTE SPILLAGE: Local ward councillors have written to the Environment Agency regarding a waste spillage that has happened in Swinton. The waste spillage appears to be coming from a local waste recycling plant and concerns regarding this were originally raised by local residents earlier in the year. Unfortunately, the spillage has accumulated to such an extent that it has now broken a fence and is causing damage to the riverbank and local wildlife, prompting local councillors to again raise the issue, with the hope of getting a response from the Environment Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

POTTERY WORKSHOPS: Two free pottery workshops will be held in Swinton, as part of the Waterloo Kiln restoration project. The workshops will take place at St John’s Methodist Church in Swinton on Friday August 30 and will give local residents the opportunity to learn pottery skills and make a sculpture. The sessions will take place from 10.30am-12.30pm, and from 1.30-3.30pm; places are limited, so to book a place either text or WhatsApp 07990673151.

THE DON CATCHMENT RIVERS TRUST: Local volunteers joined forces with the Don Catchment Rivers Trust last week, meeting on the grassed area of Lawrence Drive to carry out a litter pick of the local area. The group cleared around 12 bags of rubbish from the area, along with clearing away a number of discarded items, including half a lawn mower. Thank you to all involved.

ST MARGARET’S PARISH CHURCH: A coffee morning will be held in church on Saturday September 28. The event is in support of Macmillan Cancer Support and Rotherham Hospice and will take place from 10-11.30am. Everyone is welcome to come along to the coffee morning and have a chat over a hot drink and some tasty cakes. A lovely Sunday afternoon was enjoyed recently by over 70 members of the congregation in the vicarage garden. The cream teas proved very popular, as did the entertainment, including songs from Frank Sinatra to Ed Sheeran.

DOG DAISY COMMUNITY GROUP: Hold a Cancer Support Group on the first Tuesday of each month at Derwent Road Community Centre in Mexborough, S64 0QF. For more information please contact Steve on 07817362359.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VETERANS AND ARMED FORCES MORNING SOCIALS: Why not go along to these social morning events to be held at The Old Market Hall, Wetherspoons in Mexborough on the first Monday morning of the month. The next one will be held on Monday September 2 between 10am and 12 noon for veterans, armed forces and their families.

ACORN MEMORY CAFE: To help those living with dementia and their family/carers held in St John's Methodist Church in Swinton (S64 8QA) on the first Wednesday of every month - next one will be on Wednesday September 4. Happens between 10.30am and 12 noon with refreshments and a warm welcome to everyone.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: The volunteers at the foodbank rely on the generosity of the local community to enable them to make up the weekly three day emergency food parcels. Recent donations have been received from Rawmarsh Runners, as well as from regular donations points at Tesco Wath, Rawmarsh Community Library and the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh. Donations can also be dropped off at the Drop In Centre on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh, from 10am-12.30pm on Wednesdays. The foodbank recently received a donation from the proceeds of an event held in July, which will also make a big difference to people in the local community. Anyone wishing to support the foodbank financially, can do so by visiting their Stewardship page at https://www.stewardship.org.uk/pages/rawmarshfoodbank. If you are in a financial crisis and need urgent assistance, help is available through Help Through Hardship. The helpline telephone number is 0808 208 2138 and is a service provided by Citizens Advice in partnership with the Trussell Trust, with the aim of providing support to people struggling to afford the essentials. The helpline is open Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm, is free to call and following a triage service, may be able to issue a foodbank voucher, as well as providing support and advice regarding debt, housing and entitlement to support and grants. Thank you to everyone who supports the foodbank, either through volunteering, hosting the regular collection points for donations, dropping off food and groceries at the donation points or through financial contributions via stewardship. All this support enables the foodbank to carry on helping those in need in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The preacher on Sunday morning August 18 was Rev Louise Makin. The service included a baptism. The Prayer Group and Chit Chat Cafe will not be meeting. Watch this space for the restart of these popular events. Morning service on Sunday August 25 (Bank Holiday Weekend) - a United Service was held at Broom Methodist Church. All are welcome to the activities/services which are all held at the High Street Centre.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

