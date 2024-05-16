WOW FESTIVAL!: Multi-instrumentalist Cherry Seraph performs. See news.

This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

​ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/ WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at bramleysunnysidejuniorsfc @gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/ bramleysunnyside juniorfootballclub.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

CATCLIFFE

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

PLANT SALE: See Whiston Methodist Church, previous page

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. May 21 – Rosie Smith, Garden Bird in Watercolour. June 11 – David Moore, Subject TBC in Ink, black coffee and Gold leaf. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

MALTBY

MASBROUGH

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAVENFIELD

Mrs Toni Leach

THORPE HESLEY

THURCROFT

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

WENTWORTH

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WICKERSLEY

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

CONTACT YOUR MP

SARAH CHAMPION: Rotherham MP. Moorgate Crofts Business Centre, South Grove, Rotherham, S60 2DH. Email sarah.champion.mp @parliament.uk. Website www.sarahchampionmp.com. Facebook www.facebook.com/sarahforrotherham. Twitter @SarahChampionMP.

JOHN HEALEY MP: Wentworth & Dearne MP. Telephone01709 875943. Email [email protected]. Website www.johnhealeymp.co.uk. Facebook JohnHealeyRotherham. Twitter JohnHealey_MP. Instagram johnhealeymp.

ALEXANDER STAFFORD: Rother Valley MP. Mr Stafford’s office is available to help at all times, and can be contacted by phone at 01909 494952 or by email [email protected], via Twitter, via Facebook or via his website www.alexanderstafford.org.uk.

