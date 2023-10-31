Shows of strength with bus pulls at South Yorkshire Transport Museum
Volunteers at the Aldwarke attraction were joined by Manbeast for a bus-pull test of strength, watched by the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Rob Taylor.
Vehicles pulled included a 1961 Panama coach weighing 6,400kg and a Leyland double-decker of 9,000kg.
There was even a combined effort in which the team lugged along a Diamond T Army Truck attached to a Leyland Atlantean double-decker – with a total weight of about 17,000kg.
“It was back in 2019 that we last hosted Manbeast and so we were pleased to host again,” said museum secretary and trustee Martyn Benson.
“In addition to the buses providing short local trips, under diesel power, there were also buses being moved by man and woman power.
“Each of the vehicle pulls proved challenging but the contenders really did put their back into the event and gave it their all.”
The museum’s next open day takes place on Sunday, November 12 from 10.30am to 4pm. Visit sytm.co.uk for more information.