CONCERT: Rotherham Symphony Orchestra will be in concert at Wath All Saints Parish Church Sunday September 15 at 4.30pm. Part of the programme will include ‘Proms Night’. Tickets are £10 each including refreshments. Please contact Tony Ryder on 07771587119 for more information.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: The parish of Wath with Brampton is holding a Flower Festival at Wath All Saints Church as part of the Heritage Weekend - September 13-15, celebrating all things bright and beautiful. The church will be open on Friday September 13 and Saturday September 14 from 10am until 4pm and Sunday September15 from 12 noon until 2pm. Old parish records will be available along with refreshments being served.

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH PARISH COUNCIL: At the parish council meeting in June, it was stated that the Annual Governance Statement had been completed; this was resolved by a unanimous vote to be accepted, along with the Annual Return. Matters raised by parishioners were then discussed, including that a parishioner had reported being clipped by the mirror of a passing van on Main Street as it was passing another van. It was agreed that this would be discussed at the next traffic meeting, as would the matter of the installation of speed humps in Harley. The issue of some parishioners permanently leaving their wheelie bins on the pavement was also raised, and it was asked if the matter could be raised with Rotherham Borough Council. With reference to Harley playing field, a councillor had been asked if the parish council could cut the hedge that surrounds the playing field. In response, it was stated that the parish council is responsible for maintaining the side of the hedge that faces the field, with the other side being the responsibility of the property owner. It was agreed that the contact details of the grounds maintenance contractor would be passed to the parishioner in case they wanted to use them. With reference to Rotherham Council matters, the report from DEFRA was discussed regarding the monitoring of air quality in Wentworth, which showed that the results are still within the safe limits. Rotherham Council has recently contacted the parish council about vehicles parking on the pavement, as it was stated in a previous parish council meeting that people could report nuisance parking on pavements by sending in a photograph to the enforcement officer at Rotherham Council. Rotherham Council has clarified that this is not the case and photographs should not be sent to the council. It was agreed that information relating to this matter would be removed from the parish council website and notice boards in the village. Payments for June were approved, including for the clerk’s salary, repairs to Wentworth pavilion, an audit fee, grounds maintenance, utility charges and window cleaning. The internal audit was recently completed, and no issues were raised; it was agreed that the internal auditor’s report be accepted. The issue of missing buses was then discussed and it was stated that the bus operator had recently had some staffing issues that had affected the bus timetable. This year’s Remembrance Service is now being planned and will take place on one day instead of over two, due to low visitor numbers on the second day last year. Parishioners have raised the issue of vehicles speeding on Cricket View Road after an event on Harley Field. Regarding the D-Day events, the D-Day beacon was well attended, as was the D-Day concert at the Mission Rooms, and it was stated that the D-Day beacon would be repainted, with a refurbished sign put back on it.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH-ON 2024: Well folks - now that the August Bank Holiday is over, there is only one thing left to focus on... Christmas! The arrangements for this year’s Whiston Christmas lights switch-on are already well under way, with the event scheduled to take place on Saturday November 30. We hope to have the usual mix of stalls serving food and drink, with rides and activities for the children to enjoy, and of course it just wouldn’t be the same without Santa! As always we are on the lookout for anyone who would like to have a stall at the event, in particular local crafters for our Craft Fayre in the Parish Hall. If you, or anyone you know would like a stall, please contact either Helen or Rebekah at the Event Foundry by emailing [email protected] or by calling 07540 609587. Once again the parish council are looking for someone to carry out the very important job of actually switching on the lights - do you know anyone? We are looking for nominations for preferably a local resident who you feel does much for our local community, perhaps goes ‘above and beyond, or is just an ‘all round good egg’ worthy of recognition. If there is someone you would like to nominate, please contact the parish clerk by email at [email protected] or by calling 07712 305729.

