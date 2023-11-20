Teenager rockers are a 'fantastic discovery'

Raw Honey perform at Chantry Brewery

It’s not every Saturday night that you make two fantastic discoveries in your home town.

Firstly, the Chantry Brewery – who knew this great venue was tucked away on a Parkgate industrial estate?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly as designated driver I didn’t get to sample any of the Chantry gins, but I’ll be back as different flavours sounded worthy of a visit.

Most Popular

Secondly, the band – four-piece teenage rock groupRaw Honey are fairly new to the music scene but you wouldn’t know it.

From Arctic Monkeys to Blondie, this too-cool-for-school band (made up of two final year comprehensive students and two college students) perform like they have been playing for years.

The smooth transition between songs as the drummer casually stood up and swapped instruments with the guitarist was impressive – each looked equally confident.

All four members of the band performed with style, however.