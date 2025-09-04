FIZZ-TASTIC: The Fizz perform at CareFest - Phil Jon Photography

THE sun shone down on a thoroughly enjoyable day at CareFest at Sheffield’s Thorncliffe Hall celebrating stars on the stage – and off.

Festival-goers turned up in their masses with picnic blankets and deckchairs and congregated around the stage patiently awaiting an amazing line-up.

Multiple stalls were available to purchase drinks, ice-creams and street foods, with carers gifted free food with proof of ID.

CareFest has been running five years and is the brainchild of Dan Archer, CEO of Visiting Angels, who described it as “the ultimate little acorn that has yielded into a major oak”.

The event began as a means to thank Visiting Angels care staff but, says Dan, has “grown to be a way thousands of people can come together to celebrate the sacrifices, love and compassion of carers.

“We are trying to redefine the role of carers in society and CareFest has a small important and growing role to play.”

In excess of 1,200 people attended the festival, many not connected to the care sector.

The festival was presented by E4 Married at First Sight's Matt Jameson and BBC radio presenter Becky Measures who worked their magic entertaining their audience with copious amount of energy.

An impressive line-up graced the stage into the early evening.

Acts included finalists from Homecare’s Got Talent Anya Goel, Charlotte Lowther, Zach Brookes and Will Anderson, alongside Eva May Measures, and The Rapture Party Band.

Headline acts included Kuill from TV’s The Voice, Saffron from nineties band Republica, and The Fizz.

Kuill delivered a great set with his band – such a powerful angelic voice – while Saffron communicated her love and appreciation to the NHS during her set, telling the carers: “You’re the rock stars.”

The Fizz concluded the evening with tracks including 1981 Eurovision track Making Your Mind Up which had the audience energetically dancing.

I was fortunate to speak with Jay Aston of The Fizz who told me: “CareFest is a wonderful celebration of the hidden talent within the care sector.

“My father was in a home so I got to see what these amazing people deal with daily.

“They are heroes.

“Long live CareFest.”

Monies in excess of £2,000 were raised for PACES and Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

To donate visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk or www.facebook.com/visiting angels south yorkshire.

Heather L. Sheldon