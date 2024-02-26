State of the Arts podcast is launched
ROTHERHAM Creative Network has launched its new podcast State of the Arts – a 30-minute show hosting conversations between creatives.
In the first podcast, RCN founder Vicky Hilton and project lead Noor Salih, take listeners on a journey of being a creative in Rotherham, discussing Rotherham over the past decade and what to look out for in 2024.
Find the RCN podcast, made with partners Flux Rotherham, Tunedin Music School and Artful – Make It Happen, on Spotify, Amazon, Deezer, Apple, Deezer, and Acast.