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: Parish council is currently on August recess, so the next meeting will be on Monday September 16 at 6.30pm in Whiston Parish Hall. Please remember that if there is any matter you wish to raise with us, the first 15 minutes of each meeting is given to public representation. Alternatively you can email the parish clerk via [email protected] or call 07712 305729.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: Sunday August 25 was the thirteenth Sunday after Trinity. Rev Karen Skidmore preached and presided at the 9.45am Parish Eucharist. The New Testament reading was provided by Arthur Mandley. Following the service, light refreshments were provided by Jim Ramsden and Joan Russell and there was also an opportunity to visit the Mothers’ Union table, selling homemade or homegrown products, with proceeds going to MU Diocesan projects. At 2pm there was a baptism service for Roman and Remy Cutts-Allison. On Wednesday August 28 the midweek Holy Communion service at 10.30am was followed by refreshments and fellowship. Next Sunday, September 1, will be the fourteenth after Trinity. The Parish Eucharist will be celebrated from 9.45am and followed by refreshments. In the afternoon, a Refresh@Four service will be held from 4pm. All welcome. The Natter Group will meet on Monday September 2, between 10.30am and 11.30am in the Parish Hall. Starfish Gang meetings for children and young people and their leaders will recommence in church on Sunday September 8 at 9.45am. To arrange weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected]. For baptisms, please ring 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people’s activities please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, please contact our oversight minister, Rev Karen Skidmore, on 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803 021201, or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Members joined in a United Service at Broom Methodist Church last Sunday. A coffee morning and book sale took place on Bank Holiday Monday with proceeds for the roof fund. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the community coffee morning was on Thursday. Following the coffee morning a meeting was held to discuss fundraising for the roof appeal. Next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am will be led by church members and the evening service at 6pm will be led by Rev Andrew Fox. All are welcome to join

us for any service or event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: If you would like to join us for our Tuesday@Broom meetings, just a reminder that, with effect from September, they will be on both the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the every month.

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: The next meeting of the Heritage Society will take place on Tuesday September 3 at Whiston Parish Hall, at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. The meeting will feature a fascinating talk entitled Mine’s a Pint - a History of British Pubs, by David Wadkin MBE, who will guide us through the (long) history of pubs and alehouses in the UK and how they have reflected social changes in English/British society. This will begin with the Romans, through the Anglo Saxon period and then via Mediaeval inns and taverns to the more modern pubs from the 19th Century onwards. We hope that this will be the first of a two-parter as we are intending to produce a talk about the history of Whiston’s pubs to be delivered next year. The usual entry fee of £3 per person will apply, and this includes refreshments. If you would like to ‘save the date’ of future meetings, they are – Tuesday October 1 ‘Why is Parkgate So Special? Part 1’ by Tony Dodsworth; Tuesday November 5 ‘Whiston: Murder, Manslaughter and Ghost Stories’ by Matthew Hopps; Tuesday December 3 ‘Sheffield Folk Songs Part II’ by Tony Griffin. Please see our website for full details at www.whiston-heritage-society.co.uk. We look forward to seeing you at our next or any future meeting.

FITZWILLIAM WINE CLUB: The Fitzwilliam Wine Club, hosted a Spanish-themed 38th annual dinner on the evening of August 20 in the Whiston Parish Hall. Some carefully chosen Spanish wines were paired with freshly cooked traditional paella prepared by club member and chef Emilio Dauden Linares. The huge paella pans were a sight to behold as the piping hot food is brought to the room ready to be served. The evening was attended by 42 members and friends who tasted a selection of six Spanish wines including Cava, Rioja and a Moscatel with dessert. Tasting notes explained the types of wines, the grapes used in their production and the location of the Spanish vineyards.The evening concluded with members enjoying some smooth tunes played by local duo To Be Perfectly Frank - impromptu dancing to Latin rhythms, with a setting of red-clothed tables adorned with black lace flamenco fans and soft lighting. The Fitzwilliam Wine Club meets at the Whiston Parish Hall, Well Lane, Whiston on the third Tuesday in the month at 7.30pm. If you want to find out more why not check out the club website at www.fitzwilliamwineclub.co.uk where you will find contact details and details of future tastings.

