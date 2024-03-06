Rotherham theatre legend's latest show comes to Civic
Dee Bennie-Marshall, with musical director Matt Symmonds, will direct and choreograph Rotherham Theatrical Student Academy's performance of Les Misérables Student Edition at Rotherham Civic from Tuesday, March 12 until Saturday, March 16.
Dee, a professional director and choreographer, has been involved in musical theatre for over 40 years, directing and choreographing countless productions both on stage and for TV.
Advertisement
Advertisement
RTSA was founded Dee in 2002 and is a group for youths aged eight to 21.
The group only work with professional scenery, orchestra and production teams who ensure that members are trained, guided and mentored so they can excel either through pursuing a career in performing arts or continuing with it as a hobby.
Musical director Matt is a professional musician in South Yorkshire and further afield who has worked with many of the local amateur dramatics groups across Yorkshire, in addition to teaching music at performing arts and dance schools.
A spokesperson for RTSA said: “The talent of our students is phenomenal and under the direction and choreography of Dee and Matt, is a must-see!
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Les Misérables is a much-loved musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michal Schonberg, based on the novel by Victor Hugo.
“The show is performed entirely by students, under the age of 18 years old but the talent is amazing.
“Many are sure to become the next generation on the West End.”
Tickets are only available to buy via the Civic website or box office.
Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.ticketsolve.com or call 01709 823621.