This week’s District News from across Rotherham supplied by our local correspondents:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON CARNIVAL: Come along and celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Aston Carnival on Saturday August 3 on Lodge Lane recreation ground between 11am and 5pm. There will be a range of stalls and activities to take part in, including animal experience, crafts, battery go-karts, fairground rides, face painting, dog show, food stalls, and much more. What better way to celebrate than an afternoon of FREE activities for all the family, right on your doorstop?

ADULT CRAFT SESSIONS AT ASTON LIBRARY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB: Come and join our amazing friendly crafters every Friday, from 11am to 1pm. A new craft each week, such as wreath making, decoupage, macramé, glass painting. All skill levels welcome. Small contribution for the session of no more than £5. Booking is essential, so please call Aston Library on 01709 254134. We look forward to welcoming you to the library to learn new skills and meet new friends.

ASTON LIBRARY CHATTERBOOKS DROP-IN SESSIONS: Come and join us at Aston Library for our free sessions. From 3.30pm to 4pm on the first Thursday of every month, chat to our friendly staff about your favourite books, authors, illustrators and characters. For children from 5-11 years. Cost free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALL SAINTS CHURCH ASTON COFFEE MORNING: In the Narthex, 2nd Friday of each month, 10am–12 noon.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST SUMMER ACTIVITIES: We have lots of activities taking place this summer, including - Summer Club every Tuesday in August, 1pm to 2:30pm, for ages 0-11 years, iIncludes activities, games and crafts; Lunch Club every Thursday, 12pm to 2pm, £2 per session, tea, cake; Twinkling Toes, Monday August 12, £2 per person. And don’t forget to save the date for Swallownest Baptist Church’s Light Party on Thursday October 31, 5pm to 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome – any background, any faith, any age, any postcode. £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details or to book your place contact us at the church office on 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre is a safe space for residents to drop in, have a confidential chat and offload concerns or worries they may have. The group meets the first Wednesday of the month, 11am to 1pm. It can help with peer support, cost-of-living and finance support, alcohol and drugs support, mental health support and community improvement opportunities. The informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/ bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

JUNIOR YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer Youth Club on Thursdays from 5pm to 7pm catering for 10-12 years old. There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

GIRLS GROUP: Meet on Mondays from 5pm to 7pm, catering for 8-14 years old. This has a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

CHATTY CAFE: Wednesdays 10am until noon at the Youth Club building. Bacon and egg sandwiches can be bought as well as cakes and biscuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROOMS: Are available for hire, mainly daytime, at the Bill Chafer Youth Club and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from Parish Office on 01709 544590.

ALLOTMENTS: Two are available at the Wadsworth Road site in Bramley. Contact the Parish Office on 01709 544590.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: There will be a coffee morning on Saturday August 3 at 10am. On Sunday August 4, there will be Holy Communion at 10am and on Wednesday August 7 between 10am and 12 noon the church will be open. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answerphone on 01709873210or email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH BLUE LIGHT EVENT: Join us on Wednesday August 14 between the times of 10am-2pm to celebrate all things emergency service. Come see the police horses and sit in a real fire engine. There will be various emergency vehicles and charities on Brinsworth Parish Council car park on Field View S60 5DG. All waiting for a fun-packed free day out with the family. If you want anymore information, please email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE CENTRE CAFE: Come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre Café, offering daily specials. Open Monday-Friday 8.30am-3pm. The Café even does takeaway and afternoon tea.

HIRE: The Centre has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre at [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30am-11am Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30pm-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7pm-9pm Andy’s Man Club, 5.45pm-9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45am-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 10am-11am RUFC Dance, 1pm-3pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6pm-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30pm-7.30pm Choose to Lose, 7.30pm-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10am-11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm-5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30pm-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am-12 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9am-11am and 6pm-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10pm-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions, 12pm-1pm RUFC Pilates. For further information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] of call 01709916890 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

