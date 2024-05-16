Smash hit comedy returns to South Yorkshire
The smash hit comedy ART is returning to Sheffield Lyceum.
Iqbal Khan (East is East - National Theatre and Othello – RSC) directs a new production of Yasmina Reza's play, running from Tuesday, October 22 to Saturday 26.
Winner of Best Comedy at the Olivier Awards, Tony Awards and Moliere Awards, the razor-sharp show will star award-winning comedian Seann Walsh, Chris Harper (Call the Midwife, Coronation Street) and Aden Gillett (The Crown, The House of Elliot).
To book tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
