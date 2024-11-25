Rotherham's finest The Reytons to headline Sheffield's Tramlines Festival

The Reytons will be headlining Tramlines next summer in Sheffield

Rotherham band The Reytons will headline Sheffield's prestige Tramlines Festival it was confirmed today - a booking that will delight their growing army of fans.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While most of their Rotherham following would have dearly loved to have seen their heroes commit to another Clifton Park classic this summer, they will only have to travel a few miles over the border to Hillsborough Park.

The venue and timing won't be a huge shock for Reytons lovers. Last week, a public relations gaff strongly hinted at their inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But today (November 25) Tramlines unveiled its eagerly awaited 2025 line-up, its 16th edition, with The Reytons taking over the top spot on the Saturday night, July 26.

The Sherlocks will be playing Sheffield's Tramlines Festival next summer

Tramlines has become a major gig for music lovers since its first festival in 2009, which attracted 35,000 fans. Last year saw around 40,000 pay to watch Snow Patrol, Jamie T and the Human League, among others.

The 2025 event will be regarded as another major milestone for the Rotherham band whose sharp, no-nonsense lyrics and high-energy performances have won them fans far beyond South Yorkshire.

Sharing the stage will be Franz Ferdinand, bringing their dance-floor indie anthems, and Rizzle Kicks with their mix of hip-hop and pop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year has been something of a whirlwind for the Rotherham four-piece, (Jonny Yerrell, lead guitarist Joe O'Brien, bass player Lee Holland, and drummer Jamie Todd.)

They missed out on the top spot with their latest album ‘Ballad of a Bystander’ in January, before delivering the 20,000-strong sold-out headline show in Clifton Park.

The energy of that July 6 event certainly made an impression on Tramlines' organisers.

They say: "The Clifton Park show will live long in the memories of Reytons supporters, Rotherham residents and indie fans alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The band are now back with a vengeance to take their adrenaline-fuelled, energy-laden live show across the length and breadth of Western Europe next year, before settling in Hillsborough Park for what is expected to be an absolute spectacle."

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines operations director, added: "The Reytons topping the bill on Saturday is another big moment for the local scene. They’ve come so far, and it’s great to see them getting the recognition they deserve. We’ve put together a line-up that’s got something for everyone, and we’re buzzing to welcome everyone back to Hillsborough Park.”

The festival will also be a platform for Bolton upon Dearne indie rock band The Sherlocks (Kiaran Crook, lead vocals, guitar, Brandon Crook drums; Alex Procter, guitar and Trent Jackson, bass.)

They play on the final day of the weekend. The pre-sale for weekend and day tickets will be live from 6pm on Thursday November 28 for those signed-up via the Tramlines website - https://tramlines.org.uk/presale/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The general sale of tickets is live at 12pm on Friday, November 29.

CONFIRMED ARTISTS

Friday

Pulp.

Spiritualized

Hot Chip DJ, Baxter Dury, I Monster, Oracle Sisters

Saturday

THE REYTONS

Franz Ferdinand

Rizzle Kicks, Natasha Bedingfield, Jake Bugg, The K’s, Hearther Small, The Futureheads, The Rosadocs, Freddie Halkon, Chloe Slater, K Dot, Daydreamers, She’s in the Parties, The Leadmill Studio Orchestra, Everly Pregnant Brothers

Sunday

Kasabian

The Last Dinner Party, The Lathums, Sigrid, CMAT, Scouting for Girls, The Sherlocks, The Royston Club, Luvcat, Cliffords.