THE BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: There has been lots going on at the hub again this week, including a number of fitness classes, a Tuesday afternoon club from 1-3pm and a coffee and craft session on Thursdays from 10.30am-12.30pm. For more information on all the activities, either email [email protected] or telephone 07910647541.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DEER PARK TAP: After a number of years of going through various planning applications, the Deer Park Tap has now been granted permanent planning permission. The Tap will continue to operate as a village pub and the opening hours will remain the same.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael held one of his regular councillor surgeries at the Dignity offices in East Herringthorpe cemetery last Saturday morning. Michael and newly elected councillor Jodi Ryalls have had to change the venues of their councillor surgeries due to a number of threats they have recently received, resulting in a risk assessment being carried out by the council and a change of venues for their surgeries. Michael and Jodi are holding a number of consultations throughout the ward to invite local residents to voice their thoughts on the proposed ward priorities; these consultations will help to shape the ward plans. The first consultation was held on Monday at Wootton Court Neighbourhood Centre in Thrybergh, with more planned for the summer. Michael visited a number of venues across the ward last week, including the Community Pantry which is held every Tuesday from 10am at the Fitzwilliam Centre on Magna Lane in Dalton; local residents can visit the pantry, bring their own bag and pay £4 for a variety of groceries and produce. Michael also dropped into Wootton Court Neighbourhood Centre to promote the ward plan consultations and spoke to the residents there about a variety of issues they had, as well as carrying out one of his regular litter picks, this time on Hollings Lane Playing Field, where he was joined on his litter pick by a student who has just left Thrybergh Academy. Revised plans have now been submitted for the former Fosters Garden Centre site in Thrybergh; Michael has shared the planning application number, RB2023/1033, for anyone wishing to view the plans on Rotherham Council’s website.

SUMMER FAIR: On Saturday August 3, a summer fair will be held at Danes View Centre on Wadsworth Rise in Dalton. The fair will start at 11am and will include a cake stall, tombola, bric-a-brac, raffle, games, a variety of stalls and refreshments. All are welcome to attend.

SUMMER ACTIVITIES: A number of free summer activities, suitable for children aged 0-11 years, are taking place in the local community this month. On Wednesday August 7, High Greave By The Sea will take place from 10-11.30am at High Greave Family Hub, High Greave School, High Greave Road, East Herringthorpe. The event will include sand and water play, games, hook a duck, arts and craft and much more. On Thursday August 22, Sensory Seaside Fun' will take place from 10.30-11.30am at Thrybergh Parish Hall, 55 Park Lane, Thrybergh. This event will include water, sand and shells, foam play, rainbow fish crafts, a baby area and baby self weigh. There is no need to book for either of these events. For more information, telephone 01709 334458.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FOLJAMBE PRIMARY SCHOOL: The school has recently said goodbye to their regular lollipop man, who retired last week after 12 years of service. Good luck for your well deserved retirement.

UNIFORM DRIVE: Asda supermarket in Dalton, in conjunction with Families First Rotherham, is holding a Uniform Drive. The Uniform Drive will involve collecting pre-loved school uniforms, which will then be reused for families struggling with the cost of school uniforms. Anyone with any school uniforms who would like to donate to the initiative, can drop them off at Asda.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour. The Dinnington and District Art Society exhibition is on Friday September 6 and Saturday September 7 at The Resource Centre, 131 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 2PP. Doors open at 10am until 3pm both days. Original art for sale by local artists. Free entry. Tea and coffee available.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We are open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.30pm, weekends at 10.30am. League games are in the afternoon at 1.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 6pm on Tuesdays and Fridays except when we play away at the competing club’s green. Come and meet our friendly members who will be only too pleased to help you if you have never played before. Any queries? Ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Monday July 22 - Phil Evans Doubles, Adele Pearson and John Byers. Tuesday July 23 - VETS singles, Greasbrough 4, Brinsworth ‘B’ 4. Wednesday July 24 - 21up doubles, Mick Wilson and Colin Crossland. Thursday July 25 - VETS doubles, Greasbrough 2, Maltby 6; 21up triple, John Byers , Alan Goddard and Mick Wilson. Saturday July 27 - Phillip Patterson Trophy, Ray Holmes; 21up triple, Alan Goddard, Peter Greenland and Ian Garfitt; Saturday League, Greasbrough 6, Brinsworth 2. Sunday July 28 - Philip Patterson Trophy, Kenny Herbert; 21up Colin Crossland and Dennis Routledge, Maureen Taylor and Alan Goddard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRIENDS OF GREABROUGH PARK VOLUNTEERS GROUP: We meet every Tuesday morning at Greasbrough Park Pavilion. We have 80 shrubs to plant. We would appreciate some more volunteers to come and join us. Because there are only 6 of us and because of all the rain we have had during May and June, the weeds and shrubs have overwhelmed us. The shrubs need to be planted but the beds need attention first. If you can’t come on Tuesdays, please come and talk to us at the pavilion in the park so that we can arrange a suitable time for you to come and help us. Refreshments are provided. Or you can ring Maureen on 07904517226.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: Are now meeting again on the first Thursday of every month. Coming up in the next few months, mining history and memorabilia, Armistice 1918 in Greasbrough and Rotherham, and Victorian Rotherham the stories you don’t normally hear.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

