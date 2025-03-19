South Yorkshire gig for 'Godfathers of Britpop'

The Real People

A BAND dubbed the “Godfathers of Britpop” will be bringing their intimate acoustic tour to South Yorkshire this month.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpudlian 1980s rock band The Real People - influential mentors to Noel Gallagher of Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene amongst others - will perform legendary tracks at the Gorilla Beer Hall at the Canalside Industrial Estate in Mexborough tomorrow, Friday, March 21.

The band currently includes Chris Griffiths on lead vocals and guitar and his brother Tony Griffiths also on guitar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oasis were still unsigned when Noel Gallagher – then a roadie to the Inspiral Carpets - first met Tony Griffiths of The Real People. In 1992, determined to make a professional sounding demo, he contacted Griffiths and asked him to help record something to send out to record companies.

Tony is credited with providing vocals on Supersonic on Oasis debut album Definitely Maybe, while Chris also co-wrote B-side Rockin' Chair with Noel Gallagher in 1993

The Real People's acoustic 2025 tour started in February and comprises 11 dates up and down the country.

Notable tracks from their extensive back catalogue include Windowpane and Feel The Pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Real People will be supported by fellow Liverpudlian four-piece rock group the Dovegates.

A handful of tickets are still available for £18 including a booking fee.

The event is due to commence from 7.30pm.

Check out The Gorilla Beer Hall’s Facebook site for more information on this event and other forthcoming live shows including Echobelly and The Rats.

Visit www.facebook.com/gorillabeerhall for more information.