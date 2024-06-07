A ROTHERHAM musician who registered albums on Spotify and Amazon earlier this year is celebrating after hitting the airwaves.

Gary Bates – who goes by the stage name of Johnny Shiver – had his song And The Grass Won’t Pay No Mind played on Michael Ball's Sunday Radio 2 show, as well as three of his tunes on the New Music Saturday slot by Mark JW Thomas on DJ Plug Radio, including a song he wrote about his wife called 'Aly With the Laughing Face.'