REDUCE YOUR ALCOHOL INTAKE: With the summer now upon us, local residents are being encouraged to think about their alcohol intake and how they can develop healthy habits in relation to alcohol consumption. Reducing alcohol intake can bring with it a number of benefits, including better sleeping patterns and improved health, both mentally and physically. With this in mind, there are a number of services available which offer advice and support to residents who would like to find out more information. These include Rotherham Alcohol and Drugs Service (ROADS), which offers a free and confidential service to young people and adults, and DrinkCoach, which offers online support, access to free one to one coaching sessions and a free app with advice and support. For more information regarding ROADS, visit https://www.wearewithyou.org.uk/local-hubs/rotherham-roads. For more information regarding DrinkCoach, visit https://drinkcoach.org.uk.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Last Sunday’s service was an informal all-age service, which included welcome refreshments, puzzles and activities from 10am. The service was followed by a shorter service, which was suitable for all ages and stages in the Christian faith. Everyone is welcome to attend the services at the church, so why not come along one Sunday? Tommy's Tots, the regular toddler group held on Tuesdays, has now finished for the summer break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SWINTON AND KILNHURST CLEAN UP CREW: Volunteers from the group carried out a litter pick around the village, from Brecks down to Lawrence Drive, Carlisle Street and up through the woods, filling a number of bags with rubbish. Thank you to all involved.

LITTER PICKERS' FORUM: The Heart of the Community group is looking for litter picking groups to get involved in a new forum where litter pickers from across Rotherham can promote their activities and share their experiences. Anyone interested can meet on Tuesday August 6 at 5.30pm outside Clifton Park Garden Rooms to carry out a litter pick and share their ideas; refreshments will be provided. For more information, telephone Sam on 07495 352311 or Dan on 07507 277945.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half-time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am bible study group. Wednesday – 9-11am play group for preschoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – youth group. Friday – prayer gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUMMER ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES – AUGUST 27-30 1PM-3 PM: Playground and café open each afternoon. Tuesday August 27 - Craft Café. Wednesday August 28 – Circus Skills. Thursday August 29 – Biscuit Making. Friday August 30 – Sports. Adult supervision required for all children please.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street. Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook at St Thomas Church – Kimberworth. Other dates to note for the Community Centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon are on the first Wednesday of the month; if you live alone or just want some company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30-4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10am-11am every Tuesday. FREE stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15-11.45am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age 10-18 , under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a service of Morning Worship. Today (Thursday) the Drop-in begins its summer break and next week the church will be redecorated. However, the church is continuing to host various community activities and this week welcomed several groups from the Chislett Centre, which is hosting children’s summer holiday activities. On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be another service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half-time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it, For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

COUNCILLOR’S SURGERIES: Cllr Carole Foster’s Kimberworth Park surgeries will continue as below – First Thursday of the month 11.30am-12.15am St John’s Church, St John’s Green, Kimberworth Park S61 3JL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young

peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. The next meeting is on September 4 at 3.30pm.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Next meeting September 18 at 3.30pm. For further information, phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age 10-18 , under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On July 24, the group walked down to Wortley Road, down Bradgate Lane to Masbrough Cemetery. From there, we went down Pembroke Street onto Meadowbank Road, crossing via the pelican crossing and down to the canal towpath, before proceeding to Rotherham where we stopped for refreshments, then catching the bus back to the church. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On July 28, the litter pickers filled 40 bags of rubbish from Baring Road and Grange Mill Lane. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOWLING TOURNAMENT, JULY 13: Thank you to everyone who took part. We had 20 players, mostly walkers and litter pickers, plus some spectators. About 15 of our members helped on the day. There were a lot of close games and some good bowling. The winners, narrowly, were The Yorkshire Puddings. Everyone seemed to enjoy it, and the bowling club took about £150 from entry fees, raffle, refreshment, contributions, etc. If any group, or collection of individuals want to have a friendly bowl, please let me know and we’ll see what we can organise.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9-11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

