SLUDGE metal band Swamp Coffin are set to release their second album.

Vocalist/guitarist Jon Rhodes said: “It feels like a relief to be getting Drowning Glory out in to the world. This album finally puts to bed a lot of the grief and trauma that has hung over this band since its inception. The fact we’ve done it with the best songs we’ve ever written is the icing on the cake.”In the nearly three years since the release of Noose Almighty Swamp Coffin have gone from strength to strength, performing their downtuned sludge misery across the country, winning praise from both metal fans and music makers.Drowning Glory is released via APF Records.Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/swampcoffinband.