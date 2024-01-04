The interactive Light Organ

Run in partnership by Rotherham Music and Children’s Capital of Culture, Signals Festival was launched in February last year and is returning in 2024 to engage young people across the borough, discover new talent and bring the local community together.

The festival will take place between February 10 and18 across Rotherham venues including a range of town centre locations, local libraries, Magna Science Adventure Centre and AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam O’Shea, community music manager from Rotherham Music Hub, said: “Signals Festival has been a huge success since it was launched and we hope that 2024 is going to be no different.

Most Popular

“This is a real opportunity to turn up the volume on Rotherham’s buzzing music scene and showcase our amazing young artists and musicians.

“It’s been designed by young people for audiences of all ages.”

Highlights of last year's festival included the interactive Light Organ, designed by artist Akeelah Bertram, at Rotherham Minster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A host of events will take place across the nine days, including free music-making workshops with instrument-making and early years music sessions and busker-style performances by local musicians and artists across a range of unexpected venues.

Signals Saturday Shindig will see the town centre come to life with a day-long showcase of Rotherham’s young musicians on February 17, while industry event Launchpad will support budding young record label execs, musicians, recording engineers and PR gurus.