MALTBY SHOW: Maltby Town Council is hosting the Maltby Show on the Maltby Miners Recreation Ground, Muglet Lane, S66 7JQ on August 3 from 12pm to 4pm. Entry is free, and all are welcome. There will be rides, stalls, entertainment, and more.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday July 28 was the 17th Sunday in Ordinary time. HALLAM BETHLEHEM BALL – DINNER AND DANCE – in aid of The Bethlehem Care and Hospice Trust, Saturday November 23 - 7pm for a 7.30pm start, carriages at midnight, to be held at Niagara Conference and Leisure Centre, Niagara Road, Sheffield, S6 1LU; tickets are £35 per person and are available by calling 07891 072858 or email [email protected]. For more information please see the poster on the noticeboard. Raffle tickets to support the hospice are also now on sale at £1 each. Please could the person who bought ticket number 00596 speak to one of the stewards as contact details have not been completed on the ticket stub. If any parishioner is interested in becoming more involved with this Catholic charity, please contact Siobhan Doran at [email protected]. Expressions of interest in becoming a trustee, especially from those with expertise in healthcare, finance or fundraising, would be most welcome. Masses during the week were celebrated for Special Intention - J.H., Pr. Intention, special intention - M.T., Margaret Holden and Family,Michael and Christine Le - 50th wedding anniversary, special intention [job] and Mick Sharp. RING O’ BELLS LUNCH GROUP - A picture on Facebook of a group of students from 50 years ago prompted the suggestion that at the next meeting people should bring photos from their school days, as this is always, by far, the most popular topic of discussion at the lunch group with people reminiscing about old friends and what happened to them. The next date for your diary is Tuesday August 6 at 12pm. All welcome. There will be a social and fundraising meeting after Mass on Saturday August 3 to plan the Yorkshire Night which will take place on August 8.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VETERANS AND ARMED FORCES MORNING SOCIALS: Why not go along to these social morning events to be held at The Old Market Hall, Wetherspoons in Mexborough on the first Monday morning of the month? The next one will be held on Monday August 5 between 10am and 12 noon for veterans, armed forces and their families.

CHARITY EVENT: P & D Discounts in the shopping precinct, Swinton, are holding their annual charity event on Thursday August 8 between 11am and 3pm. There will be a variety of savouries, cakes and refreshments available, as well as a raffle. All proceeds will be given to Breast Cancer Now and MacMillan. Please go along and support these fabulous charities.

WATERLOO KILN: Restoration works will soon commence at Waterloo Kiln in Swinton. The kiln is the only surviving bottle kiln in Yorkshire and has links to the former Rockingham Works in the area. Due to the declining condition of the kiln, it was added to the Heritage at Risk Register in November 2022. Funding has now been secured from Rotherham Council and Historic England for restoration work on the kiln to replace damaged brickwork, along with repointing of the exterior mortar and the installation of a new oak lintel. Once these works have been completed, the kiln will then be removed from the at risk register.

POTTERY PONDS: A request was submitted a while ago to local ward councillors for picnic benches to be installed around the lower of the two ponds at Pottery Ponds. Because of the historic importance of Pottery Ponds, it has taken some time for local councillors to be in a position to offer this request out for consultation to the community; the councillors are now asking local residents for their opinions on the proposal. If you would like to complete the survey and share your views, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZQ9CSBL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY GARDEN: As part of the Towns and Villages Fund project, a new community garden has been developed on Bridge Street in Swinton. The area was selected for funding under the project after local ward councillors received feedback from local residents that the area was looking tired. The aim of the Towns and Villages Fund is to work with residents and local ward councillors across Rotherham to improve their local neighbourhoods through funding to improve public spaces.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: Every Wednesday, the Community Pantry will now be visiting Swinton. From 11am-12 noon, the Community Pantry will be stationed in Alldred Crescent car park in Swinton, S64 8SF. For just £4 cash, local residents will be able to take their own bags and fill them with a choice of fresh groceries. Everyone is welcome to come along and use the pantry, no referral is needed, so why not pop down and help save food waste?

SWINTON LIBRARY: An official grand opening event was held last Friday at the new Swinton Library and Neighbourhood Hub and the Civic Hall. The event was held from 10am and included lots of fun activities in the library, demonstrations from local dance and karate groups in the Civic Hall and outdoor games and activities on the precinct.

COMMUNITY BOAT TRIPS: There are still a few tickets left for the community boat trips at Swinton Lock Activity Centre. The trips will take place on Saturday August 3 and Sunday August 25 and are a good activity now that the schools have finished for the summer holidays. Tickets are priced at £5 per person, with proceeds going to Swinton Lock Activity Centre, a community-based arts, education and activity centre suitable for all ages of the community. Tickets are selling fast, so to book a place visit https://swintonlock.org/elementor-583/. For more information about the boat trips and other activities taking place at the centre, visit www.swintonlock.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LGBTQIA+ WALK: Swinton Lock Activity Centre has teamed up with The Rainbow Project (Rotherham) to hold a LGBTQIA+ walking group. The walking group will take place on Monday August 19 from 5.30-7.30pm, and will be a great way to meet like-minded people and make new friends. The walk will start from Swinton Lock Activity Centre on Dun Street, S64 8AN, and anyone who would like to take part can either sign up at the centre on the day or telephone the centre on 01709 578778 (option 3) for more information.