SITWELL WARD COUNCILLORS - ROADWORKS REPORT: The following roadworks/road closures will be effective in the local area in the near future on the dates shown – Broom Road 19/08/24-03/09/24 (RMBC stop-go boards, road survey); Herringthorpe Valley Road 02/09/24-17/09/24 (RMBC road closure, road survey); Wickersley Road 26/08/24-10/09/24 (RMBC lane closure, road survey); Brecklands 02/09/24-17/09/24 (RMBC road closure, road survey); Hallam Road Ongoing-31/03/25 (RMBC road closure, resurfacing); Woodfoot Road Ongoing-31/03/25 (RMBC road closure, resurfacing); Moorgate Ongoing-31/08/24 (RMBC two-way signals, puffin crossing); West Bawtry Road 08/09/24-08/09/24 (RMBC lane closure, central reservation maintenance - this will be between 6.30am and 3.30pm); West Bawtry Road 09/09/24-19/09/24 (MUA lane closure, excavation work - this is by the Shell garage at Canklow roundabout); Stag Roundabout 02/09/24-17/09/24 (RMBC lane closure, road survey); East Bawtry Road 08/09/24-08/09/24 (RMBC lane closure, central reservation work - this will be between 6.30am and 3.30pm); Worry Goose Lane 08/09/24-08/09/24 (RMBC lane closure, essential ground maintenance).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY - GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10am to 12 noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers, and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S60 4EZ (What3words location w3w.co/third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston. Just email your full name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Morning Prayer at 9.15am, All Age Worship at 10.45am and Evening Prayer at 6pm. The Beta Bible Study group met on Monday August 19 to continue study of John’s Gospel. SALS met in the Barn on Wednesday August 21 and members provided readings and poems as entertainment. There will be a short meeting for church members this evening (August 29) at 7pm for an update on the provision of a new boiler for church heating. There will be a Memorial Service in church on Sunday September 15 at 6pm for friends and family of people in the parish who have died in the last few months. Candles will be lit during the service in memory of loved ones. Alejandro Barnett will give a harp recital in church on Saturday September 28 at 12.30pm, and Harvest Festival will be celebrated at all services in church on Sunday September 29. WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): At the last summer meeting of WING on August 7, raffle prize winners were John Mangham, Maureen Hutchinson, Alan Wood, Ann Shaw, Dorothy Broadbent, Wendy O’Gran, Pamela Levy, Gill Haggie and Mary Hoffman. The next meeting of the group will be on Wednesday September 11 at 1.30pm in the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES. Please contact Anne Hudson on 542873 if you would like to join the group, or you would like to arrange a lift to the Barn for that meeting.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

RAILWAY WALK: The autumn series of railway walks with the Penistone Line Partnership starts on Saturday September 7. It is a 9 mile linear walk along public footpaths and lanes from Grindleford to Dronfield. The Northern train departs Swinton 8.47am, Rotherham Central 8.57am, Meadowhall 9.06am to Sheffield, change there for the 10.14am to Grindleford. Details from Stuart on 07908 450444 or www.penline.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday August 31 – a moderate 9 mile walk from Rowsley to Nine Ladies Stone circle, Stanton Moor and Birchover led by Liz Edwards 07492817734, Meet at 10am at Peak Village Shopping Village car park, far end by Bamfords Auctioneers DE4 2JE. Wednesday September 4 – a moderate 10.5 mile walk along the edges, Baslow, Curbar, Froggatt and White led by Jane Lister 07761080668, meet at 10am in National Trust car park next to Robin Hood pub DE45 1PQ. Saturday September 7 – walking weekend away in Staffordshire. Wednesday September 11 – a moderate 8 mile walk up the Limb Valley, Sheffield led by Sharon Umpleby 07958150145. meet at 10am roadside parking at the Norfolk Arms on Ringinglow Road S11 7TS. Saturday September 14 – a moderate 10 mile walk at Stanton and the Nine Ladies, and the Haddon Fields led by Sue Goodson 07962556723, meet at 10am in the Old Station car park, Old Station Close, Rowsley DE4 2EL. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT: Esh Construction has commenced public realm improvement works which will support further riverside development in Rotherham town centre including upgrades on land just off Westgate, while highway upgrades will be actioned on Water Lane. A new carriageway will be constructed at Water Lane to improve existing vehicular access and provide a link to a new riverside footpath which will reconnect Water Lane to Rotherham town centre. Cut and fill operations, deep drainage works, Japanese knotweed remediation, pavement construction and new fencing is required, while gabion baskets will be used to create a retaining wall feature along the new pathway. Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy, Cllr Robert Taylor, said: “The access road and creation of a new walkway into the town centre will really complement the new housing developments and leisure scheme at Forge Island. The route will support us to continue to breathe new life into this side of the town by helping facilitate new housing developments in the future.”

