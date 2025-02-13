Rotherham's Muse bassist Chris Wolstenholme talks family and new albums

Chris Wolstenholme

Are your kids getting under your feet? Spare a thought for Rotherham-born rocker Chris Wolstenholme.

The 45-year-old bass guitar player and back up vocalist with Muse has no fewer than TEN children, with a 22-year age range between them.

Chris, who was born and grew up in Rotherham before moving to Devon aged 11, revealed his mind-bending family dynamics in an interview with the music media, this week.

The hugely-successful band is planning to start work on a new album, which should be ready some time next year.

Chris was pretty vague about details saying: “I think we'll start very, very soon, like in the next couple of months… I don't think the idea is to do anything really serious until next year, so I would imagine, you know, 2026 will probably be a new album."

Having so many children may explain the lack of activity in 2025.

He told Music News: "It sounds worse than it is. Three of them are grown up. But yeah, we have a wide range of children from 25 right down to three.

"So obviously I had six children in my previous marriage.

"My wife (he wed Caris in 2018) had two children in her previous relationship. And then clearly we thought eight was not enough, and we thought we'd have two more."

The modern-day bassist – who last year was reckoned to be worth 20 million dollars – has been a lifetime fan of Rotherham United.

His father, grandfather, and uncle took him to watch the Millers from the age of seven.

But four years later the family moved to Devon, where youngsters made fun of his accent.

He said years later: "I just had the p*** taken out of me so badly I just had to get rid of it. I found myself deliberately not using the accent, because there's so much slang, I was saying stuff and people just couldn't understand me.

"They were like, 'What does all that mean?', the thee's and tha's, so I deliberately didn't speak like that and within a year it had gone. I was still only 12."

Muse – also starring frontman Matt Bellamy and drummer Dominic Howard – haven't released a studio album since 2022, 'Will of the People' on Warner Records.