SWINTON COMMUNITY FOCUS GROUP: Volunteers from the group were out and about last week, carrying out a litter pick around the Robin Hood car park, Horsefair park and the surrounding areas. The group filled 13 bags with rubbish, as well as clearing away a number of discarded items, including a bike frame and a bent drain cover. Well done to everyone who took part and thank you for all your hard work.

BROOKFIELD FAMILY HUB: The hub will be the venue for a number of summer events this month, suitable for children aged 0-11 years. On Thursday August 8, a Stay and Play session will take place from 1-2.30pm, which will include the opportunity for children to sing songs, play some games, share a story and take away a free gift. On Friday August 16, Brookfield By The Sea will take place from 10-11.30am. The session will include sand and water play, hook a duck, arts and crafts, a baby area and a baby self weigh. Brookfield Family Hub can be found on Lime Grove in Swinton. To book a place for these events, text 07979 168874 or for more information, telephone 01709 334458.

DON CATCHMENT RIVERS TRUST: Now the schools have finished for the summer break, the Don Catchment Rivers Trust is running a number of volunteering tasters and events during the summer holidays to keep young people busy. The events are suitable for young people aged 15-25 years and include taster volunteer days at Highfields Lake in Doncaster on August 6, Swinton Breks off Lawrence Drive on August 20 and Burcroft Hill in Conisbrough on August 27. Volunteering is a great way to learn new skills, as well as meeting new people and giving back to the local community. Plus, volunteering with Don Catchment Rivers Trust can count towards the Duke of Edinburgh award, as well as scout badges and the National Citizen Service. There is also the opportunity to guide the trust by becoming part of the Youth Panel. For more information, email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MICROCHIPPING EVENT: On Friday August 2, a microchipping event will take place at Mexborough Community Hub on New Oxford Road in Mexborough. The event will take place from 1-4pm and will offer microchipping for just £10 to residents. There will also be a number of stalls at the event, including a dog trainer and an assistance dog charity.

MEXBOROUGH MASCOT COMPETITION: Children are being encouraged to get creative and design a Mexborough mascot. Entry forms are available from Mexborough Market, Mexborough Library and Customer Service Centre and Mexborough Community Hub. The closing date for the competition is August 31, so get designing.

WITNESSES SOUGHT: South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a murder investigation was launched in Doncaster. The body of a man was found last Thursday in the stretch of the River Don off Doncaster Road in Mexborough, and police are asking anyone who was travelling on this stretch of road between 6-8am on Thursday morning and who may potentially have dash cam or CCTV footage to come forward. Anyone with any information can get in touch with the police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 154 of 25 July 2024, or by visiting the online portal at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

RAVENFIELD

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The morning service on July 28 was led by Tim Fulcher. The Prayer Group, which meets usually on a Tuesday, will not be meeting until the first Tuesday in September. The Chit Chat Cafe will continue to be opened to provide refreshments. The morning service on Sunday August 4 will be led by the sStewards. It being the first Sunday of the month coffee will be served to the congregation after the service and goods for the foodbank will be gratefully received. All services and activities will be held in the High Street Centre.

D-DAY EVENT: Over 60 people recently attended a D-Day event in June at the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh. The event was funded by The Stronger Together, Helping Others Lottery fund and subsidised by Stagecoach, making it an affordable event for the local community to get involved with, and included a 1940s singer, games, a quiz, memorabilia, refreshments and a number of military vehicles.

THE HIGH STREET CENTRE: A number of regular activities are held at the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh. Run by Activate, these include Play, Learn and Grow, a playgroup held every Wednesday from 10am-12 noon; Oh Baby Baby, a baby group held every Wednesday from 1-2.30pm, suitable for babies up to 18 months and their families; Chit, Chat and Chill, a youth club held after school until 5pm on Wednesdays for children in years 7, 8 and 9; an adult craft and chat group held on Thursdays from 12-2pm, suitable for parents and carers; and a junior youth club, held after school until 5pm on Thursdays for children in years 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

COLD AND DAMP HOMES EVENT: Local residents are invited to attend an event in Rawmarsh to get help and advice on damp in the home and energy matters. The Cold and Damp Homes event will take place on Thursday August 15 from 10-11.30am at Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre on Barbers Avenue in Rawmarsh and will include advice and support on a number of issues, including managing damp, mould and condensation, reducing energy usage and using heating systems efficiently. There will also be advice about energy bills, fuel debt support, advice about grants for boilers and insulation and an energy bill health check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: The volunteers at the foodbank rely on the generous regular donations from the local community to enable them to make up the three day emergency food parcels for those in need in the community. One of the donation points now has amended hours in which donations can be dropped off. Donations can be taken to the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh Monday-Thursday between 9am and 4.45pm, and on Friday, from 9am to 2pm.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday for one of their regular litter picks, this time by the cemetery on Greasbrough Lane, clearing around 14 bags of rubbish from the area. Well done to everyone involved. The group will be meeting again on Friday August 2 at St Mary’s School, so if you have a couple of spare hours, why not come along and join the group in one of their regular litter picks? For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.

