Theatre's two opera productions
ENGLISH Touring Opera is returning to South Yorkshire with two shows at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre.
Full of memorable music and heart-breaking drama Giachino Puccini’s Manon Lescaut is a breakthrough opera from the composer of timeless classics Tosca and Madame Butterfly and will be at the theatre on Monday, March 11.
Following on Tuesday 12, Igor Stravinsky’s The Rake’s Progress is one of Stravinsky’s crowning achievements.
The production is helmed by Polly Graham, artistic director of Longborough Festival Opera, and highly regarded conductor and composer Jack Sheen.
Book tickets by calling 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.