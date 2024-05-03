Rotherham Symphony Orchestra will be performing spring concerts at two different venues

The programme will feature the ever-popular Beethoven's 6th Symphony – known as the Pastoral symphony – alongside music by Butterworth, Rimsky-Korsakov and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending” which regularly tops the Classic FM top 100 list.

The orchestra, which is volunteer-run and financially self-supporting, consists of talented musicians from across the borough and surrounding areas and was founded in 2017.

It has been described as “one of the jewels in Rotherham's crown.”

The concerts will be conducted and compered by the orchestra's musical director Jack Capstaff, an acclaimed young conductor and composer.

The first concert will be held at the Lyric Theatre on Laughton Road in Dinnington on Saturday, May 4 at 7.30pm.

The featured soloist will be local violinist Charlotte Pinder, who holds a degree in music and a Masters in music therapy and who conducts and performs in a number of ensembles.

Charlotte is Rotherham Symphony Orchestra 's leader and principal violinist.

The second concert will be at Holy Trinity Church on Church Field Lane in Wentworth on Saturday, May 18 at 7.30pm.

The soloist at this concert will be violinist Emma Rushworth who is the musical director and founder member of the all-female acoustic and electric string group String Infusion.

There will be a raffle at both concerts.

Tickets cost between £9.50 and £11.50 and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/rotherham-symphony-orchestra.