THORPE HESLEY

THURCROFT

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

CIRCUS SKILLS: An exciting afternoon of circus skills and performances on August 13 between 12 noon and 3pm at Keble Martin Green in Wath. This family-friendly event, part of the Wath Creates Engagement programme, will have amazing performances and fun skill activities from the talented Let’s Circus team. This is a free event. The venue is easily accessible with no stairs, but it is on grass. Please bring water, suncream, hats, etc. and please note there are no toilet facilities on-site. For more information about Let's Circus, visit www.letscircus.com.

WENTWORTH

SPEED WATCH SESSIONS: Following concerns raised by local residents in the village, officers from Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team have been working with Wentworth Parish Council on the issue of speeding vehicles through the village. With this in mind, members of the parish council were joined by officers from the team last week to carry out a Community Speedwatch session. The session took place on Cortworth Lane. During the session, 165 vehicles were surveyed, with none of them exceeding the speed limit of 40mph. Further Community Speedwatch sessions will take place at later dates in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE BIG DINO TAKEOVER: The Big Dino Takeover is proving popular with the little ones and the big ones at Wentworth Garden Centre. All through the summer holidays, The Big Dino Takeover is taking place in the Historic Gardens at the Garden Centre, every day from 10am-4pm. Children can wander around the gardens, looking for the dinosaurs to complete the Dinosaur Discovery Trail. For more information, visit https://buff.ly/3YQREhk. No booking is required.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON COMMUNITY HUB - IT’S BACK!: Those people who have missed the Whiston Community Hub will be pleased to know it’s back, operated as a joint venture between Linda’s Bakehouse and Whiston Parish Council. Many of you will already know Linda’s Bakehouse from their popular eatery in Wickersley, and with effect from Wednesday July 31, Linda is opening every Wednesday here in Whiston Parish Hall from 10am to 2pm. On offer will be hot and cold sandwiches, homemade quiche of the day, jacket potatoes, toasties, lunchtime dishes, homemade cakes and savouries - and you can even get an all-day full English breakfast. As always, our aim is to bring the local community together, and everyone is most welcome. Please spread the word and come along to try the goodies on offer. We look forward to seeing you and hope that you will support Linda, her staff and Whiston Parish Council to help make this new venture a success.

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: Parish council are in the process of arranging a meeting with the new MP for Rother Valley, Jake Richards, to discuss ways in which he may be able to assist with current issues, primarily those arising from the recent public meeting to discuss flood risk. A provisional date of Monday August 5 has been arranged and is awaiting confirmation.

