Shows of strength with bus pulls at South Yorkshire Transport Museum

SOUTH Yorkshire Transport Museum’s last open day proved a little out of the ordinary – with people power moving the heavy vehicles as well as diesel.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:08 GMT
South Yorkshire Transport Museum vehicle pull
South Yorkshire Transport Museum vehicle pull

Volunteers at the Aldwarke attraction were joined by Manbeast for a bus-pull test of strength, watched by the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Rob Taylor.

Vehicles pulled included a 1961 Panama coach weighing 6,400kg and a Leyland double-decker of 9,000kg.

There was even a combined effort in which the team lugged along a Diamond T Army Truck attached to a Leyland Atlantean double-decker – with a total weight of about 17,000kg.

    South Yorkshire Transport Museum vehicle pull - the Manbeast team
    South Yorkshire Transport Museum vehicle pull - the Manbeast team

    “It was back in 2019 that we last hosted Manbeast and so we were pleased to host again,” said museum secretary and trustee Martyn Benson.

    “In addition to the buses providing short local trips, under diesel power, there were also buses being moved by man and woman power.

    “Each of the vehicle pulls proved challenging but the contenders really did put their back into the event and gave it their all.”

    The museum’s next open day takes place on Sunday, November 12 from 10.30am to 4pm. Visit sytm.co.uk for more information.