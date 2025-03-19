South Yorkshire gig for 'Godfathers of Britpop'
Liverpudlian 1980s rock band The Real People - influential mentors to Noel Gallagher of Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene amongst others - will perform legendary tracks at the Gorilla Beer Hall at the Canalside Industrial Estate in Mexborough tomorrow, Friday, March 21.
The band currently includes Chris Griffiths on lead vocals and guitar and his brother Tony Griffiths also on guitar.
Oasis were still unsigned when Noel Gallagher – then a roadie to the Inspiral Carpets - first met Tony Griffiths of The Real People. In 1992, determined to make a professional sounding demo, he contacted Griffiths and asked him to help record something to send out to record companies.
Tony is credited with providing vocals on Supersonic on Oasis debut album Definitely Maybe, while Chris also co-wrote B-side Rockin' Chair with Noel Gallagher in 1993
The Real People's acoustic 2025 tour started in February and comprises 11 dates up and down the country.
Notable tracks from their extensive back catalogue include Windowpane and Feel The Pain.
The Real People will be supported by fellow Liverpudlian four-piece rock group the Dovegates.
A handful of tickets are still available for £18 including a booking fee.
The event is due to commence from 7.30pm.
Check out The Gorilla Beer Hall’s Facebook site for more information on this event and other forthcoming live shows including Echobelly and The Rats.
Visit www.facebook.com/gorillabeerhall for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.