HIMALAYAN BALSAM - CAN YOU HELP THE BALSAM BRIGADE?: Parish councillors met with Harry Winfield, RMBC countryside ranger, on Monday morning to discuss the (literally) growing problem of Himalayan Balsam in the village and local area, and particularly on Whiston Meadows. The aim of the meeting was to discuss the extent of the problem and, based on advice from Harry, agree on the best way to achieve the permanent removal of the Balsam, possibly on a multi-agency/partnership basis. After much discussion, it was agreed that prior to the next meeting of the parish council in September, Harry will discuss with various agencies such as Environment Agency and the Wildlife Trust, and also with local landowners, and will formulate an action plan to commence in spring 2025. If you would like to help us remove this invasive species and, at the same time, help with biodiversity, do keep a lookout for parish council’s appeal for volunteers to join our Balsam Brigade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SITWELL WARD COUNCILLORS - LOCAL ROADWORKS: Our ward councillors have announced the following road closures/roadworks for the local area – Sheep Cote Road 19/08/24-23/08/24 Cityfibre road closure (excavate road for Cityfibre); *Brecklands ongoing-02/08/24 RMBC road closure (resurfacing footpath and landscape); Hallam Road 29/07/24-31/03/25 RMBC - Road Closure (resurfacing); Moorgate Road ongoing-31/08/24 RMBC (two-way signals, puffin crossing); Stag Roundabout ongoing-02/08/24 RMBC (lane closure, footpath resurfacing); East Bawtry Road 04/08/24-04/08/24 Cadent Gas (lane closures, remedial works); Hall Close ongoing-31/03/25 RMBC (road closure, resurfacing). In addition, the report includes the undertaking of a Road Level Survey taking place on Little Common Lane in Whiston on Monday July 29, and also on Worrygoose Lane on Tuesday July 30. It has been advised that ‘the survey is for road levels to see where runoff water will go, and in addition surveying is taking place near the golf course to determine the accurate topography of the area for the Environment Agency. Surveys have also been carried out on Moorhouse Lane following Whiston Brook.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Tuesday July 23 the funeral of Jean Torr took place in church. Sunday, the ninth after Trinity, Rev Julie Bacon preached and presided at the Parish Eucharist, assisted by Patrick White, reader. Parishioners were welcomed into church by Colette White and Val Dunsford, who also led the intercessions. Elizabeth Hacon read the New Testament lesson. Alan Teale, churchwarden, was in attendance. Ray Gallagher was the organist and the setting for the Eucharist was Thorne – Mass of St Thomas. The choir is having a summer break but the congregation sang three hymns. Kathryn Jackson and Jim Ramsden served refreshments after the service. Also after the service the Mothers’ Union held the first of its table sale of homemade items and homegrown produce. The branch is taking part until mid-October in a challenge to raise funds for MU Diocesan Projects and will be having a sale every Sunday after the morning service. On Wednesday at 10.30am Rev Sue Davies presided at the midweek Holy Communion service which was followed by refreshments and a time of fellowship afterwards. On Friday (tomorrow) the funeral of Roy Cook will take place in church at 11am. Next Sunday, Trinity 10, the Parish Eucharist will be at 9.45am. During the summer holidays many of our usual activities will not be taking place. However the 9.45am Parish Communion on Sundays and the Holy Communion service on Wednesdays at 10.30am, both followed by refreshments and fellowship, will continue throughout August. The next all-age service Refresh@4 will be in September and Natter will be on September 2 in the Parish Hall between 10.30am and 11.30am. All are very welcome at all services. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201 or reader Patrick White 01709 370069 or 07740

941921 or leave a message on church number 01709 364430. Email [email protected]. See also the church website atwww.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or the Facebook page.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday morning’s service was led by Rev Andrew Fox, with Barbara Shaw playing the organ. The Bible readers were David Bingham and Irene Benson. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday from 12 noon to 2pm. The community cCoffee morning was held on Thursday from 10am to 11.30am. Both groups will continue to meet throughout the summer holidays. Work on the chapel roof began this week, and a meeting to discuss ideas for fundraising will be held after the coffee morning today. The next Vintage Messy Church will be held on Thursday August 15, after the coffee morning. Next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am will be led by church members. The preacher at the 6pm service will be Rev Andrew Fox. All are welcome to join us at our services and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Gail Atkin who used the feeding of the army in Kings and the feeding of the 5,000 in John’s gospel to illustrate God’s generosity towards us. Our service next Sunday will be led by Rev Andrew Fox. This will be followed by Family Fun Service which will take place as a picnic in Clifton Park. Tuesday August 13 - Tuesday@Broom 10am-12 noon.

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: The next meeting of the Heritage Society will take place on Tuesday August 6 at Whiston Parish Hall at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. This month’s talk will be Maltby High Street – 100 Years of Change. The first of three guest speakers in a row, Thomas will aim to entertain and educate us about the nearby village of Maltby. Entry fee £3 per person, with refreshments included. Finally, a reminder of our schedule for the remainder of the year – Tuesday September 3 - Mine’s a Pint - a History of British Pubs by David Wadkin MBE; Tuesday October 1 - Why Is Parkgate So Special? Part 1 by Tony Dodsworth; Tuesday November 5 - Whiston: Murder, Manslaughter and Ghost Stories’ by Matthew Hopps; Tuesday December 3 - Sheffield Folk Songs Part II by Tony Griffin. Please see our website for full details at http://www.whiston-heritage-society.co.uk . We look forward to seeing you at our next and future meetings.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB - BLUEBELL WOOD CHARITY DAY: Last Sunday, July 28, the club held its annual Charity Day in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. The feature match was a 20/20 softball game between a Belles Select XI and a Junior XI. The Juniors ran out winners to claim the Natalie Maw Memorial Trophy. A bumper raffle resulted in a sell-out of all the tickets and the auction attracted much interest with star items being a RUFC signed shirt, a Reytons football shirt and a signed Reytons LP which went for over £400. Overall the club was delighted to have raised over £3,400. A reminder that the 1st XI will contest the Whitworth Cup in the final at Sprotbrough on Sunday August 18 v Wickersley.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10am to 12 noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers, and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 4EZ (What3words location w3w.co/third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston? Just email your full name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

