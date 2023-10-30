CLASSIC rock four-piece Seventh Son perform at the Cutlers’ this weekend as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations.

The Barnsley band’s first gig at the Westgate venue for a couple of years will see them preview tracks from a new album which will be out in 2024.

Singer Bri Shaughnessy said: “We’re looking forward to rocking the Cutlers for our followers once again.

“We are currently celebrating 40 years of rocking with Seventh Son and have fond memories of gigs in the 80s at the legendary Clifton Hall in Rotherham, now sadly demolished, and at Rotherham Arts Centre, which hosted gigs at the time.”

Entry to the gig at 9pm on Friday, November 3, is free.