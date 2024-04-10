'Sparkling' smash hit musical is returning to South Yorkshire
The “funny, outrageous, touching” (Daily Telegraph) musical is back on home turf following a a record-breaking three-year West End residency, a sold-out UK and Ireland tour, and an Amazon studios award-winning film.
The cast of the “sparkling coming-of-age musical” (The Times) includes Ivano Turco (Get Up, Stand Up!, Cinderella) as Jamie New, with X-Factor winner Sam Bailey as Miss Hedge, and Strictly Come Dancing professional and series 16 winner Kevin Clifton as Hugo/Loco Chanelle.
Kevin Clifton said: “I’m really excited to be joining of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie after being involved in the movie.
"It’s inspiring, uplifting and infectious.”
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be Lyceum Theatre until Saturday, April 20.
Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, by calling 0114 249 6000, or by visiting www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.