WICKERSLEY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were 9.15am Communion, 10.45am All Age Worship and 6pm Evening Prayer. Members of the church choir ran a car wash and cafe in the Barn car park on Saturday July 27, to raise funds for the music of the church. Thursday services continue throughout August, with Communion today (August 1) led by Rev Sue Davies, and Communion led by Rev Ian Jennings on August 8. Our next Saturday lunchtime music recital will be on Saturday September 28 at 12.30pm. Alejandro Barnett will be performing on the harp. Harvest Festival will be celebrated on Sunday September 29 this year.WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): The next meeting of WING will be on Wednesday 7 August at 1.30pm in the Barn. There will be a beetle drive for members and friends at that meeting. After that the group is closed for its summer break, and normal weekly meetings resume on Wednesday September 11. If you would like to find out more about the group and its activities, please contact Anne Hudson (the secretary) on 542873, and she will be pleased to help you. WING is a group run by volunteers to help older or isolated people from the Wickersley area to get out of the house and meet for social time once a week. Transport can be arranged to and from the Barn for meetings.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday August 3 – a moderate 10.5 mile walk in the Upper Don Valley led by June Peach 07827857158, Meet at 10am in Langsett Barn car park, S36 4GY. Wednesday August 7 – a 9.6 mile moderate walk from Edwinstowe to Rufford Abbey led by Diane Watson 07973519478, meet at 10am in Edwinstowe car park NG21 9QB. Saturday August 10 – choice of 2 walks: 1st is a 5 mile Ranger walk; 2nd walk is a moderate 8 mile Five Weirs walk from Victoria Quays along the canal to Centertainment led by Sheila Mudadi 07800816266, meet at 10am at Park Hill Flats car park (fee) or road parking on Duke Street S2 5QL. Wednesday August 14 – a moderate 9 mile walk on Derwent Edge passing Salt Cellar, Cakes of Bread, Lost Lad and Derwent Dam led by Gill Freer 07443644633, meet at 10am in Fairholmes Visitor Centre car park (fee) S33 0AQ. Saturday August 17 – a moderate 10 mile Anston circular walk via Woodsetts and Chesterfield Canal led by Sheila Mudadi 07800816266, meet at 10am in Anston Parish Hall car park, Ryton Road, North Anston S25 4DN. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

RAILWAY RAMBLE: A railway ramble with the Penistone Line Partnership is on Saturday 3rd August. It is an 8 mile circular walk along public footpaths and lanes from Shepley to Thunderbridge, Kirkburton, Shelley Woodhouse and back to Shepley. The Northern train departs Swinton 7.42am, Rotherham Central 7.56am to Meadowhall. Change there for the 8.40am to Shepley. Details from Stuart on 07908 450444 or www.penline.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW HOTEL: Travelodge has officially opened Travelodge Rotherham Central – the town’s first branded hotel – at the new landmark leisure destination Forge Island. Travelodge Rotherham Central, a 69-room hotel, is the group’s 36th hotel in Yorkshire. The hotel is the first occupier to open at Forge Island – a once-derelict site now transformed into a family-friendly destination being delivered in partnership with Rotherham Council and nationwide placemaker, Muse. Last week, guests, including representatives from the council and the Forge Island project team, were invited to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by council leader Cllr Chris Read and Travelodge’s UK director of development, Tony O’Brien, to mark this major milestone which represents a multi-million-pound investment for the town. Fit-outs are also well underway at Forge Island for The Arc Cinema, a new 8-screen cinema – the town’s first movie theatre in more than 30 years – which is expected to open to the public in September. Residents are now counting down the weeks to the grand opening of the cinema, with launch plans to be revealed in the coming weeks.

CHANGING PLACES FACILITY: A Changing Places facility designed specifically for those with a learning or physical disability has been installed at Clifton Park Museum. The unique purpose-built facility is designed to support the care needs of disabled visitors and individuals with complex care requirements such as people living with learning disabilities, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy when visiting the museum. Located on the ground floor of the Museum adjacent to the shop and café area, it is the fifth Changing Places facility to be installed across the borough after the council was awarded almost £500,000 in government funding. Facilities are already in place at Grimm & Co, Gullivers, Magna Science and Adventure Park, Rotherham United’s New York Stadium and Wentworth Woodhouse, with 2 further facilities to be installed at Thrybergh Country Park and Rother Valley Country Park later this year.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.