ROTHERHAM SHOW: This free cultural festival will return with new acts and much-loved favourites on Saturday September 7 and Sunday September 8. Presented by the council and partners, the show will take place as usual in Clifton Park and bring an eclectic mix of live music, dance, comedy, outdoor theatre and creative workshops, blooms, bakes, and much more. The show runs from 11am to 5pm each day, and entry is free. New for this year is the Eco Village, where visitors can chat to Rotherham Council’s Climate Team, enjoy inspiring performances and parading puppets. There is also a chance to take part in family games, sample mindful yoga, get advice and information from Rotherham Council’s partners and make a personal pledge for the environment. Visitors have the chance to see popular attractions including festival favourites - the vintage vehicle display, companion dog show, strongmen competitions, Let’s Circus and stand-up comedy in the Magpie Big Top, fairground rides and of course the beloved Made in Rotherham Horticultural Show. You can also browse the Produce and Makers Market with its handmade, unique goodies, or enjoy a variety of the tasty treats and drinks available at the food court in the Rockingham Field where there will also be a place to sit and rest. Music is a key part of the show, with many thrilling performances experienced over the years, and this year is no exception with a packed live music programme once again. Music lovers can head to the Rockingham Stage which will host West African music, rock, indie and a world music choir, and people can listen to these amazing free performances throughout the weekend. Plus, there will be classic music performances from brass bands and vintage songs performed at the bandstand, as well as a few pop-up performances to look out for too. Parking will be available at Herringthorpe Playing Fields for £3 per day, card payment only. The playing fields are a 5-minute walk from the showground.

PRESTIGIOUS AWARD: Rotherham Council has been awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) 2024 Gold Award. The award recognises the council’s support for the armed forces community and for its alignment with the values of the Armed Forces Covenant. To achieve the prestigious gold award, nominees must have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and demonstrated forces-friendly credentials in their recruiting and selection processes. They also actively ensure their workforce is aware of their positive policies towards issues relating to those in the forces and are advocates in support of those issues to partner organisations, suppliers, and customers. Gold award employers also actively encourage a positive environment for reservists and demonstrate support for such staff to carry out activities required in the role, with at least 10 days’ additional fully paid leave for training. The Gold Award is the highest honour in the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Employer Recognition Scheme. The council holds quarterly meetings of the Rotherham Armed Forces Community Covenant Partnership Group, where the focus is to enhance and join-up the services, organisations and resources that are available for members of the Armed Forces community in Rotherham. You can find out more about support for Armed Forces on the link www.rotherham.gov.uk/armed-forces-support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GCSE RESULTS: All secondary schools in Rotherham have shared provisional results data for a total of 3,422 students, after they received their provisional GCSE Maths and English results on August 23. Students are achieving a grade 4 in English at the same rate as others nationally (71.2%). The gap between Rotherham students achieving grade 4 in Maths is also closing on the national average. Rotherham students achieved a pass rate of 67.5% at grade 4 in Maths this year. This reduces the gap by 0.8% on last year and is closer to the national average of 72% for maths. Support, advice and guidance is available to young people considering their future options on the council website using the link https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/jobs-careers/employment-support/3.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.