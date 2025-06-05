This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Did Season 2 of The Last of Us hold up compared to the first? Here’s what the Screen Babble team thought.

The Last of Us Season 2 takes centre stage in the latest episode of Screen Babble.

The team talk about whether the HBO show held it’s own during it’s second season and what TV shows we felt missed the mark after it’s first.

The trio also venture into the world of summer blockbusters and their favourite music documentaries ahead of the UK festival season.

The latest episode of Screen Babble is now available, with the team of Kelly Crichton, Matthew Mohan-Hickson and Benjamin Jackson discussing all things film and television.

On this episode of the show, the trio brings you their verdict on The Last of Us Season 2 - spoiler alert - mixed reviews.

Benjamin takes us through some of the most hotly anticipated films of the summer but the team wonder whether the Hollywood blockbuster train is running out of steam.

Finally with music festivals everywhere you turn now that it's summer the team ask what are the best music films as well as what music stories you would like to see immortalised on the big screen.

You can listen to Screen Babble wherever you get your podcasts from, or watch the team by staying on this very page or visiting Shots! TV , where you’ll find more news and stories from a range of journalists across the country.

Where to watch this month’s discussed films and shows

The Last of Us Seasons 1 and 2: available now on Sky Atlantic

Thunderbolts*: in cinemas now

Fantastic Four: The First Steps: releases in cinemas July 25 2025

Fantastic Four (2015): available now on Disney+

Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer: available now on Disney+

28 Years Later: releases in cinemas June 20 2025

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple: releases in cinema January 6 2026

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning: in cinemas now

Lilo & Stitch (2024): in cinemas now

The Devil and Daniel Johnston: available now through Prime Video

Rolling Thunder Revue: available now through Netflix

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened: available now through Netflix

Do you have a film or television show you’d like the Screen Babble team to cover? Let us know by leaving a comment down below or dropping one of the team an email.