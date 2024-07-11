Del Amitri will play The Leadmill for the first time in 25 years

After two years of worldwide touring on the back of an acclaimed top five 2022 album, Scottish pop-rock icons Del Amitri return to the UK in December.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-piece group, who’ve spent the last three months on a UK and European arena run with fellow Glaswegian legends Simple Minds, will bring their first nationwide tour in four years to The Leadmill in Sheffield on Thursday, December 12.

Del Amitri have enjoyed huge global chart success over the last 30 years with radio staples including 'Always The Last to Know', 'Nothing Ever Happens', 'Kiss This Thing Goodbye', 'Roll To Me' and 'Driving With The Brakes On', and are currently working on a brand new album for release in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band's main-men Justin Currie and Iain Harvie formed the band in Glasgow in the mid-1980s, releasing their first self-titled album on Chrysalis Records in 1985.

Del Amitri

Their breakthrough record was 1989’s 'Waking Hours', which began a rich run of `album and single successes both here and in America.

The band took a long hiatus in 2002, reforming for occasional dates along the way, before finally reforming in 2020 to make 'Fatal Mistakes', the top five album released by Cooking Vinyl.

The UK tour starts in Newcastle on December 1 and rolls on through December before finishing in festive style with two sold-out Christmas shows at Glasgow Barrowlands on December 22 and 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support on all shows will come from London six-piece Mandrake Handshake.

To book tickets to the show at The Leadmill – the band's first Sheffield show in over 25 years – visit www.leadmill.co.uk/event/del-amitri/