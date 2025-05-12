Theme park expands with two new rides

Fun: One of the new rides at Gulliver's

TWO new rides have officially opened for thrill-seekers at a Rother Valley theme park.

Gulliver’s Valley has expanded its Gulliver’s Gears area with the opening of its new Turbo Tower and Crazy Planes rides.

Manufactured by SBF Visa, Turbo Tower gives riders treetop views of the surrounding Rother Valley before plunging them down a 15m drop.

Guests can now also buckle up and take a flight on the super Crazy Planes ride which spins guests through the skies.

The two new rides add to the motor-themed Gears area which already boasts the Grand Prix Racers roller coaster, Carfari – which gives riders a delightful drive in vintage-themed cars – and the theme park classic, Dodge City dodgems.

Resort director Craig Seedhouse said: “In our fifth anniversary year, we are really excited to have our two newest rides open for all to enjoy, enhancing our Gulliver’s Gears area and giving people even more reason to pay our fantastic resort a visit this spring and summer.”